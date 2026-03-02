Opelika launches local committee to celebrate America’s 250th birthday

OPELIKA — In anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, the city of Opelika recently announced the formation of the Opelika America 250 Alabama Committee. This local group will help lead the city’s planning and programming in celebration of the nation’s Semiquincentennial.

The committee is made up of community leaders, city employees, business leaders and civic volunteers. It will be led by committee co-chairs Leigh Krehling, city of Opelika community relations officer, and Rosanna McGinnis, Opelika Public Library director. The mission is to create inclusive and inspiring events that honor America’s founding and celebrate the spirit, stories and contributions of the Opelika community.

The committee will work in partnership with America250AL, Alabama’s official Semiquincentennial initiative, to align local efforts with statewide and national goals. Activities may include educational programs, historical exhibits, community events, veteran recognition, public art and more. Organizations and individuals interested in joining the planning or hosting related events are encouraged to get involved.

To learn more about the events in Opelika, visit www.opelika-al.gov/America250Opelika. If a local organization is hosting an event that is open and free to the public, the Opelika 250 Committee would like to add it to its website. Community members can do so on the website or by contacting Krehling at lkrehling@opelika-al.gov.

About America250AL: The Alabama USA Semiquincentennial Commission (America250AL) is Alabama’s official commission to lead the state’s planning for the United States Semiquincentennial in 2026. Learn more at www.america250al.org.