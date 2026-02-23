Public Notices | Feb. 26, 2025

NOTICE OF LEGAL ACTION

Christopher Chance Gaines, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of Biological Father filed by Carlen Harris McManus, formerly Carlen Gaines, to terminate his parental rights to C.R.G., dob: 09/15/2014 in case number: JU 2026-000003.01 and B.C.G., dob: 07/17/2019 in case number: JU 2026-000004.01 filed in the Juvenile Court of Chambers County, Alabama and that response must be filed by March 30, 2026 or thereafter judgments may be rendered terminating his parental rights to the said minor children.

/s/ Lisa M. Burdette, Circuit Clerk Legal Run 02/05/26, 02/12/26, 02/19/26 & 02/26/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2025-000172.00

TYRONE TEAKO DAVIS, Plaintiff, v. A Parcel of Real Property described as: From the Northeast corner of Section 23, Township 18, Range 29, run West 96 feet, thence South 43 degrees West 668 feet, thence South 39 degrees West 153 feet

to a stake on the North side of the road which is the point of beginning. From point of beginning run North 65-1/2 degrees West 324 feet, thence South 24-1/2 degrees West 150 feet, thence South 65-1/2 degrees East 300 feet, thence North 35 degrees East 159 feet to point of beginning. Comprising 1.07 acres more or less located in the Northeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 18,

Range 29, Lee County, Alabama,

And Eddie Davis, Sr., and/or the unknown heirs of Eddie Davis, Sr.

And Eddie Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of Eddie Davis, Jr.,

And Luther Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Luther Davis, And Geraldine Davis-Boyd, and/or the unknown heirs of Geraldine Davis-Boyd,

And Shirley Davis-White, and/or the unknown heirs of Shirley Davis-White

And Joseph Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Joseph Davis

And Evonne Davis-Lindsey, and/or the unknown heirs of Evonne Davis-Lindsey

And Lamar Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Lamar Davis And Woodrow Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Woodrow Davis

And Mattie Davis-Fitzpatrick, and/or the unknown heirs of Mattie Davis Fitzpatrick

And Eddie Mae Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Eddie Mae Davis And Willie James Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Willie James Davis

And Priscilla Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Priscilla Davis And Angela Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Angela Davis

And Willie James Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of Willie James, Davis Jr.

And William Mcquery, and/or the unknown heirs of William Mcqueary

And Carrienail Davis-Dixon, and/or the unknown heirs of Carrienail Davis-Dixon

And Patricia Belcher, and/or the unknown heirs of Patricia Belcher

And Gertrude Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Gertrude Davis

And Johnny Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Johnny Davis And Willie Davis, Sr., and/or the unknown heirs of Willie Davis, Sr.

And Willie Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of Willie Davis, Jr.

And Bruce Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Bruce Davis And Octavia Davis-Evans, and/or the unknown heirs of Octavia Davis-Evans

And Ovivian Davis-Church, and/or the unknown heirs of Ovivian Davis-Church

And Deborah Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Deborah Davis And Alvin Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Alvin Davis And Charlie F. Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Charlie F. Davis

And Ladell Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Ladell Davis

And Natasha Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Natasha Davis And Antavis DeWayne Thornton, and/or the unknown heirs of Antavis DeWayne Thornton

And Gloria Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Gloria Davis

And Mildred Davis-Watson, and/or the unknown heirs

of Mildred Davis-Watson

And Melanie Davis-Williams, and/or the unknown heirs

of Melanie Davis-Williams And Gladys Davis-Vinson, and/or the unknown Heirs Of Gladys Davis-Vinson

And Nellie Davis-Johnson, and/or the unknown heirs of Nellie Davis-Johnson And Christine Johnson-Bailey-Aguayo, and/or the unknown heirs of Christine Johnson-Bailey-Aguayo

And Brenda Johnson-Williams-Gates, and/or the unknown heirs of Brenda Johnson-William-Gates

And Dorothy Johnson-Crowell, and/or the unknown heirs of Dorothy Johnson-Crowell

And Arlene Johnson-Watson, and/or the unknown heirs of Arlene Johnson Watson

And James Davis, Sr., and/or the unknown heirs of James Davis, Sr.

And James Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of James Davis, Jr.

And Sampson Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Sampson Davis And Tabitha Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Tabitha Davis And Sampson Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of Sampson Davis, Jr.

