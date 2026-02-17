Public Notice | Week of Feb. 16, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Friday the 27th day of February 2026 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024:

AMBER FINLEY: BOXES TOTES FURNITURE APPLIANCES HOUSEHOLD GOODS

NATALIA CABELLO GALVEZ: HOUSEHOLD GOODS

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on FRIDAY the 27th day of February 2026 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801:

ANTHONY GUNN: BOXES TOTES FURNITURE HOUSEHOLD GOODS

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by Opelika City Schools Board of Education, 300 Simmons Street Opelika, Alabama 36801, until 1:00 p.m. CST March 10, 2026 for OCS Interior Renovations to Jeter Primary and Morris Avenue Intermediate Schools at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project will include the interior renovation of both schools entirely. New flooring and paint will consist of the majority of the scope of work. Existing Kitchens and closets will not be included in the scope. Some of the spaces will be included as Alternates.A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Opelika City Schools Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.The Owner intends to award multiple or single contracts for this work to pre-qualified General Contractor(s). The Owner will accept proposals only from firms which demonstrate their experience and ability to perform the work necessary for this project. Interested General Contractors must submit a Contractor’s Qualification Statement, AIA A305. Minimum qualifications to be certified by prospective bidders include: 1) statutory licensor requirements, 2) bonding capacity in excess of $5,000,000 dollars, 3) minimum of five (5) years successful history as an approved, authorized or licensed General Contractor, 4) successful current experience in construction of a size and scope similar to this Project, and 5) submit list of proposed contractor’s team including subcontractors.

Joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s qualifications. Notarized Contractor’s Qualification Certificates (“Application for Contractor Pre-Qualification”) may be obtained from the architect and must be submitted to the architect along with any request to obtain Bid documents by a General Contractor by Thursday, February 26th, 2026.

Drawings and specifications may be purchased from Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233, 205-252-850.5 Contractors must purchase sets at their own expense – no deposits or refunds will be allowed. Drawings may be examined at the offices of TurnerBatson Architects, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, the office of Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA), and F.W. Dodge Birmingham (a.k.a. McGraw Hill), Associated General Contractors, Reed Construction Data on Friday, February 27th, 2026.Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.A Pre-Bid Conference will be held in the Boardroom at OCS Board of Education 300 Simmons Street, Opelika, AL 36801 at 1:00 pm, CST, March 3rd, 2026. Attendance at Pre-Bid Conference by General Contractor Bidders is Mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

Opelika City Schools Board of Education Dr. Kevin Davis, Superintendent

Architect:

TURNERBATSON Architects, PC

NOTICE OF LEGAL ACTION

Christopher Chance Gaines, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of Biological Father filed by Carlen Harris McManus, formerly Carlen Gaines, to terminate his parental rights to C.R.G., dob: 09/15/2014 in case number: JU 2026-000003.01 and B.C.G., dob: 07/17/2019 in case number: JU 2026-000004.01 filed in the Juvenile Court of Chambers County, Alabama and that response must be filed by March 30, 2026 or thereafter judgments may be rendered terminating his parental rights to the said minor children.

/s/ Lisa M. Burdette, Circuit Clerk

STATE OF ALABAMA, IN THE PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY

RE: ESTATE OF PATTY W. PARKER, Deceased:

CASE NO. 2026-032

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of January, 2026 by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Jimmy R. Welch

Jimmy R. Welch, Executor Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr., Esq.

Attorney for Executor

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PREQUALIFICATION AND BIDS

PROJECT SUMMARY: The project consists of a 70,000 sf addition to the existing school. There will be a two-story addition that has classrooms and a new media center with mansard roofs and rooftop equipment. There will be another addition that will include a new gymnasium and multipurpose

space. The gymnasium will serve as the Storm Shelter for the added occupants. A cafeteria expansion and selective site work is also included in the project

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSALS will be received digitally, as described in the official prequalification proposal requirements, on behalf of the Owner by TURNERBATSON Architects at 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35242, for the below referenced project, until 5:00 PM Local Time, February 20th, 2026. Faxed or late submittals will not be accepted. The prequalification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by contacting Wil Bradford, wbradford@turnerbatson.com, 205.403.6201. Additional qualifications and requirements for Bidders are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents. In reviewing the submittals, emphasis will be

placed on your firm’s experience with projects similar in size and type to this project.

