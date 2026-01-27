Public Notices | Week of Jan. 26, 2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOHN VICTOR SEXTON, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-390

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Diane Sexton Johnson as Executor for the Estate of JOHN VICTOR SEXTON, deceased, on December 22, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 22nd day of December, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 01/15/26, 01/22/26, 01/29/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID E. GOOLSBY, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-339

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted t D. Waltman and Donld L. Jackson on December 29, 2025, by the Honorable Belinda Strickland, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama (by appointment).

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by Law or the same will be barred.

Charles D. Waltman

Legal Run 01/15/2026, 01/22/2026 & 01/29/2026

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2024-273

ESTATE OF DR. PAUL H. WADDY, JR., an INCAPACITATED PERSON

NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT OF CONSERVATORSHIP

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jeffery A. Hilyer, Conservator of the Estate of Dr. Paul H. Waddy, Jr., has filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, a Petition for Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship as of December 31, 2025, and he will present his accounts, vouchers and statements at the hearing. A hearing has been set for this purpose on February 25, 2026, at 9:00 AM CST, in the Court Room of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

LEGAL RUN 01/22/26, 01/29/26 & 02/05/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

KERRY NELL DUMAS, Deceased.

CASE NO.: 2025-677

NOTICE

Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of Kerry Nell Dumas, having been filed by Kevin Wade Dumas on the 20th day of November 2025 in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Kevin Wade Dumas

Legal Run 01/29/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

LINDA L. FLEMING, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Robert Kevin Fleming as Executor for the Estate of LINDA L. FLEMING, deceased, on January 16, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be banned.

Done this the 16th day of January, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 01/22/26, 01/29/26 & 02/05/26

INVITATION TO BID

26009

Sealed bids for the construction of the

City-Wide Asphalt Paving Project

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall IT Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box. Additionally, bid documents will be made available on the City of Opelika’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: City-Wide Asphalt Paving Project

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal run 01/29/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit A32

Unit A63

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 01/29/2026

Notice of Public Auction

Mini Mall Storage-Opelika

We will be holding a public auction online at

StorageTreasures.com

Date: February 11, 2026 Time: 10:00am and February

The payment methods we will accept for this are: Debit:

Visa, Mastercard, and Amex.

All sales are final: The bidder must place a $100 cash deposit,

make payment and clear out the unit within 48 hours from the

time the auction closes. Once the unit has been inspected; the $100 cash deposit

will be returned to the bidder.

We currently have 3 units:

K. Drake- tubs/boxes, tires, vehicle seats, truck toolbox, suitcase, Pro Power 4000

C. Waldrop/A. Cole- window units, tubs/boxes, clothes, tools, shoes, bags, table

C. Menifield-shelf, tubs, pictures, dresser, shoes/clothes, hand trucks, front bumper/black

C. Skinner- stroller, walker, trophies, tubs/boxes

Legal Run 01/29/26

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 24, 2012, executed by WILLIAM D WILSON, A MARRIED PERSON AND WIFE BILLIE L. WILSON, to WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., which mortgage was recorded on August 29, 2012, in Book 3906 , Page 11, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to NEWREZ LLC DBA SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on March 05, 2026, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 21 MINUTES EAST FOR 641.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 02 DEGREES 16 MINUTES EAST FOR 1848.7 FEET TO A POINT, WHICH POINT IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY TO BE HEREIN DESCRIBED; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUE SOUTH 02 DEGREES 16 MINUTES EAST FOR 245.0 FEET TO A POINT, WHICH POINT IS LOCATED ON THE NORTHERLY MARGIN OF COUNTY HIGHWAY #63; THENCE RUN NORTH 61 DEGREES 00 MINUTE EAST, ALONG THE NORTHERLY MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY, FOR

30 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 02 DEGREES 16 MINUTES WEST FOR 210.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 61 DEGREES 00 MINUTE EAST FOR 470 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 61 DEGREES 00 MINUTE EAST FOR 140.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH FOR 200 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 61 DEGREES 00 MINUTE WEST FOR 140.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH FOR 165.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 61 DEGREES 00 MINUTE WEST FOR 505.0 FEET TO THE SAID POINT OF BEGINNING

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

25-018733

Opelika Observer

January 29, 2026, February 05, 2026, February 12, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bid proposals will be received by the Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama (“Board”), at Wesley A. James Operations Center, 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL 36618-0249; UNTIL 12:00 PM LOCAL TIME: March 2, 2026, and then publicly opened and read at 1:00 PM for furnishing all labor, materials, and performing all work for the following project: Project No: 017642006, Project Name: MAWSS Perch Creek Lift Stations.

