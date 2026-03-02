Local agencies win top ADDY honors

CONTRIBUTED BY HERE MOLLY GIRL

OPELIKA — Here Molly Girl and its sister agency, Script Marketing, took home top honors at the American Advertising Federation (AAF) — Montgomery Chapter ADDY Awards Gala held Friday, Feb. 20 at the Montgomery Country Club.

Between the two agencies, the firms earned three Silver ADDY Awards and one of the evening’s highest distinctions – Advertising Agency of the Year.

Here Molly Girl received a Silver ADDY for its logo and comprehensive branding suite developed for Gulf States Signs & Engraving, a Mobile-based sign company. The recognition highlights the agency’s nearly 10-year track record of building strategic, results-driven brands for hundreds of local and regional clients.

Script Marketing, founded in 2024 as a niche sister agency to Here Molly Girl, was named Advertising Agency of the Year. The agency also earned two Silver ADDYs — one for its podcast promotional video and another for the R&R Landscaping TROAD internal branding campaign.

Script was created with a focused mission: to serve high-end landscaping businesses with smarter strategy, sharper messaging and premium brand positioning. In under two years, Script has grown from a bold idea into a nationally recognized agency serving clients throughout the United States, including major markets such as Virginia, Cape Cod and Nashville.

“We love what we do for both Here Molly Girl and for Script. Winning awards for it is icing on the cake,” said Katy Doss, owner. “When we made the decision to open Script, we never imagined we’d be recognized for our work this soon. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our team’s strategic thinking and creative execution honored at this level.”

The ADDY Awards are hosted annually by the American Advertising Federation and represent the advertising industry’s largest and most competitive competition. The awards operate on a three-tier system — local, district and national — with winners at the local level advancing to district competition and potentially to the national stage. The recognition places both agencies’ work among the top creative and strategic efforts in the region.

With nearly a decade of experience serving clients across Alabama and beyond, Here Molly Girl continues to expand its impact – now alongside Script Marketing — by pairing strategic marketing frameworks with creative execution designed to drive measurable growth.

About Here Molly Girl

Here Molly Girl is a full-service marketing, design and website development firm based in Opelika, Alabama. For nearly 10 years, the agency has served hundreds of local and regional clients across a variety of industries, delivering strategic marketing, purposeful design, practical website development and effective content creation. Learn more at www.heremollygirl.com.

About Script Marketing

Script Marketing is a niche marketing agency founded in 2024 and based in Opelika, Alabama. The agency specializes in serving high-end landscaping businesses nationwide, providing strategic marketing frameworks, brand positioning and storytelling designed to help companies attract better-fit clients and grow profitably. Learn more at scriptmarketingco.com.