A written list of Contractors receiving prequalification will be issued to all who requested consideration by 5:00 PM Local Time, February 24th, 2026.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 9:00 am Local Time, Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026 at Fox Run School, 1100 Fox Run Parkway Opelika, AL 36801. A walkthrough to review the general scope of work will be conducted immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference. Attendance by all Prequalified Bidders is MANDATORY in order to avoid disqualification.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received only from previously PRE-QUALIFIED Contractors by Opelika City Schools Board of Education located at 300 Simmons Street Opelika, AL 36801 until 1:00 PM Local Time, Tuesday, March 24th, 2026 for this project:

Additions and Renovations to Fox Run School

1100 Fox Run Parkway Opelika, Alabama 36801

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Opelika City Schools Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Final bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) may be purchased from Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233, 205-252-8505. Contractors must purchase sets at their own expense – no deposits or refunds will be allowed. Drawings may be examined at the offices of TURNERBATSON Architects, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, and local plan rooms starting Friday, February 27th, 2026. Subcontractors should contact a Contractor or plan room for documents.

Only Contractors who have completed the prequalification process within the stated time limits, and which are properly licensed in accordance with criteria established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, will be considered for prequalification for the work of this project.

For questions regarding this project, please contact TURNERBATSON Project Manager, Hannah Burns, at hburns@turnerbatson.com no later than February 18th, 2026.

Per the Owner and the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR), Act 2013-205, the project will be bid

EXCLUDING TAXES.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors and/or abandon the prequalification and bid process if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

TURNERBATSON Architects

1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 403-6201

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF SEANA L. ALLEN DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-028

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of SEANA L. ALLEN, deceased, having been granted to Kenneth S. Bledsoe, on the 26th day of January, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2025-000172.00

TYRONE TEAKO DAVIS, Plaintiff, v. A Parcel of Real Property described as: From the Northeast corner of Section 23, Township 18, Range 29, run West 96 feet, thence South 43 degrees West 668 feet, thence South 39 degrees West 153 feet

to a stake on the North side of the road which is the point of beginning. From point of beginning run North 65-1/2 degrees West 324 feet, thence South 24-1/2 degrees West 150 feet, thence South 65-1/2 degrees East 300 feet, thence North 35 degrees East 159 feet to point of beginning. Comprising 1.07 acres more or less located in the Northeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 18,

Range 29, Lee County, Alabama,

And Eddie Davis, Sr., and/or the unknown heirs of Eddie Davis, Sr.

And Eddie Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of Eddie Davis, Jr.,

And Luther Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Luther Davis, And Geraldine Davis-Boyd, and/or the unknown heirs of Geraldine Davis-Boyd,

And Shirley Davis-White, and/or the unknown heirs of Shirley Davis-White

And Joseph Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Joseph Davis

And Evonne Davis-Lindsey, and/or the unknown heirs of Evonne Davis-Lindsey

And Lamar Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Lamar Davis And Woodrow Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Woodrow Davis

And Mattie Davis-Fitzpatrick, and/or the unknown heirs of Mattie Davis Fitzpatrick

And Eddie Mae Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Eddie Mae Davis And Willie James Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Willie James Davis

And Priscilla Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Priscilla Davis And Angela Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Angela Davis

And Willie James Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of Willie James, Davis Jr.