And Shambria Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Shambria Davis

And Timothy Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Timothy Davis

And Jacqueline Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Jacqueline Davis

And Christopher F. Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Christopher F. Davis

And Silvia R. Davis-Scaife, and/or the unknown heirs of Silvia R. Davis-Scaife

And Tracy Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Tracy Davis

And Verina Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Verina Davis

And, Fictitious Defendants A-Z, Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities, Whose names are otherwise unknown to the Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the above-captioned parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities will be added by Amendment when ascertained,

Defendants. PUBLICATION NOTICE

The Defendants unknown heirs or assigns of Geraldine Davis-Boyd, Joseph Davis, Evonne Davis-Lindsey, Woodrow Davis, Mattie Davis-Fitzpatrick, Angela Davis, Willie James Davis, Jr., Carrienail Davis-Dixon, Patricia Belcher, Willie Davis, Jr., Bruce Davis, Ovivian Davis-Church, Deborah Davis, Alvin Davis, Antavis DeWayne Thornton, Dorothy Johnson-Crowell, Arlene Johnson-Watson, Tabitha Davis, Timothy Davis and Verina Davis, or any other party or incompetent claiming an interest in the above described property must answer the complaint of the Plaintiff seeking to quiet title in the above described real property within 30 days of the date of the last publication of this notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against the said Defendants.

MARY B. ROBERSON CIRCUIT CLERK LEGAL RUN 02/5/26, 02/12/26, 02/19/26 & 02/26/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CHARLES JERRY BRANNAN,

Deceased

Case No.: 2025-577

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to Adriana Brannan, Personal Representative, on the 3rd day of February, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be banned.

/s/ Adriana Brannan Adriana Brannan Legal run 02/12/26, 02/19/26 & 02/26/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JENNIFER LEIGH MERWIN COOPER, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-714

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to James Patrick Cooper as Executor for the Estate of JENNIFER LEIGH MERWIN COOPER, deceased, on February 2, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 2nd day of February, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, Probate Judge, Lee County, Alabama Legal Run 02/12/26, 02/19/26, 02/26/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENfLE -JU-2024-440.02

J.R.L. an unmarried female child (dob 07/29/2008)

NOTICE TO: Reyna Lorenzo Basilio, Mother, and Juanito Reyes Marin, Father of J.R.L. who was born on 07/29/2008 in the city of Ometepec, Guerrero, Mexico. Custody of the minor child was

-vested with the Lee County OHR on October 25, 2024. You must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County OHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 krispattonattorney@gmail.com or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child

for adoption.

Mary Roberson

CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 02/12/26, 2/19/26, 2/26/26 & 03/05/26

EN EL TRIBUNAL DE CJRCUITO DEL CONDADO DE LEE, AL JUVENIL-JU-2024-440.02

J.R.L., una hija soltera (fecha de nacimiento: 29/07/2008)

AVISO A: Reyna Lorenzo Basilio, Madre, y Juanito Reyes Marin, Padre de J.R.L. quien naci6 el 29/07/2008 en la ciudad de Ometepec, Guerrero, Mexico. La custodia del menor foe conferida al Departamento de Recurses Humanos del Condado de Lee el 25 de octubre de 2024. Usted debe responder a la Petici6n de Terminad6n de la Patria Potestad presentada en el Tribunal de Familia del Condado de Lee, AL por el Departamento de Recursos Humanos deJ Condado de Lee, dentro de los catorce (14) dfas a partir de la ultima fecha de Publicaci6n de este avLo;;o oon el Secretario de Circuito ubicado en 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 y con el Honorable Kris R. Patton,

P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 krispattonattomey@gmail.com o posteriormente se puede dictar una sentencia defi.nitiva en la Sala del Tribunal de Familia del Condado de Lee, AL terminando sus derechos de patemidad y dando a dicho nino en adopci6n.

Mary Roberson

SECRETARlO DE CIRCUITO Carrera legal 02/12/26, 2/19/26, 2/26/26 & 03/05/26

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Loachapoka Water Authority (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

Construction of Smith Production Well

Project No. R114325002

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received in person from properly licensed contractors at the offices of the Loachapoka Water Authority located at located at 4742 Lee Road 188, Loachapoka, Alabama 36832 until Friday, March 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work:

The project consists of all labor and equipment for the construction of a production well to include Capacity and Water Quality Testing and Source Water Assessment Report to be provided.

The Owner requires the Project to be completed within one hundred and fifty (150) calendar days from the date of the Notice to Proceed established as April 20, 2026.

