Public notices | Feb. 9, 2026

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by Opelika City Schools Board of Education, 300 Simmons Street Opelika, Alabama 36801, until 1:00 p.m. CST March 10, 2026 for OCS Interior Renovations to Jeter Primary and Morris Avenue Intermediate Schools at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project will include the interior renovation of both schools entirely. New flooring and paint will consist of the majority of the scope of work. Existing Kitchens and closets will not be included in the scope. Some of the spaces will be included as Alternates.A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Opelika City Schools Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.The Owner intends to award multiple or single contracts for this work to pre-qualified General Contractor(s). The Owner will accept proposals only from firms which demonstrate their experience and ability to perform the work necessary for this project. Interested General Contractors must submit a Contractor’s Qualification Statement, AIA A305. Minimum qualifications to be certified by prospective bidders include: 1) statutory licensor requirements, 2) bonding capacity in excess of $5,000,000 dollars, 3) minimum of five (5) years successful history as an approved, authorized or licensed General Contractor, 4) successful current experience in construction of a size and scope similar to this Project, and 5) submit list of proposed contractor’s team including subcontractors.

Joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s qualifications. Notarized Contractor’s Qualification Certificates (“Application for Contractor Pre-Qualification”) may be obtained from the architect and must be submitted to the architect along with any request to obtain Bid documents by a General Contractor by Thursday, February 26th, 2026.

Drawings and specifications may be purchased from Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233, 205-252-850.5 Contractors must purchase sets at their own expense – no deposits or refunds will be allowed. Drawings may be examined at the offices of TurnerBatson Architects, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, the office of Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA), and F.W. Dodge Birmingham (a.k.a. McGraw Hill), Associated General Contractors, Reed Construction Data on Friday, February 27th, 2026.Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.A Pre-Bid Conference will be held in the Boardroom at OCS Board of Education 300 Simmons Street, Opelika, AL 36801 at 1:00 pm, CST, March 3rd, 2026. Attendance at Pre-Bid Conference by General Contractor Bidders is Mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

Opelika City Schools Board of Education Dr. Kevin Davis, Superintendent

Architect:

TURNERBATSON Architects, PC

Legal run 2/12/26, 2/19/26 & 2/26/26

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 24, 2012, executed by WILLIAM D WILSON, A MARRIED PERSON AND WIFE BILLIE L. WILSON, to WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., which mortgage was recorded on August 29, 2012, in Book 3906 , Page 11, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to NEWREZ LLC DBA SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on March 05, 2026, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 21 MINUTES EAST FOR 641.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 02 DEGREES 16 MINUTES EAST FOR 1848.7 FEET TO A POINT, WHICH POINT IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY TO BE HEREIN DESCRIBED; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUE SOUTH 02 DEGREES 16 MINUTES EAST FOR 245.0 FEET TO A POINT, WHICH POINT IS LOCATED ON THE NORTHERLY MARGIN OF COUNTY HIGHWAY #63; THENCE RUN NORTH 61 DEGREES 00 MINUTE EAST, ALONG THE NORTHERLY MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY, FOR

30 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 02 DEGREES 16 MINUTES WEST FOR 210.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 61 DEGREES 00 MINUTE EAST FOR 470 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 61 DEGREES 00 MINUTE EAST FOR 140.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH FOR 200 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 61 DEGREES 00 MINUTE WEST FOR 140.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH FOR 165.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 61 DEGREES 00 MINUTE WEST FOR 505.0 FEET TO THE SAID POINT OF BEGINNING

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

25-018733

Opelika Observer January 29, 2026, February 05, 2026, February 12, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bid proposals will be received by the Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama (“Board”), at Wesley A. James Operations Center, 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL 36618-0249; UNTIL 12:00 PM LOCAL TIME: March 2, 2026, and then publicly opened and read at 1:00 PM for furnishing all labor, materials, and performing all work for the following project: Project No: 017642006, Project Name: MAWSS Perch Creek Lift Stations.

The work includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Demolition of the existing Perch Creek Lift Station and Installation of a new Perch Creek Lift Station and an Intermediate Lift Station. In general, the project will include two triplex submersible wastewater stations rated at 5,000 gpm, two permanently installed diesel bypass pumps, intake screening structures, site work, piping, electrical, and controls.

Plans and Specifications may be inspected at the Board’s offices at 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL, or at the office of Kimley-Horn and Associates, Consulting Engineers, 11 North Water Street, Suite 9290, Mobile, AL 36602.