And William Mcquery, and/or the unknown heirs of William Mcqueary

And Carrienail Davis-Dixon, and/or the unknown heirs of Carrienail Davis-Dixon

And Patricia Belcher, and/or the unknown heirs of Patricia Belcher

And Gertrude Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Gertrude Davis

And Johnny Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Johnny Davis And Willie Davis, Sr., and/or the unknown heirs of Willie Davis, Sr.

And Willie Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of Willie Davis, Jr.

And Bruce Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Bruce Davis And Octavia Davis-Evans, and/or the unknown heirs of Octavia Davis-Evans

And Ovivian Davis-Church, and/or the unknown heirs of Ovivian Davis-Church

And Deborah Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Deborah Davis And Alvin Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Alvin Davis And Charlie F. Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Charlie F. Davis

And Ladell Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Ladell Davis

And Natasha Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Natasha Davis And Antavis DeWayne Thornton, and/or the unknown heirs of Antavis DeWayne Thornton

And Gloria Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Gloria Davis

And Mildred Davis-Watson, and/or the unknown heirs

of Mildred Davis-Watson

And Melanie Davis-Williams, and/or the unknown heirs

of Melanie Davis-Williams And Gladys Davis-Vinson, and/or the unknown Heirs Of Gladys Davis-Vinson

And Nellie Davis-Johnson, and/or the unknown heirs of Nellie Davis-Johnson And Christine Johnson-Bailey-Aguayo, and/or the unknown heirs of Christine Johnson-Bailey-Aguayo

And Brenda Johnson-Williams-Gates, and/or the unknown heirs of Brenda Johnson-William-Gates

And Dorothy Johnson-Crowell, and/or the unknown heirs of Dorothy Johnson-Crowell

And Arlene Johnson-Watson, and/or the unknown heirs of Arlene Johnson Watson

And James Davis, Sr., and/or the unknown heirs of James Davis, Sr.

And James Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of James Davis, Jr.

And Sampson Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Sampson Davis And Tabitha Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Tabitha Davis And Sampson Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of Sampson Davis, Jr.

And Shambria Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Shambria Davis

And Timothy Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Timothy Davis

And Jacqueline Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Jacqueline Davis

And Christopher F. Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Christopher F. Davis

And Silvia R. Davis-Scaife, and/or the unknown heirs of Silvia R. Davis-Scaife

And Tracy Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Tracy Davis

And Verina Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Verina Davis

And, Fictitious Defendants A-Z, Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities, Whose names are otherwise unknown to the Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the above-captioned parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities will be added by Amendment when ascertained,

Defendants. PUBLICATION NOTICE

The Defendants unknown heirs or assigns of Geraldine Davis-Boyd, Joseph Davis, Evonne Davis-Lindsey, Woodrow Davis, Mattie Davis-Fitzpatrick, Angela Davis, Willie James Davis, Jr., Carrienail Davis-Dixon, Patricia Belcher, Willie Davis, Jr., Bruce Davis, Ovivian Davis-Church, Deborah Davis, Alvin Davis, Antavis DeWayne Thornton, Dorothy Johnson-Crowell, Arlene Johnson-Watson, Tabitha Davis, Timothy Davis and Verina Davis, or any other party or incompetent claiming an interest in the above described property must answer the complaint of the Plaintiff seeking to quiet title in the above described real property within 30 days of the date of the last publication of this notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against the said Defendants.

MARY B. ROBERSON CIRCUIT CLERK

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CURBY EUGENE ROBERTSON,DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-015

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on

the 16th day of January, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

RICHARD L. ROBERTSON, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1412 Opelika Rd Auburn AL 36830 ) Thursday, 02/19/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 215

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CHARLES JERRY BRANNAN,

Deceased

Case No.: 2025-577

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to Adriana Brannan, Personal Representative, on the 3rd day of February, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be banned.

