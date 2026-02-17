African Children’s Choir to visit Opelika Feb. 27

By Kadie Taylor

The Observer

OPELIKA — Celebrating resilience and hope, the African Children’s Choir is performing at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika on Friday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.

“The African Children’s Choir is one of five programs of Music for Life, and it was started in 1984 by a gentleman called Ray Barnett,” said African Children’s Choir Tour Leader and former member of the choir, Daniel Tamale. “[Barnett] was on a humanitarian mission to Uganda, but he saw the need after the war to help the African children, and the best way he thought he would do that is to bring a group of children who could perform to the people here in America and in Canada, so that they [could see] the potential that he saw in these children and to enable [viewers] to have a way to contribute towards the children’s education. So, when the African Children’s Choir comes to the U.S. or to Canada for a tour, they are really showing everybody that there is a need. And we call on you to come on board —to help us get an education and make Africa better.”

Creating a spiritual and cultural experience for locals, Tamale said the African Children’s Choir’s performance will encourage all who attend.

“The concert is a mix of African culture and hymns,” he said. “So people should come expecting to, first of all, hear about the Word of God through hymns like ‘Just as I am,’ ‘Amazing Grace,’ ‘Through Christ Alone’ and ‘How Great Thou Art,’ but also see the other side of our culture, through drumming, singing and a lot of energy. People should come ready to be encouraged by what they will hear, what they will see and the testimonies that will be shared during the concert and the performance… At the end of the day, it’s not just about us, it’s really about the joy that we bring to the community, the experiences and the culture difference that we end up showcasing. I believe people in that area will be blessed by seeing the African Children’s Choir.”

Tamale said his experience as a member of the 30th African Children’s Choir, 18 years ago, impacted his life and led him to continue being a part of the organization as an adult.

“It’s thrilling for me to come back as a chaperone, because I see the need to continue helping the younger generation, not just African children, but the generation entirely,” he said. “It’s not about race, it’s not about culture — it’s about people, and it’s about love. Even just being in the host homes — in people’s homes that are willing to have us — being able to interact with their children and with the families, I see how much I was helped and how much I’ve got to give back to the entire community — not just the Ugandan-African community, but the community at large.”

Along with creating memories and a passion for giving back, Tamale said Music for Life, through the African Children’s Choir, provided him with an education that he said has impacted the trajectory of his life.

“Before joining the choir, I was in and out of school,” he said. “I think getting an education has been the best gift that I could have been given by Music for Life, because if it wasn’t for Music for Life, maybe I would not have gotten the good education that I got. So, being able to go to school and get an education — because education is an avenue for plenty more opportunities — the impact that had on me is now I get to be a volunteer chaperone, and I get to pour my life out to the children. I get to be an ambassador in so many ways. So the ripple effect continues. And when I have a family, one day, I will attribute my character so much to how much I’ve been able to learn through the organization and through the ministry of the African Children’s Choir.”

To learn more or to donate to the African Children’s Choir, visit www.africanchildrenschoir.com.