Hardcopies of the Bid Documents may be obtained from Kimley-Horn and Associates at 11 North Water Street, Suite 9290, Mobile, AL 36602, upon a non-refundable payment of $150.00 per set. No Contract Documents will be issued later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to bid submission time. Electronic files of the Bid Documents will be made available to plan holders upon request.

A Pre-bid Conference will be held at Wesley A. James Operations Center, 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL 36618 on February 18, 2026, at 1:00 PM, Local Time, to discuss bidding and project requirements. Prospective bidders and subcontractors must be present to bid. Bids must be submitted on the standard forms included with the Contract Documents.

Bids must be submitted on the standard forms included with the Contract Documents. The following Contract Bid Documents, Bid Proposal, Bid Bond, Subcontracting Plan, Unpermitted Discharge Prevention Notification, and any addendum attachments shall be printed on yellow color paper and tabbed. The Contractor shall be responsible for preparing its bid package in accordance with this guideline.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and delivered to the Director, Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama, 4725A Moffett Road, Mobile, Alabama 36618-0249: “Bid for constructing MAWSS PERCH CREEK LIFT STATIONS, Kimley-Horn and Associates Project No.

017642006, to be opened at 1:00 p.m., Local Time, March 2, 2026.” The Bidder’s Alabama State

Contractor’s License Number and discipline shall be on the envelope.

Bid guarantee in the form of certified check, bid bond, or irrevocable Letter of Credit acceptable to the Board will be required for at least 5% of the bid amount, not to exceed $10,000.

The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

THIS INVITATION FOR BIDS IS CONDENSED FOR ADVERTISING PURPOSES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION/REQUIREMENTS FOR BIDDERS CAN BE FOUND IN THE BID DOCUMENTS.

THE BOARD OF WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 01/29/26, 02/05/26, 2/12/26

INVITATION TO BID 26010

Sealed bids for the construction of the

2nd Avenue at N 3rd Street Traffic Signal Installation

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall IT Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box. Additionally, bid documents will be made available on the City of Opelika’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: 2nd Avenue at N 3rd Street Traffic Signal Installation

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 02/05/2026

NOTICE OF LEGAL ACTION

Christopher Chance Gaines, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of Biological Father filed by Carlen Harris McManus, formerly Carlen Gaines, to terminate his parental rights to C.R.G., dob: 09/15/2014 in case number: JU 2026-000003.01 and B.C.G., dob: 07/17/2019 in case number: JU 2026-000004.01 filed in the Juvenile Court of Chambers County, Alabama and that response must be filed by March 30, 2026 or thereafter judgments may be rendered terminating his parental rights to the said minor children.

/s/ Lisa M. Burdette, Circuit Clerk Legal Run 02/05/26, 02/12/26, 02/19/26 & 02/26/26

STATE OF ALABAMA, IN THE PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY

RE: ESTATE OF PATTY W. PARKER, Deceased:

CASE NO. 2026-032

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of January, 2026 by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Jimmy R. Welch

Jimmy R. Welch, Executor Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr., Esq.

Attorney for Executor

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171 Legal run 02/5/26, 02/12/26 & 02/19/26

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PREQUALIFICATION AND BIDS

PROJECT SUMMARY: The project consists of a 70,000 sf addition to the existing school. There will be a two-story addition that has classrooms and a new media center with mansard roofs and rooftop equipment. There will be another addition that will include a new gymnasium and multipurpose

space. The gymnasium will serve as the Storm Shelter for the added occupants. A cafeteria expansion and selective site work is also included in the project

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSALS will be received digitally, as described in the official prequalification proposal requirements, on behalf of the Owner by TURNERBATSON Architects at 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35242, for the below referenced project, until 5:00 PM Local Time, February 20th, 2026. Faxed or late submittals will not be accepted. The prequalification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect by contacting Wil Bradford, wbradford@turnerbatson.com, 205.403.6201. Additional qualifications and requirements for Bidders are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents. In reviewing the submittals, emphasis will be

placed on your firm’s experience with projects similar in size and type to this project.