/s/ Adriana Brannan Adriana Brannan

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JENNIFER LEIGH MERWIN COOPER, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-714

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to James Patrick Cooper as Executor for the Estate of JENNIFER LEIGH MERWIN COOPER, deceased, on February 2, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 2nd day of February, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, Probate Judge, Lee County, Alabama

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENfLE -JU-2024-440.02

J.R.L. an unmarried female child (dob 07/29/2008)

NOTICE TO: Reyna Lorenzo Basilio, Mother, and Juanito Reyes Marin, Father of J.R.L. who was born on 07/29/2008 in the city of Ometepec, Guerrero, Mexico. Custody of the minor child was

-vested with the Lee County OHR on October 25, 2024. You must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County OHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 krispattonattorney@gmail.com or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child

for adoption.

Mary Roberson

CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 02/12/26, 2/19/26, 2/26/26 & 03/05/26

EN EL TRIBUNAL DE CJRCUITO DEL CONDADO DE LEE, AL JUVENIL-JU-2024-440.02

J.R.L., una hija soltera (fecha de nacimiento: 29/07/2008)

AVISO A: Reyna Lorenzo Basilio, Madre, y Juanito Reyes Marin, Padre de J.R.L. quien naci6 el 29/07/2008 en la ciudad de Ometepec, Guerrero, Mexico. La custodia del menor foe conferida al Departamento de Recurses Humanos del Condado de Lee el 25 de octubre de 2024. Usted debe responder a la Petici6n de Terminad6n de la Patria Potestad presentada en el Tribunal de Familia del Condado de Lee, AL por el Departamento de Recursos Humanos deJ Condado de Lee, dentro de los catorce (14) dfas a partir de la ultima fecha de Publicaci6n de este avLo;;o oon el Secretario de Circuito ubicado en 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 y con el Honorable Kris R. Patton,

P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 krispattonattomey@gmail.com o posteriormente se puede dictar una sentencia defi.nitiva en la Sala del Tribunal de Familia del Condado de Lee, AL terminando sus derechos de patemidad y dando a dicho nino en adopci6n.

Mary Roberson

SECRETARlO DE CIRCUITO

PUBLIC NOTICE –

2011 CHEVY 3500 PU

VIN 1GC4K0C85BF261279

SALE DATE 3/17/26

MADDOX AUTOMOTIVE

1162 LEE ROAD 1

NOTASULGA AL 36866.

334-319-1823

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Loachapoka Water Authority (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

Construction of Smith Production Well

Project No. R114325002

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received in person from properly licensed contractors at the offices of the Loachapoka Water Authority located at located at 4742 Lee Road 188, Loachapoka, Alabama 36832 until Friday, March 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work:

The project consists of all labor and equipment for the construction of a production well to include Capacity and Water Quality Testing and Source Water Assessment Report to be provided.

The Owner requires the Project to be completed within one hundred and fifty (150) calendar days from the date of the Notice to Proceed established as April 20, 2026.

This project may be funded by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program. All requirements such as Build America, Buy America (BABA), American Iron and Steel Compliance will need to be met as well as Disadvantaged Business Enterprises solicitation will be required to be provided If funding is received from ADEM for this project.

Bidding Documents are on file for examination by prospective Bidders N/A during normal business hours.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Agent, Three Notch Group, Inc. (Louie Arvelo – louie.arvelo@3notch.com). Printed copies are available for a non-refundable fee in the amount of $50.00 per set. Copies in .pdf format are available via email at no cost to the bidder.

Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be issued. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Agent.

The attention of bidders is called to the provisions of State Law Governing General Contractors, as set forth in Title 34, Chapter 8, Article 1, Code of Alabama of 1975, as amended; and the provisions of said law shall govern bidders insofar as it is applicable. The above-mentioned provisions of the Code make it illegal for the Owner to consider a bid from anyone who is not properly licensed under such code provisions. In addition, bidders must carry the Contractor classification as listed in the latest edition of the Roster of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. The Owner will not consider any bid unless the bidder produces evidence that they are so licensed. All nonresident contractors preparing bids shall submit with their bid, evidence of proper registration with the Alabama Secretary of State as a foreign corporation, and a Certificate of Good Standing as a Foreign Corporation from the State of Alabama Department of Revenue.