This project may be funded by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program. All requirements such as Build America, Buy America (BABA), American Iron and Steel Compliance will need to be met as well as Disadvantaged Business Enterprises solicitation will be required to be provided If funding is received from ADEM for this project.

Bidding Documents are on file for examination by prospective Bidders N/A during normal business hours.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Agent, Three Notch Group, Inc. (Louie Arvelo – louie.arvelo@3notch.com). Printed copies are available for a non-refundable fee in the amount of $50.00 per set. Copies in .pdf format are available via email at no cost to the bidder.

Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be issued. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Agent.

The attention of bidders is called to the provisions of State Law Governing General Contractors, as set forth in Title 34, Chapter 8, Article 1, Code of Alabama of 1975, as amended; and the provisions of said law shall govern bidders insofar as it is applicable. The above-mentioned provisions of the Code make it illegal for the Owner to consider a bid from anyone who is not properly licensed under such code provisions. In addition, bidders must carry the Contractor classification as listed in the latest edition of the Roster of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. The Owner will not consider any bid unless the bidder produces evidence that they are so licensed. All nonresident contractors preparing bids shall submit with their bid, evidence of proper registration with the Alabama Secretary of State as a foreign corporation, and a Certificate of Good Standing as a Foreign Corporation from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue.

The attention of nonresident bidders is called to the provisions of Alabama Law, Title 39, Chapter 3, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended, whereby In the letting of public contracts in which any state, county, or municipal funds are utilized, except those contracts funded in whole or in part with funds received from a federal agency, preference shall be given to resident contractors, and a nonresident bidder domiciled in a state having laws granting preference to local contractors shall be awarded Alabama public contracts only on the same basis as the nonresident bidder’s state awards contracts to Alabama contractors bidding under similar circumstances; resident contractors in Alabama, are to be granted preference over nonresidents in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Issued by:

Owner: Loachapoka Water Authority LEGAL RUN 02/19/26, 02/26/26, 03/05/26, 03/12/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JACQUELINE ALLEN BROWN,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-052

Letters of Administration with the Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 9th day of February, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TERESA LYNN BROWN COTNEY

Administrator With The Will Annexed

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 02/19/2026, 02/26/2026 & 03/05/2026

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT, CASE NO. 2026-046

ESTATE OF ORRIN BROWN, JR., DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Orrin Brown, Jr., deceased, having been granted to Barbara B. Jones this 12th day of February 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Barbara B. Jones, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

Attorney at Law

334-745-2564

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030. Legal run 02/19/26, 02/26/26 & 03/05/26

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT, CASE NO. 2026-037

ESTATE OF JANETH PARKER STEARNS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Janeth Parker Stearns, deceased having been granted to Catherine Meadows Harris this 12th day of February 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Catherine Meadows Harris, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

Attorney at Law

334-745-2564

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, AL 36803-0030 Legal Run 02/19/26, 02/26/26, 03/05/26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

March 17, 2026, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate the portion a 60-foot-wide portion of 12th Street between 1114 and 1200 1st Avenue lying south of the Central of Georgia Railroad. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The portion of 12th Street proposed to be vacated is more particularly described as follows:

The right-of-way of North 12th Street located between 1st Avenue and the Central of Georgia Railroad (Norfolk Southern) right-of-way. Said section of right-of-way is 60 feet in width and 201 feet in length. A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 2nd Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 19th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC_CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA LEGAL RUN 02/19/26, 02/26/26, 03/5/26 & 03/12/26

INVITATION TO BID 26013

Sealed bids for the construction of the Opelika Fire Station #1 Office Renovations shall be received at the Opelika City Hall IT Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, March 17th, 2026, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

There will be a Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference on Tuesday, March 10th, 2026, at 2PM CST at project site – 604 Ave. B, Opelika, Alabama 36801. Any potential bidders must attend this mandatory pre-bid conference.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number, and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected that do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule, or regulation for the performance of the work.

Options for obtaining bid documents are as follows:

Hardcopy:

Contact Auburn Reprographics, 660 N Dean Rd., Auburn, AL 36830; (334) 501-8235; Attn: Greg Sellers; (E-mail: greg@auburnrepro.com) to obtain bid documents. Hardcopy sets are non-refundable. Bidders may view bid documents in the Auburn Reprographics digital plan room at no charge. All Bidders must register with John Randall Wilson, Architect, and Auburn Reprographics to receive updated bidding information, including but not limited to potential Addenda, RFI’s, and Changes to Bid Date.