A written list of Contractors receiving prequalification will be issued to all who requested consideration by 5:00 PM Local Time, February 24th, 2026.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 9:00 am Local Time, Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026 at Fox Run School, 1100 Fox Run Parkway Opelika, AL 36801. A walkthrough to review the general scope of work will be conducted immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference. Attendance by all Prequalified Bidders is MANDATORY in order to avoid disqualification.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received only from previously PRE-QUALIFIED Contractors by Opelika City Schools Board of Education located at 300 Simmons Street Opelika, AL 36801 until 1:00 PM Local Time, Tuesday, March 24th, 2026 for this project:

Additions and Renovations to Fox Run School

1100 Fox Run Parkway Opelika, Alabama 36801

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Opelika City Schools Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Final bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) may be purchased from Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233, 205-252-8505. Contractors must purchase sets at their own expense – no deposits or refunds will be allowed. Drawings may be examined at the offices of TURNERBATSON Architects, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, and local plan rooms starting Friday, February 27th, 2026. Subcontractors should contact a Contractor or plan room for documents.

Only Contractors who have completed the prequalification process within the stated time limits, and which are properly licensed in accordance with criteria established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, will be considered for prequalification for the work of this project.

For questions regarding this project, please contact TURNERBATSON Project Manager, Hannah Burns, at hburns@turnerbatson.com no later than February 18th, 2026.

Per the Owner and the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR), Act 2013-205, the project will be bid

EXCLUDING TAXES.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors and/or abandon the prequalification and bid process if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

TURNERBATSON Architects

1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 403-6201 LEGAL RUN 02/05/26, 02/12/26 & 02/19/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF SEANA L. ALLEN DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-028

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of SEANA L. ALLEN, deceased, having been granted to Kenneth S. Bledsoe, on the 26th day of January, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY LEGAL RUN 02/5/26, 2/12/26, 2/19/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2025-000172.00

TYRONE TEAKO DAVIS, Plaintiff, v. A Parcel of Real Property described as: From the Northeast corner of Section 23, Township 18, Range 29, run West 96 feet, thence South 43 degrees West 668 feet, thence South 39 degrees West 153 feet

to a stake on the North side of the road which is the point of beginning. From point of beginning run North 65-1/2 degrees West 324 feet, thence South 24-1/2 degrees West 150 feet, thence South 65-1/2 degrees East 300 feet, thence North 35 degrees East 159 feet to point of beginning. Comprising 1.07 acres more or less located in the Northeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 18,

Range 29, Lee County, Alabama,

And Eddie Davis, Sr., and/or the unknown heirs of Eddie Davis, Sr.

And Eddie Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of Eddie Davis, Jr.,

And Luther Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Luther Davis, And Geraldine Davis-Boyd, and/or the unknown heirs of Geraldine Davis-Boyd,

And Shirley Davis-White, and/or the unknown heirs of Shirley Davis-White

And Joseph Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Joseph Davis

And Evonne Davis-Lindsey, and/or the unknown heirs of Evonne Davis-Lindsey

And Lamar Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Lamar Davis And Woodrow Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Woodrow Davis

And Mattie Davis-Fitzpatrick, and/or the unknown heirs of Mattie Davis Fitzpatrick

And Eddie Mae Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Eddie Mae Davis And Willie James Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Willie James Davis

And Priscilla Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Priscilla Davis And Angela Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Angela Davis

And Willie James Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of Willie James, Davis Jr.

And William Mcquery, and/or the unknown heirs of William Mcqueary

And Carrienail Davis-Dixon, and/or the unknown heirs of Carrienail Davis-Dixon

And Patricia Belcher, and/or the unknown heirs of Patricia Belcher

And Gertrude Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Gertrude Davis

And Johnny Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Johnny Davis And Willie Davis, Sr., and/or the unknown heirs of Willie Davis, Sr.

And Willie Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of Willie Davis, Jr.

And Bruce Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Bruce Davis And Octavia Davis-Evans, and/or the unknown heirs of Octavia Davis-Evans

And Ovivian Davis-Church, and/or the unknown heirs of Ovivian Davis-Church

And Deborah Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Deborah Davis And Alvin Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Alvin Davis And Charlie F. Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Charlie F. Davis

And Ladell Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Ladell Davis

And Natasha Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Natasha Davis And Antavis DeWayne Thornton, and/or the unknown heirs of Antavis DeWayne Thornton

And Gloria Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Gloria Davis

And Mildred Davis-Watson, and/or the unknown heirs

of Mildred Davis-Watson

And Melanie Davis-Williams, and/or the unknown heirs

of Melanie Davis-Williams And Gladys Davis-Vinson, and/or the unknown Heirs Of Gladys Davis-Vinson

And Nellie Davis-Johnson, and/or the unknown heirs of Nellie Davis-Johnson And Christine Johnson-Bailey-Aguayo, and/or the unknown heirs of Christine Johnson-Bailey-Aguayo

And Brenda Johnson-Williams-Gates, and/or the unknown heirs of Brenda Johnson-William-Gates

And Dorothy Johnson-Crowell, and/or the unknown heirs of Dorothy Johnson-Crowell

And Arlene Johnson-Watson, and/or the unknown heirs of Arlene Johnson Watson

And James Davis, Sr., and/or the unknown heirs of James Davis, Sr.

