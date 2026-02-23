Anchored in Truth | Is this really the same person?

BY ROBERT MILLER

OPINION —

There’s a moment in John chapter 9 that often gets overlooked, but it’s one of the most telling details in the entire story.

After Jesus heals a man who was born blind, the Bible says the neighbors and those who had seen him begging began to ask a strange question: “Is this not he who sat and begged?” Some said, “This is he.” Others said, “No, but he is like him.” In other words, they weren’t sure. The man standing in front of them looked familiar—but something was different.

That moment feels incredibly human. We’ve all experienced it in some form. You run into someone you haven’t seen in years and notice that something about them has changed. Their posture. Their confidence. The way they speak. You recognize them, but you almost don’t.

That’s what happens when someone truly encounters Jesus. This man didn’t just receive his sight — he received a new life. For years, he had been known by one defining trait: blindness. People passed him. Stepped around him. Labeled him. His identity was wrapped up in what he could not do. Then Jesus entered his story. And when Jesus left, nothing was the same.

What’s striking is that the people around him struggled to adjust. They were comfortable with the old version of him. They knew where he sat and they knew what to expect when in his company. But now, their categories didn’t fit anymore. This still rings true today.

When Jesus comes into someone’s life, real change follows. Not perfection — but transformation. Old habits begin to loosen their grip. Old priorities start to shift. Old fears no longer have the final word. And sometimes, the people around us don’t quite know what to do with that. And just like the neighbors and those who had previously seen the man blind in this encounter with Jesus, those who witness the change in your life may say things like, “You’ve changed.” Sometimes they mean it as a compliment.

Sometimes they don’t. But the gospel has never promised subtle change. It promises new life. Paul wrote, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.”

The man in John 9 didn’t argue theology with his neighbors. He didn’t try to explain everything that had happened. When pressed, he simply said, “One thing I know: that though I was blind, now I see.” That kind of testimony can’t be debated. You don’t need a dramatic past to have a powerful story. You don’t need all the answers. All you simply need is to know what Jesus has done for you.

When Christ changes us, the difference should be noticeable — not because we’re trying to impress anyone, but because light has replaced darkness. Sight has replaced blindness. Hope has replaced despair. And yes, sometimes that change will confuse the people around us. Some will celebrate. Some will question. Some may even resist it. But that’s okay. Because when Jesus truly enters a life, it’s impossible for everything to stay the same.

So, if you’ve encountered Christ and your life looks different — give thanks. If you’re still in the process of change — be patient. And if you’re longing for transformation — know that Jesus is still opening eyes and causing people to ask: “Is this really the same person?”

God bless you all and may God continue to mold us and change us into the image of His love.