Electronic (Transfer):

Make payment to Auburn Reprographics & Supply in the amount of $25. This amount is non-refundable.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to the City of Opelika, Alabama, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Refer also to Instructions to Bidders. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required upon signing the Contract. The Owner reserves the right to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

As a condition for award, the business entity and its subcontractors shall not knowingly employ or hire an unauthorized alien within the State of Alabama. The awarded business entity must provide documentation

Of enrollment in the E-Verify program. The business must participate in the E-Verify program for the length of the contract.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803-0390. Attn: Opelika Fire Station #1 Office Renovations

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET 36801

POST OFFICE BOX 390 36803-0390

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120 LEGAL RUN 02/26/2026

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcels of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcels from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a R-2 District (Low Density Residential District) to a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor Primary District), the parcels of land hereinafter described:

PARCEL 1

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, which point is also the point of beginning of the property herein described. From said point of beginning, thence run South 01°-28′07″ West for 723.27 feet to a point in the margin of North Uniroyal Road; thence run North 89°-51′01″ West, along said margin for 360.25 feet; thence run North 01°-28′07″ East for 728.11 feet; thence run South 89°-04′-50″ East for 360.17 feet to the point of beginning, containing 6 acres, more or less.

PARCEL 2

Commence at the Northwest comer of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama; thence run South 01° 28’ 07” West for 723.27 feet to a point on the North margin of North Uniroyal Road; thence run North 89°-51’-01” West, along said margin for 360.25 feet to a point, which point is the point of beginning of the property to be herein described: From said point of beginning thence run North 89°51’01” West for 116.83 feet; thence run in a Southwest direction along said margin on the arc of a curve to the left having a radius of 882.41 feet for an arc length of 113.29 feet; thence run in a Southwest direction along said margin of North Uniroyal Road on the arc of a curve to the left having a radius of 882.41 feet for an arc length of 748.18 feet to the Southeast margin of Interstate Highway No. I-85; thence run North 34°21”07” East, along said margin of I-85, for 1,316.83 feet; thence run North 43°27’05” East for 38.86 feet; thence run South 89°04’50” East for 97.72 feet; thence run South 01°28’07” West for 728.11 feet to the said point of beginning. Containing 6.52 acres, more or less. Being part of that property heretofore conveyed by warranty deed dated March 10, 1994 of record in Deed Book 1833, at Page 71, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described property contains 12.5 acres, more or less, and is located at 1550 and 1570 North Uniroyal Road, Opelika, Alabama

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on February 19, 2026, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to §11-52-77 Code of Alabama (1975).

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to said ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 26th day of February, 2026.

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 02/26/2026

ORDINANCE NO. 007-26

ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT LOT 20 OF HIDDEN LAKES SUBDIVISION, PHASE 4C, FROM STONE MARTIN BUILDERS, LLC

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “Council”) as the governing body of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. The Council upon evidence presented to and considered by it has found and determined and does hereby find, determine and declare as follows:

(a) The Council has determined that it is desirable and in the best interest of the City to acquire that certain real property located at Lot 20 of Hidden Lakes Subdivision, Phase 4C, in the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “Property”), which is legally described as follows:

Lot 20 of Hidden Lakes Subdivision, Phase 4C as shown by map or plat of record in Plat Book 53 at Page 27, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama containing 128,813 square feet, more or less (2.96 acres).

(b) The Council has determined that a public purpose exists for the City to purchase the Property.

(c) The public purpose for purchasing the Property is for future expansion of the Sportsplex Facilities.

(d) The purchase price for the Property is $104,831.36, a price commensurate with the market value of the Property.

(e) A Lot Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) has been prepared and submitted to the Council, and the Council finds and declares that it is in the best interest of the City and its citizens to approve said Agreement.

Section 2. The City is hereby authorized to purchase and acquire the Property described in Section 1 from Stone Martin Builders, LLC for the price of $104,831.36.

Section 3. The Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute for and in the name and on behalf of the City, a Lot Purchase Agreement between the City and Stone Martin Builders, LLC, and the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to affix the seal of the City to said Agreement and to attest the same. Said agreement shall be substantially in the form attached as Exhibit “A” to this Ordinance, which form is hereby adopted in all respects as if set out in full in this ordinance, with such changes as may be approved by the Mayor.