The attention of nonresident bidders is called to the provisions of Alabama Law, Title 39, Chapter 3, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended, whereby In the letting of public contracts in which any state, county, or municipal funds are utilized, except those contracts funded in whole or in part with funds received from a federal agency, preference shall be given to resident contractors, and a nonresident bidder domiciled in a state having laws granting preference to local contractors shall be awarded Alabama public contracts only on the same basis as the nonresident bidder’s state awards contracts to Alabama contractors bidding under similar circumstances; resident contractors in Alabama, are to be granted preference over nonresidents in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Issued by:

Owner: Loachapoka Water Authority

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JACQUELINE ALLEN BROWN,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-052

Letters of Administration with the Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 9th day of February, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TERESA LYNN BROWN COTNEY

Administrator With The Will Annexed

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-046

ESTATE OF ORRIN BROWN, JR., DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Orrin Brown, Jr., deceased, having been granted to Barbara B. Jones this 12th day of February 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Barbara B. Jones, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

Attorney at Law

334-745-2564

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-037

ESTATE OF JANETH PARKER STEARNS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Janeth Parker Stearns, deceased having been granted to Catherine Meadows Harris this 12th day of February 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Catherine Meadows Harris, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

Attorney at Law

334-745-2564

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, AL 36803-0030

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I.Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are

limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. FINAL PLAT

1.A request for final plat approval from Aaron Adams, authorized representative for James G. McClain Jr., property owner LLC, property owner for Highline subdivision consisting of 56 lots accessed at 2410 Cunningham Drive.

B.REZONING, AMENDMENT TO 2040 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, CONDITIONAL USE and PRELIMINARY PLAT – Public Hearing

2.A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a rezoning request by Marc McLaughlin, authorized representative for Capps Family Partners LTD, property owners, accessed at 3310 Society Hill Road to rezone 18.1 acres from an R-1 to C-2, GC-P zoning district.

(b) Amendment to the Land Use Plan at 3310 Society Hill Road for 18.1 acres is from a mixed residential to local commercial land use designation.

An annexation petition from Janie Payton Powers and John Austin Morgan, property owners, to annex 4.6 acres accessed at 223 Lee Road 799. An R-1 zoning district is requested. The Planning Commission provides a recommendation to the City Council.

V. OLD BUSINESS

F.CONDITIONAL USE and PRELIMINARY PLAT — Public Hearing

12.A public hearing on a request by Lee Tharp (Kadre Engineering), authorized representative for Richard D. Starr and James L. Starr, property owners, at 1500 block Century Boulevard, for conditional use approval in a R-5 zoning district pending rezoning for 48 townhomes.

13.A public hearing on a request by Lee Tharp (Kadre Engineering), authorized representative for Richard D. Starr and James L. Starr, property owners, at 1500 block Century Boulevard for preliminary plat approval of Century Park subdivision consisting of 48 lots accessed at 1500 block of Century Boulevard.

VI. ADJOURN

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 710 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

CONDITIONAL USE – Public Hearing

A public hearing on a request by Marc McLaughlin, authorized representative for Capps Family Partners LTD, property owners, at 3310 Society Hill Road for conditional use approval on 18.1 acres for four commercial buildings and 252 apartment units.

PLAT (Preliminary Only) — Public Hearing

A public hearing on a request by Marc McLaughlin, authorized representative for Capps Family Partners, LTD, property owners for preliminary plat approval of the Springs at Opelika subdivision consisting of 6 lots accessed at 3310 Society Hill Road.

C. CONDITIONAL USE – Public Hearing

A public hearing on a request by Josh Mura, Samford Group, LLC, authorized representative for Southside Opelika LLC, property owners, at 410 Geneva Street for conditional use approval for a mixed use Commercial and Residential development in a C-2 zoning district consisting of 4 cottages and 6 loft apartments.