And James Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of James Davis, Jr.

And Sampson Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Sampson Davis And Tabitha Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Tabitha Davis And Sampson Davis, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs of Sampson Davis, Jr.

And Shambria Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Shambria Davis

And Timothy Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Timothy Davis And Jacqueline Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Jacqueline Davis

And Christopher F. Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Christopher F. Davis

And Silvia R. Davis-Scaife, and/or the unknown heirs of Silvia R. Davis-Scaife

And Tracy Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Tracy Davis

And Verina Davis, and/or the unknown heirs of Verina Davis

And, Fictitious Defendants A-Z, Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities, Whose names are otherwise unknown to the Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the above-captioned parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities will be added by Amendment when ascertained,

Defendants. PUBLICATION NOTICE

The Defendants unknown heirs or assigns of Geraldine Davis-Boyd, Joseph Davis, Evonne Davis-Lindsey, Woodrow Davis, Mattie Davis-Fitzpatrick, Angela Davis, Willie James Davis, Jr., Carrienail Davis-Dixon, Patricia Belcher, Willie Davis, Jr., Bruce Davis, Ovivian Davis-Church, Deborah Davis, Alvin Davis, Antavis DeWayne Thornton, Dorothy Johnson-Crowell, Arlene Johnson-Watson, Tabitha Davis, Timothy Davis and Verina Davis, or any other party or incompetent claiming an interest in the above described property must answer the complaint of the Plaintiff seeking to quiet title in the above described real property within 30 days of the date of the last publication of this notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against the said Defendants.

MARY B. ROBERSON CIRCUIT CLERK LEGAL RUN 02/5/26, 02/12/26, 02/19/26 & 02/26/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CURBY EUGENE ROBERTSON,DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-015

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on

the 16th day of January, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

RICHARD L. ROBERTSON, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 02/05/26, 02/12/26, 02/19/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1412 Opelika Rd Auburn AL 36830 ) Thursday, 02/19/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 215

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Run Date : 02/12/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CHARLES JERRY BRANNAN,

Deceased

Case No.: 2025-577

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to Adriana Brannan, Personal Representative, on the 3rd day of February, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be banned.

/s/ Adriana Brannan Adriana Brannan Legal run 02/12/26, 02/19/26 & 02/26/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JENNIFER LEIGH MERWIN COOPER, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-714

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to James Patrick Cooper as Executor for the Estate of JENNIFER LEIGH MERWIN COOPER, deceased, on February 2, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 2nd day of February, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, Probate Judge, Lee County, Alabama Legal Run 02/12/26, 02/19/26, 02/26/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extraspace Storage 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830

02/19/2026 at 10:00am

Unit 1061, Unit 2104, Unit 3051

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Run Date : 02/12/2026

Storage Treasure

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, February 19,2026 at 10 am

B52

B61

C77

D34

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Run Date : 02/12/2026

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, for the second reading of an ordinance to impose a temporary moratorium on the consideration of building permits and subdivision applications for residential and multiple occupancy projects in the City of Opelika to protect the health, safety and general welfare of its citizens. The temporary moratorium will be effective May 1, 2026, through April 30, 2027.

Public Notice with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on January 29, 2026, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to §11-52-77 Code of Alabama (1975).

At the City Council meetings to be held on February 17, March 3, March 17, April 7 and April 21, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak during the second roster of public comments, which follows the City Council Regular Meeting, in favor of or in opposition to said ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the meetings and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 12th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 02/12/2026

ORDINANCE NO. 005-26

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

(THOMASON DRIVE EXTENSION PUD)

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. FINDINGS. The Council has determined and hereby finds and declares that the following facts are true and correct:

(a) Gateway Development, LLC, Cornerstone, LLC and Clark Adams Investments, LLC (the “Owners”) are the owners of record of that certain property consisting of 5.1 acres located at 2001 Cunningham Drive.