Section 4. The Mayor, City Clerk and officers of the City are hereby authorized, directed and empowered to execute for and on behalf of the City and in its name any and all documents required in connection with the purchase of the Property including execution of any and all closing documents, settlement statements and certificates as such officers may deem necessary or advisable.

Section 5. The purchase price as specified in the Lot Purchase Agreement shall be paid from the Unassigned Fund Balance. The Mayor and the Controller are hereby authorized and directed to make the appropriate budget adjustments and accounting entries necessary to carry out the transactions contemplated by this ordinance and the attached Lot Purchase Agreement.

Section 6. This ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its adoption and publication as required by law.

Section 7. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause this ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper published in and of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 17th day of February, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 18th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 18th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK LEGAL RUN 02/26/2026

ORDINANCE NO. 008-26

AN ORDINANCE IMPOSING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON THE CONSIDERATION OF BUILDING PERMITS AND SUBDIVISION APPLICATIONS FOR RESIDENTIAL AND MULTIPLE OCCUPANCY PROJECTS IN THE CITY OF OPELIKA TO PROTECT THE HEALTH, SAFETY AND GENERAL WELFARE OF ITS CITIZENS

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama, (the “City Council”) and the Opelika Planning Commission (the “Planning Commission”) have adopted certain regulations, ordinances, codes, policies and procedures which regulate the subdivision of land and the development and approval of various types of residential projects and developments; and

WHEREAS, there has been rapid, sustained and substantial growth in residential housing units in and around the City of Opelika (the “City”); and

WHEREAS, the City Council recognizes, and hereby finds, that the rapid, sustained and substantial growth in the construction of residential subdivisions, condominiums, apartment buildings, townhomes and multi-dwelling units has increased, and will continue to increase, the burdens of the City to provide municipal services (i.e. water, sewer, power and communications), first responder services, public infrastructure, transportation, parks, recreation and other governmental services beyond what was anticipated by the City; and

WHEREAS, the City Council desires to address certain challenges created by the growth with a strategic and deliberate focus on orderly land development in the City limits; and

WHEREAS, the City Council hereby finds that the quality of life for the community, and the health, safety and general welfare of the community will suffer if changes are not made to the City’s regulations, codes, ordinances, policies and procedures pertaining to certain types of residential developments; and

WHEREAS, the City Council has determined that a temporary moratorium on consideration of building permits and subdivision applications for residential subdivisions and multi-dwelling projects will allow the City’s staff, the City Council, the Planning Commission; other City Departments to evaluate, recommend and approve the changes that are needed to address the identified challenges; and

WHEREAS, the City Council has determined that the short-term moratorium on consideration of new subdivisions and multi-dwelling units is appropriate to prevent conditions that may threaten the City’s health, safety and general welfare; and

WHEREAS, the suspension of limited duration and limited scope would be in the public interest and promote orderly land development, permit infrastructure planning and development departments to respond to development pressures and promote the general health and welfare of the citizens of the city.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama, as follows:

Section 1. Recitals: That the City Council hereby adopts the findings in the above recitals.

Section 2. Definitions: For the purposes of this Article, the following words and phrases shall have the following meanings:

(a) “Building Official” means the chief building inspector of the Building Inspection Division or his or her designee.

(b) “City” means the City of Opelika, Alabama.

(c) “Moratorium” means a temporary prohibition on the issuance of building permits or approvals for the construction, renovation or expansion of residential subdivisions and multi-family dwellings.

(d) “Multi-Dwelling Unit Building” means any building or structure comprising two or more dwelling units, including, but not limited to, apartments, condominiums, co-ops, multiple family houses, duplexes, townhomes, mobile homes and attached residences. For the purposes of this ordinance, multiple detached single-family units, semi-detached (duplex) dwelling units, and attached dwelling units on the same lot or parcel shall be considered an apartment use.

(e) “Multi-Use Property” means any single and distinct parcel of land that maintains two or more major uses; including, but not limited to:

(1)A property which contains a commercial, residential or industrial use or Public Service Facility having boilers, incinerators, elevators, escalators, automatic garage doors, air conditioners, laundry rooms, utility provisions, health and recreational facilities or other similar devices, systems or areas, either in the interior or on the exterior of the building, which may be a source of elevated sound levels for another use on the same distinct parcel of land; or

(2)A building which maintains both commercial (typically on the ground or uppermost floor) and residential uses.

(f) “Structure” means anything constructed or erected with a fixed location on or in the ground or attached to something having a fixed location on or in the ground. The word shall include but not be limited to buildings, manufactured homes, walls, fences, billboards, poster panels, swimming pools, posts and poles, including basketball posts.