A public hearing on a request by Lee Tharp, authorized representative for VOPD LLC, property owner, at 85 Veterans Parkway in a C-3, GC-P zoning district for conditional use approval for a commercial multi-tenant office/warehouse development on 1.1 acres.

A public hearing on a request by Barrett-Simpson, Inc. Blake Rice, authorized representative for JD Real Properties, LLC, property owner, at 4800 Birmingham Highway and Grand National Parkway intersection in a C-3, GC-P zoning district for conditional use approval for Extreme Powersports ATVs sales and maintenance business.

A public hearing on a request by Jason Scott Hise, property owner, at 1025 and 1011 Walker Gray Court, for conditional use approval in a C-3 zoning district for a commercial warehouse building on 1.5 acres.

D. REZONING- Public Hearing

A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a rezoning request by Josh Mura, Samford Group LLC, authorized representative for Dunlop Family Investments LLC, property owners, accessed at 598 Dunlop Drive, to rezone 21.6 acres from R-1 to R-3 and R-2 zoning district.

(a) A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a rezoning request by Alan Dorn, authorized representative for War Eagle Properties, LLC, property owners, accessed at 4600 block Birmingham Highway to rezone 113.4 acres from R-2 to C-3, GC-P.

(b) Amendment to the Land Use Plan at 4600 block Birmingham Highway for the 113.4 acres is from an Office/Business Park and Single-Family Neighborhood to an Office/Business Park land use designation.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. ________

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-2 District (Low Density Residential District) to a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

PARCEL 1

Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, which point is also the point of beginning of the property herein described. From said point of beginning, thence run South 01°-28′07″ West for 723.27 feet to a point in the margin of North Uniroyal Road; thence run North 89°-51′01″ West, along said margin for 360.25 feet; thence run North 01°-28′07″ East for 728.11 feet; thence run South 89°-04′-50″ East for 360.17 feet to the point of beginning, containing 6 acres, more or less.

PARCEL 2

Commence at the Northwest comer of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama; thence run South 01° 28’ 07” West for 723.27 feet to a point on the North margin of North Uniroyal Road; thence run North 89°-51’-01” West, along said margin for 360.25 feet to a point, which point is the point of beginning of the property to be herein described: From said point of beginning thence run North 89°51’01” West for 116.83 feet; thence run in a Southwest direction along said margin on the arc of a curve to the left having a radius of 882.41 feet for an arc length of 113.29 feet; thence run in a Southwest direction along said margin of North Uniroyal Road on the arc of a curve to the left having a radius of 882.41 feet for an arc length of 748.18 feet to the Southeast margin of Interstate Highway No. I-85; thence run North 34°21”07” East, along said margin of I-85, for 1,316.83 feet; thence run North 43°27’05” East for 38.86 feet; thence run South 89°04’50” East for 97.72 feet; thence run South 01°28’07” West for 728.11 feet to the said point of beginning. Containing 6.52 acres, more or less. Being part of that property heretofore conveyed by warranty deed dated March 10, 1994 of record in Deed Book 1833, at Page 71, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described property contains 12.5 acres, more or less, and is located at 1550 and 1570 North Uniroyal Road, Opelika, Alabama

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodation due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 19th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

March 17, 2026, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate the portion a 60-foot-wide portion of 12th Street between 1114 and 1200 1st Avenue lying south of the Central of Georgia Railroad. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The portion of 12th Street proposed to be vacated is more particularly described as follows:

The right-of-way of North 12th Street located between 1st Avenue and the Central of Georgia Railroad (Norfolk Southern) right-of-way. Said section of right-of-way is 60 feet in width and 201 feet in length.

A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 2nd Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 19th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC_CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

LEGAL RUN 02/19/26, 02/26/26, 03/5/26 & 03/12/26