(b) The Owners, by and through their authorized representative, Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., heretofore submitted to the City a development plan for a planned unit development (“PUD”) consisting of approximately 5.1 acres, to be added to the 98.8 acre PUD designated as “Thomas Drive Extension Planned Unit Development”, approved by the City Council on May 14, 2024.

(c) The developer is requesting that a 5.1-acre lot be rezoned to PUD so the lot can be added to the adjacent PUD zoning district. Cunningham Drive borders the rezoning property on the west side. The Thomason Drive Street Extension Project will connect Gateway Drive to Cunningham Drive. The new intersection at Gateway Drive and Cunningham Drive will be located on the west boundary line of the 5.1-acre rezoning property.

(d) On December 16, 2025, the Planning Commission heretofore conducted a public hearing of the proposed development and referred to the City Council its recommendation to approve the proposed development.

(e) It is advisable and in the interest of the City and the public interest that the proposed property described in Section 3 below should be developed as a residential planned unit development.

Section 2. APPROVAL OF THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN. The Development Plan as submitted for review is hereby approved and affirmed as required by Section 8.18(N) of the Zoning Ordinance of the City.

Section 3. DESIGNATION OF A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT. The official Zoning Map is hereby amended and the zoning classification for the following parcel of land shall be changed from R-4 District (Medium Density Residential District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) on the official zoning map of the City.

A tract or parcel of land in Lee County, Alabama, being that part of Lots 11 and 12, lying South of the line of Section 14, in the subdivision of the FRISBEE TRACT OF LAND OF PEPPERELL MANUFACTURING COMPANY, shown by map or plat thereof of record in Town Plat Book 3, at Page 16, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT THEREFROM, the following:

The North 160 feet off that part of Lots 11 and 12 which lie South of the South line of Section 14 Township 19, Range 26 in the Frisbie Tract Subdivision of Pepperell Manufacturing Company Lands as shown by map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 3 at Page 16, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and being more particularly as described as follows:

BEGINNING at the intersection of the West line of said Lot 11 with said South line of Section 14, run thence South 00 degrees 17’ East, along the Easterly margin of a public road, which is the Westerly margin of said Lot 11, for a distance of 160 feet; run thence North 89 degrees 43’ East, and parallel with the South line of Section 14 as shown on said map, to the Easterly margin of said subdivision; run thence North 05 degrees 52’ West, along the margin of said subdivision, a distance of 160 feet +/- to the South line of said Section 14; run thence South 89 degrees 43’ West, along the South line of said Section 14 to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above-described property, containing approximately 5.1 acres, is located at 2001 Cunningham Drive.

Section 4. RETENTION OF COPIES OF DEVELOPMENT PLAN. Copies of the Development Plan shall be maintained in the office of the City Clerk, City Planner, City Engineer and Building Official and shall be open for public inspection.

Section 5. REPEALER. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 6. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 7. PUBLICATION. This Ordinance shall be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 3rd day of February, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 4th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 4th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK Legal Run 02/12/2026

ORDINANCE NO. 006-26

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

(CRAWFORD RESERVE PUD)

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. FINDINGS. The Council has determined and hereby finds and declares that the following facts are true and correct:

(a) David N. Rhyne and Diane M. Rhyne (the “Owners”) are the owners of record of that certain property consisting of 73.3 acres located in the 1300 block of Crawford Road.

(b) The Owners, by and through their authorized representative, David Green, heretofore submitted to the City a development plan for a planned unit development (“PUD”) consisting of approximately 73.3 acres, designated as “Crawford Reserve Planned Unit Development”.

(c) The proposed development is a residential development consisting of approximately 171 single-family home lots. The development plan shows open space areas, including an amenities area that will feature a pavilion, a dog park and two pocket parks. The proposed density is 2.33 units per acre. Access to the development is from Crawford Road.

(d) On December 16, 2025, the Planning Commission heretofore conducted a public hearing of the proposed development and referred to the City Council its recommendation to approve the proposed development.

(e) It is in the interest of the City and in the public interest that the proposed property described in Section 3 below should be developed as a residential planned unit development.

Section 2. APPROVAL OF THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN. The Development Plan as submitted for review is hereby approved and affirmed as required by Section 8.18(N) of the Zoning Ordinance of the City.

Section 3. DESIGNATION OF A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT. The official Zoning Map is hereby amended and the zoning classification for the following parcel of land shall be changed from R-1 District (Rural District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) on the official zoning map of the City.