Section 3. Imposition of Moratorium: A moratorium is hereby imposed on the issuance of any approvals for residential development. This shall include any of the following unless specifically exempted by Section 5 of this ordinance:

(a) Residential developments that contain one or more new multi-dwelling units, including, but not limited to, apartments, condominiums, co-ops, multiple family houses, duplexes, townhomes, new mobile home permits and attached residences;

(b) Any new multi-use property within the corporate limits of the City of Opelika that contains residential units including those described in subsection (a) of this section;

(c) Preliminary or Administrative subdivision plats that create five (5) or more residential lots or dwelling units;

(d) Conditional use approvals for any multi-dwelling units or multi-use property with any residential units;

(e) Planned Unit Developments, Planned Residential Developments, or similar planned developments that contain any new multi-dwelling units, residential units, or multi-use property with any residential units;

(f) Rezoning applications that would either create new residential zoning area or increase the dwelling density of residentially zoned property, whether through traditional zoning, overlay zoning, or through Planned Unit Developments or mixed use districts. This shall not prevent the rezoning of property to C-2, C-3, or I-1. However, any rezoning of properties to commercial or institutional zones shall not be considered an entitlement for residential development or an exemption as described in Section 5 of this ordinance.

Section 4. Duration of Moratorium: This moratorium shall take effect on May 1, 2026, and shall remain in effect until April 30, 2027, unless extended, modified or repealed by the City Council. The moratorium may be extended for additional periods upon a majority vote of the City Council.

Section 5. Exemptions: The following shall be exempt from the moratorium imposed by this Ordinance:

(a) Projects where a building permit application along with building plans have been submitted for review to the Building Official prior to the effective date of this ordinance; provided that the plans, as approved, shall not be changed to substantially alter the appearance, size or shape of the building.

(b) Essential repairs or maintenance to existing multi-dwelling units provided such work does not significantly change the exterior appearance, size or shape of the building.

(c) Applications for residential development that received conditional use approval prior to the effective date of this ordinance and where the approval is binding and has not expired.

(d) Applications for final subdivision plat approval where the preliminary plat approval was granted prior to the effective date of this ordinance and is still valid and binding.

(e) Application for developments that are located outside of the corporate limits of the City of Opelika and are not seeking annexation.

(f) Developments that have a valid and binding development agreement with the City of Opelika provided that the terms of the agreement are being met.

(g) The replacement of a manufactured or mobile home on an existing lot within an approved mobile home park or subdivision.

(h) Applications for site plan approval or subdivision that are in conformance with a valid master development plan approved through a Planned Unit Development (PUD) or similar process approved prior to the effective date of this ordinance and is still valid and binding.

Section 6. Study and Review: During the term of the moratorium imposed by this Ordinance, the Planning Commission shall, in conjunction with City Staff and other relevant departments:

(a) Conduct a comprehensive study of the potential impacts of multi-dwelling units on municipal services (i.e. water, sewer, power and communications), first responder services, public infrastructure, transportation, traffic impacts, increased school enrollment, parks, recreation and other governmental services.

(b) Review existing zoning, design guidelines and building regulations related to multi-dwelling units.

(c) Engage in public outreach to solicit input from residents, business owners and stakeholders on potential regulations.

(d) Provide a report to the City Council with recommendations for amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and/or building regulations related to the City’s overall zoning plan for development of residential subdivisions, mobile homes and multi-dwelling units.

Section 7. Severability: If any section, clause, sentence or phrase of this section is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, then such holding shall in no way affect the validity of the remaining portion of this article.

Section 8. Conflicting Ordinances: All ordinances or parts thereof which are in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed in their entirety to the extent of such conflict, except to the extent that this Ordinance provides for temporary and limited suspension of approvals.

Section 9. Publication: The City Clerk of the City of Opelika, Alabama is hereby authorized and directed to cause this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 17th day of February, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 18th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 18th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK LEGAL RUN 02/26/2026

ORDINANCE NO. 009-26

ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1207 DENSON PLACE FROM BARRY A. ROBERTSON AND MARY TRUCILLA ROBERTSON

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “Council”) as the governing body of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. The Council upon evidence presented to and considered by it has found and determined and does hereby find, determine and declare as follows:

(a) The Council has determined that it is desirable and in the best interest of the City to acquire that certain real property located at the rear of 1207 Denson Place in the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “Property”), which is legally described as follows:

Lot 25-B of A Redivision of Lots 24 and 25, Ward Heights, 7th Addition, according to and as shown by map or plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 52 at Page 88 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

This conveyance and the warranties hereinafter contained are made subject to any and all restrictions, reservations, conditions, easements, covenants and rights-of-way as shown on the public records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Deed Reference: Deed Book: 2700 Page 42

(a) The Council has determined that a public purpose exists for the City to purchase the Property.

