Community Calendar | June 1, 2026

ONGOING

LUNCH AT THE CHAMBER

The Opelika Chamber is hosting “Lunch at the Chamber,” a weekly food truck and pop-up vendor event held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday at 200 S. 6th St., Opelika.

EVERY TUESDAY — O GROWS FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market will be in Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. The event runs from late February through November and features a rotating lineup of local restaurants and vendors serving lunch outside the Chamber building. For weekly lineups and updates, visit opelikachamber.com or follow @opelikachamber on social media.

TUESDAYS IN THE GARDEN

Tuesdays in the Garden will take place at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 136 E Magnolia Ave., Auburn, from 2 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday. All are welcome to drop by St. Dunstan’s, enter the beautiful garden and relax and enjoy its beauty. Seating will be provided. St. Dunstan’s has one of the last green-space areas in downtown Auburn. Thomas Joyner, Rector at St. Dunstan’s and all its members warmly welcome everyone into our beautiful space that God has provided.

STARTING SOON — STREET CORNER JAM

Every Friday night in June, July and August Maria’s Jewelers, located at 231 S 8th St. in downtown Opelika, will be hosting an evening of free music and jamming beginning at 6 until 8:30 or 9:00 p.m in front of the business (inside on rainy days). The event is open and free to everyone — any musician or singer, beginner or semi-pro, is encouraged to come perform. Performers must bring their own portable instrument and any power equipment needed — microphones, a mixer and power amp with large speakers will be supplied as well as about 8 folding chairs furnished for musicians and about 25 to 30 for audience members. All music genres such as Country, Jazz, Pop etc. are welcome except Rap and nothing with vulgar language. Order will be random as long as everyone gets chances to play or sing. Applause recommended and smiles required! Food/Drink: Possible sidewalk cart vendor. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL: (334) 663-2408 or (334) 663-4561

NOW THROUGH AUG. 29 — CITY MARKET RETURNS TO TOWN CREEK PARK

City Market will return for the 2026 season beginning Saturday, May 23, at Town Creek Park and will continue each Saturday through Aug. 29 from 8 to 11 a.m. (excluding July 4). The market features fresh produce, locally made goods, handcrafted items, live music and children’s activities. Community members are invited to shop and support local growers, makers and artisans throughout the summer. For more information, visit City Market Auburn.

JUNE 5 — SUMMERNIGHT DOWNTOWN ART WALK

Applications and sponsorship opportunities are now available for the 20th annual SummerNight Downtown Art Walk, set for Friday, June 5, from 6 to 10 p.m. in downtown Auburn. The free, family-friendly arts festival will feature local and regional artists, live music, food vendors and activities for children. Artists, vendors and volunteers may apply through May 22 at auburnsummernight.org or auburnal.myrec.com.

JUNE 14 — FLAG DAY CEREMONY

The Auburn-Opelika Elks Lodge No. 1834 would like to invite the public to our Flag Day Ceremony. This event will be held on June 14, at 1220 Fox Run Ave., No. 207, Opelika, at 2 to 4 p.m. This event will cover the history of the flags from the very first flag to the one we had now. Light refreshments to follow. Any questions call (334) 524-0574.

JUNE 28 — STAR SPANGLED SPECTACULAR

Christ Methodist Church of Auburn will host the Star Spangled Spectacular on Sunday, June 28, at 6 p.m. at the Woltosz Theatre at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center. The patriotic celebration will feature special guest Lee Greenwood and include a community choir of more than 100 singers, a children’s choir and tributes honoring members of the military. The event will also commemorate America’s 250th anniversary through music and community celebration. Organizers invite the public to attend this special evening of patriotism, gratitude and music featuring one of the nation’s most recognizable patriotic performers.

OLLI BROWN BAG SERIES

Save the date for the OLLI Brown Bag Series on select Wednesdays throughout summer. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sunny Slope Annex, we’ll host the following presenters:

June 17 – Kathryn Braund | Bartram’s Travels: A Naturalists View of the American South

July 8 – Mark Thornton | Gold and Years: A Short History of Money in America

July 22 – Joe Giambrone | Infection, Immunity and How Vaccines Work

The Sunny Slope Annex is located at 1031 S College Street in Auburn. These presentations are free and open to the public.

SUNDILLA CONCERT SERIES & RADIO HOUR — 2026