PARCEL ONE

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 27 East in Lee County, Alabama, said point being the True Point of Beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence North, 1363.4 feet; thence North 89 degrees 43 minutes East, 1605.3 feet, thence South 53 degrees 13 minutes East, 830.5 feet to the Northwesterly right-of-way line of Nottingham Drive; thence leaving said right-of-way line, South 53 degrees 13 minutes East, 60.0 feet to the Southeasterly right-of-way line of Nottingham Drive: thence leaving said right-of-way line South 53 degrees 13 minutes East, 426.4 feet; thence South 0 degrees 32 minutes West, 601.4 feet; thence North 89 degrees 38 minutes West, 2654.5 feet to the True Point of Beginning, containing 74.63 acres, more or less, and being the same property described and conveyed in warranty deed dated November 10, 1980 from Lawler-Chappell Development Company, Inc. to Richard A. Massey which appears of record in Deed Book 1103 at Page 89 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT the following described property:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 27 East in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; thence North, 1303.4 feet to the True Point of Beginning of the parcel of land herein described: thence continue north 60.0 feet; thence North 89 degrees 43 minutes West 1500.7 feet; thence South 33 degrees 20 minutes West, 1461.1 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 2.039 acres more or less.

Also, LESS AN EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBRED PROPERTY: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama. Thence run North for 1,305.3 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees 43 minutes East for 1,461.1 feet to a point; thence run North 33 degrees 20 minutes East for 286.8 feet to a point on the Southwesterly right-of-way margin of Alabama Highway number 169; thence run along said Southwesterly right-of-way margin South 53 degrees 13 minutes East for 191.5 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING of the parcel of land herein described and conveyed; thence continue to run LONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY South 53 degrees 13 minutes East for 93.3 feet to a point; thence leaving said right-of-way margin run South 87 degrees 59 minutes West for 119.7 feet to a point; thence run North 36 degrees 47 minutes East for 75.0 feet to the aforesaid True Point Of Beginning, containing .803 acres, more or less, and being the same property described in warranty deed dated November 12, 1986 from Richard A, Massey and Mary J Massey to Robert Cooper and Leona Cooper which appears if record in Deed Book 1267 at Page 283 in the Office of the Judge of probate of Lee Counrty, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, thence North, 1363.4 feet; thence North 89 degrees 43 minutes East, 1500.7 feet to the True Point of Beginning of the parcel of land herein described: thence North 33 degrees 20 minutes East, 214.8 feet to the Southwesterly right-of-way line of Alabama Highway Number 169: thence South 53 degrees 13 minutes East, along said right-of-way line, 284.8 feet: thence leaving said right-of-way line, South 87 degrees 59 minutes West, 239.4 feet: thence South 89 degrees 43 minutes West, 106.9 feet to the True Point of Beginning, containing 0.710 acre, more or less, and being the same property described in warranty deed dated March 19, 1981 from John Herbert Orr and Lois D. Orr to Richard A. Massey which appears of record in Deed Book 1103 at Page 624 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, and in Deed Releasing Restriction dated December 20, 1985 from William Herbert Orr and Doyce B. Beard, as Executor under the Last Will and Testament of John Herbert Orr, deceased, to Richard A. Massey which appears of record in Deed Book 1223 at Page 596 in said Probate Office.

PARCEL THREE

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama, thence run North for 1,305.3 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees, 43 minutes East for 1,461.1 feet to a point; thence run North 33 degrees 20 minutes East for 286.8 feet to a point on the Southwesterly right-of-way margin of Alabama Highway Number 169; thence run along said Southwesterly right-of-way mar­gin of said highway South 53 degrees 13 minutes East for 191.5 feet to a point; thence leaving said right­of-way margin run south 36 degrees 47 minutes West for 75.0 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING of the parcel of land herein described and conveyed; thence continue to run South 36 degrees 47 minutes West for 75.0 feet to a point; thence run North 53 degrees 13 minutes West for 93.3 feet to a point; thence run North 87 degrees 59 minutes East for 119.7 feet to the aforesaid True Point of Beginning, containing .0803 acre, more or less, and being the same property described in warranty deed dated November 12, 1986 from Robert Cooper and Leona Cooper to Richard A. Massey which appears of record in Deed Book 1267 at Page 286 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described property, containing approximately 73.3 acres, is located in the 1300 block of Crawford Road.