(b) The public purpose for purchasing the Property is to extend the train track at Municipal Park (the “Monkey Park”).

(c) The purchase price for the Property is $3,000, a price commensurate with the market value of the Property.

(d) A Real Estate Sales Agreement (the “Agreement”) has been prepared and submitted to the Council, and the Council finds and declares that it is in the best interest of the City and its citizens to approve said Agreement.

(e) The City agrees to construct a chain-link fence at the property line between the Sellers’ property and the property herein conveyed to the Purchaser with the conditions set forth in the Real Estate Sales Agreement.

Section 2. The City is hereby authorized to purchase and acquire the Property described in Section 1 from Barry A. Robertson and Mary Trucilla Robertson for the purchase price of $3,000.00.

Section 3. The Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute for and in the name and on behalf of the City, a Real Estate Sales Agreement between the City and Barry A. Robertson and Mary Trucilla Robertson, and the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to affix the seal of the City to said Agreement and to attest the same. Said agreement shall be substantially in the form attached as Exhibit “A” to this Ordinance, which form is hereby adopted in all respects as if set out in full in this ordinance, with such changes as may be approved by the Mayor.

Section 4. The Mayor, City Clerk and officers of the City are hereby authorized, directed and empowered to execute for and on behalf of the City and in its name any and all documents required in connection with the purchase of the Property including execution of any and all closing documents, settlement statements and certificates as such officers may deem necessary or advisable.

Section 5. The purchase price as specified in the Real Estate Sales Agreement shall be paid from the Unassigned Fund Balance. The Mayor and the Controller are hereby authorized and directed to make the appropriate budget adjustments and accounting entries necessary to carry out the transactions contemplated by this ordinance and the attached Real Estate Sales Agreement.

Section 6. This ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its adoption and publication as required by law.

Section 7. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause this ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper published in and of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 17th day of February, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 18th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 18th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK LEGAL RUN 02/26/2026

ORDINANCE NO. 010-26

ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1209 DENSON PLACE FROM LINDA A. HOPKINS, CHERYL HOPKINS WOOD, AMY HOPKINS COLEMAN AND KIMBERLY HOPKINS FERGUSON

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “Council”) as the governing body of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. The Council upon evidence presented to and considered by it has found and determined and does hereby find, determine and declare as follows:

(a) The Council has determined that it is desirable and in the best interest of the City to acquire that certain real property located at the rear of 1209 Denson Place in the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “Property”), which is legally described as follows:

Lot 24-B of A Redivision of Lots 24 and 25, Ward Heights, 7th Addition, according to and as shown by map or plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 52 at Page 88 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

This conveyance and the warranties hereinafter contained are made subject to any and all restrictions, reservations, conditions, easements, covenants and rights-of-way as shown on the public records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Deed Reference: Deed Book: 2409 Page 311

(b) The Council has determined that a public purpose exists for the City to purchase the Property.

(c) The public purpose for purchasing the Property is to extend the train track at Municipal Park (the “Monkey Park”).

(d) The purchase price for the Property is $3,000, a price commensurate with the market value of the Property.

(e) A Real Estate Sales Agreement (the “Agreement”) has been prepared and submitted to the Council, and the Council finds and declares that it is in the best interest of the City and its citizens to approve said Agreement.

(f) The City agrees to construct a chain-link fence at the property line between the Sellers’ property and the property herein conveyed to the Purchaser with the conditions set forth in the Real Estate Sales Agreement.

Section 2. The City is hereby authorized to purchase and acquire the Property described in Section 1 from Linda A. Hopkins, Cheryl Hopkins Wood, Amy Hopkins Coleman and Kimberly Hopkins Ferguson for the purchase price of $3,000.00.

Section 3. The Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute for and in the name and on behalf of the City, a Real Estate Sales Agreement between the City and Linda A. Hopkins, Cheryl Hopkins Wood, Amy Hopkins Coleman and Kimberly Hopkins Ferguson, and the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to affix the seal of the City to said Agreement and to attest the same. Said agreement shall be substantially in the form attached as Exhibit “A” to this Ordinance, which form is hereby adopted in all respects as if set out in full in this ordinance, with such changes as may be approved by the Mayor.

Section 4. The Mayor, City Clerk and officers of the City are hereby authorized, directed and empowered to execute for and on behalf of the City and in its name any and all documents required in connection with the purchase of the Property including execution of any and all closing documents, settlement statements and certificates as such officers may deem necessary or advisable.

Section 5. The purchase price as specified in the Real Estate Sales Agreement shall be paid from the Unassigned Fund Balance. The Mayor and the Controller are hereby authorized and directed to make the appropriate budget adjustments and accounting entries necessary to carry out the transactions contemplated by this ordinance and the attached Real Estate Sales Agreement.

Section 6. This ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its adoption and publication as required by law.

Section 7. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause this ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper published in and of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 17th day of February, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 18th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 18th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERKLEGAL RUN 02/26/2026

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by Opelika City Schools Board of Education, 300 Simmons Street Opelika, Alabama 36801, until 1:00 p.m. CST March 10, 2026 for OCS Interior Renovations to Jeter Primary and Morris Avenue Intermediate Schools at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project will include the interior renovation of both schools entirely. New flooring and paint will consist of the majority of the scope of work. Existing Kitchens and closets will not be included in the scope. Some of the spaces will be included as Alternates.A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Opelika City Schools Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.The Owner intends to award multiple or single contracts for this work to pre-qualified General Contractor(s). The Owner will accept proposals only from firms which demonstrate their experience and ability to perform the work necessary for this project. Interested General Contractors must submit a Contractor’s Qualification Statement, AIA A305. Minimum qualifications to be certified by prospective bidders include: 1) statutory licensor requirements, 2) bonding capacity in excess of $5,000,000 dollars, 3) minimum of five (5) years successful history as an approved, authorized or licensed General Contractor, 4) successful current experience in construction of a size and scope similar to this Project, and 5) submit list of proposed contractor’s team including subcontractors.

Joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s qualifications. Notarized Contractor’s Qualification Certificates (“Application for Contractor Pre-Qualification”) may be obtained from the architect and must be submitted to the architect along with any request to obtain Bid documents by a General Contractor by Thursday, February 26th, 2026.

Drawings and specifications may be purchased from Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233, 205-252-850.5 Contractors must purchase sets at their own expense – no deposits or refunds will be allowed. Drawings may be examined at the offices of TurnerBatson Architects, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, the office of Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA), and F.W. Dodge Birmingham (a.k.a. McGraw Hill), Associated General Contractors, Reed Construction Data on Friday, February 27th, 2026.Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.A Pre-Bid Conference will be held in the Boardroom at OCS Board of Education 300 Simmons Street, Opelika, AL 36801 at 1:00 pm, CST, March 3rd, 2026. Attendance at Pre-Bid Conference by General Contractor Bidders is Mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

Opelika City Schools Board of Education Dr. Kevin Davis, Superintendent

Architect:

TURNERBATSON Architects, PC Legal run 2/12/26, 2/19/26 & 2/26/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1242 N Dean Rd Auburn AL 36830 ) Thursday, 03/05/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 338

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. LEGAL Run Date 02/26/2026

Storage Treasure

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, March 5,2026 at 10 am

A30

C35

D12

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Run Date : 02/26/2026

Case No.2026 – 054

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The State of Alabama, Lee County Probate Court Estate of Philip J. Yacko, deceased.

Letters Testamentary upon the Last Will and Testament of said decedent, having been granted to the undersigned on the 10 day of February, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of the said Judge of Probate within six months from the above date, or said claim will be barred and payment prohibited.

Philip Rylan Yacko, Personal Representative. Legal run 02/26/26, 03/5/26, 03/12/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 03-06-2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 407

Unit 422

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. LEGAL Run Date 02/26/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARY HULETT HANSON, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-072

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Nancy Barry, Personal Representative on the 20th day of February, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons

having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

NANCY BARRY Legal run 02/26/26, 03/05/26, 03/12/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARY JANE WESTFALL, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2025-612

NOTICE TO FILECLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of MARY JANE WESTFALL, deceased, having been granted to HEIDI WESTFALL, on the 19th day of February, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY

LEGAL RUN 02/26/26, 03/05/26 & 03/12/26