Section 4. RETENTION OF COPIES OF DEVELOPMENT PLAN. Copies of the Development Plan shall be maintained in the office of the City Clerk, City Planner, City Engineer and Building Official and shall be open for public inspection.

Section 5. REPEALER. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 6. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 7. PUBLICATION. This Ordinance shall be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 3rd day of February, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 4th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 4th day of February, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK Legal Run 02/12/2026

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENfLE -JU-2024-440.02

J.R.L. an unmarried female child (dob 07/29/2008)

NOTICE TO: Reyna Lorenzo Basilio, Mother, and Juanito Reyes Marin, Father of J.R.L. who was born on 07/29/2008 in the city of Ometepec, Guerrero, Mexico. Custody of the minor child was

-vested with the Lee County OHR on October 25, 2024. You must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County OHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 krispattonattorney@gmail.com or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child

for adoption.

Mary Roberson

CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 02/12/26, 2/19/26, 2/26/26 & 03/05/26

EN EL TRIBUNAL DE CJRCUITO DEL CONDADO DE LEE, AL JUVENIL-JU-2024-440.02

J.R.L., una hija soltera (fecha de nacimiento: 29/07/2008)

AVISO A: Reyna Lorenzo Basilio, Madre, y Juanito Reyes Marin, Padre de J.R.L. quien naci6 el 29/07/2008 en la ciudad de Ometepec, Guerrero, Mexico. La custodia del menor foe conferida al Departamento de Recurses Humanos del Condado de Lee el 25 de octubre de 2024. Usted debe responder a la Petici6n de Terminad6n de la Patria Potestad presentada en el Tribunal de Familia del Condado de Lee, AL por el Departamento de Recursos Humanos deJ Condado de Lee, dentro de los catorce (14) dfas a partir de la ultima fecha de Publicaci6n de este avLo;;o oon el Secretario de Circuito ubicado en 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 y con el Honorable Kris R. Patton,

P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 krispattonattomey@gmail.com o posteriormente se puede dictar una sentencia defi.nitiva en la Sala del Tribunal de Familia del Condado de Lee, AL terminando sus derechos de patemidad y dando a dicho nino en adopci6n.

Mary Roberson

SECRETARlO DE CIRCUITO Carrera legal 02/12/26, 2/19/26, 2/26/26 & 03/05/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit A8

Unit B183

Unit 1076

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 02/12/2026

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama, (the “City”) will meet in public session at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, for the purpose of considering the transaction of business that may properly come before the Council, such business to include, but not be limited to, the authorization by the Council, pursuant to Amendment No. 772 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, of a resolution (the “Resolution”) approving the execution and delivery of a Project Agreement (the “Agreement”) by and among the City, Opelika Industrial Development Authority (“OIDA”) and Faith Technologies, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation, (the “Company”) to be dated the date of delivery with respect to a proposed project to be located in the City (the “Project”).

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will agree to construct and operate a production facility in the Northeast Industrial Park (the “New Facility”) in the corporate limits of the City of Opelika, requiring a total estimated capital investment of $75,000,000 in developing, constructing and equipping the project. The Company estimates that it will employ over the term of the agreement at least 204 full-time employees in the City of Opelika. In consideration for the obligations of the Company under the Agreement, the City will agree, among other things, to provide financial incentives to the Company described more particularly in the Agreement, including, without limitation, cash incentives, job performance incentives and tax abatements.

The City seeks to achieve, by undertaking its obligations pursuant to the Agreement and the Resolution, to promote the local economic and industrial development of the City by facilitating the acquisition and construction of the Project for the benefit of the general public and to increase employment in the City and to increase the tax and revenue base of the City.

The business entity to whom or for whose benefit the City proposes to lend its credit or grant of public funds or thing of value is Faith Technologies, Inc.

All interested persons may examine and review the Agreement and Resolution and all relevant documents and make copies thereof at personal expense at the offices of the City Clerk and City Council during normal business hours, before and after the meeting referenced herein.

During the public meeting referenced above, the Council will conduct a public hearing with respect to the Agreement and the matters therein contained. Interested persons will be given reasonable opportunity to express their opinions, arguments and their views, either orally or in writing, or both, at the meeting. Persons unable to attend the meeting may submit their opinions, arguments and their views to the office of the City Clerk, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801.

Further information concerning the information in this Notice can be obtained from the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

DATED this the day of _____, 2026.

CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal Run 02/12/2026