The work includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Demolition of the existing Perch Creek Lift Station and Installation of a new Perch Creek Lift Station and an Intermediate Lift Station. In general, the project will include two triplex submersible wastewater stations rated at 5,000 gpm, two permanently installed diesel bypass pumps, intake screening structures, site work, piping, electrical, and controls.

Plans and Specifications may be inspected at the Board’s offices at 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL, or at the office of Kimley-Horn and Associates, Consulting Engineers, 11 North Water Street, Suite 9290, Mobile, AL 36602.

Hardcopies of the Bid Documents may be obtained from Kimley-Horn and Associates at 11 North Water Street, Suite 9290, Mobile, AL 36602, upon a non-refundable payment of $150.00 per set. No Contract Documents will be issued later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to bid submission time. Electronic files of the Bid Documents will be made available to plan holders upon request.

A Pre-bid Conference will be held at Wesley A. James Operations Center, 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL 36618 on February 18, 2026, at 1:00 PM, Local Time, to discuss bidding and project requirements. Prospective bidders and subcontractors must be present to bid. Bids must be submitted on the standard forms included with the Contract Documents.

Bids must be submitted on the standard forms included with the Contract Documents. The following Contract Bid Documents, Bid Proposal, Bid Bond, Subcontracting Plan, Unpermitted Discharge Prevention Notification, and any addendum attachments shall be printed on yellow color paper and tabbed. The Contractor shall be responsible for preparing its bid package in accordance with this guideline.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and delivered to the Director, Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama, 4725A Moffett Road, Mobile, Alabama 36618-0249: “Bid for constructing MAWSS PERCH CREEK LIFT STATIONS, Kimley-Horn and Associates Project No.

017642006, to be opened at 1:00 p.m., Local Time, March 2, 2026.” The Bidder’s Alabama State

Contractor’s License Number and discipline shall be on the envelope.

Bid guarantee in the form of certified check, bid bond, or irrevocable Letter of Credit acceptable to the Board will be required for at least 5% of the bid amount, not to exceed $10,000.

The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

THIS INVITATION FOR BIDS IS CONDENSED FOR ADVERTISING PURPOSES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION/REQUIREMENTS FOR BIDDERS CAN BE FOUND IN THE BID DOCUMENTS.

THE BOARD OF WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 01/29/26, 02/05/26, 2/12/26

Notice of Public Sale

Storage Rentals of America – L341 501 N 26th St, Opelika, AL 36801

Property of the following tenant(s) will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with the Title 8, Chapter 15 Section 8-15-44 50 of the Alabama Lien Statutes. All items will be sold or otherwise disposed of. Sale will be conducted online at StorageTreasures.com on February 9th, 2026, at 10:00 AM CST. All goods will be sold “AS IS” condition. All items or spaces may not be available at time of sale. All sales are ﬁnal, and a $100 refundable cleaning deposit is required for all sales.

1016-Kimberly Patrick-totes, tools, furniture, household goods, clothes, luggage #2094-Anthony Gunn-boxes, totes, furniture, household goods

Legal Run 01/29/2026

Notice of Public Sale

Storage Rentals of America – L340

3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801

Property of the following tenant(s) will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with the Title 8, Chapter 15 Section 8-15-44 50 of the Alabama Lien Statutes. All items will be sold or otherwise disposed of. Sale will be conducted online at StorageTreasures.com on February 9th, 2026, at 10:00 AM CST. All goods will be sold “AS IS” condition. All items or spaces may not be available at time of sale. All sales are ﬁnal, and a $100 refundable cleaning deposit is required for all sales.

2-Amber Finley-boxes, totes, furniture, appliances, household goods #243244-Shareeta Lakes-boxes, furniture, appliances, toys

T47-Natalia Cabello Galves-household goods

Legal Run 01/29/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 2-6-2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 310

Unit 630

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date : January 29,2026

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that Hi Pack QOZB I, LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, was dissolved.

All persons having claims against the Company are required to present them in accordance with applicable law. Claims must be sent in writing to:

Samford & Denson, LLP

709 Avenue A

Opelika, AL 36801

Claims not properly submitted may be barred.

This notice is published in accordance with the laws of the State of Alabama.

Dated: January 23, 2026

Legal Run 01/29/2026

Storage Treasure

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 10 am

A92

B75

D52

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date : January 29, 2026

CITY OF OPELIKA

ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

February 10, 2026

TIME: 9:00 AM

A. ELECTION OF ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT OFFICERS (Chair and Vice Chair)

B. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

C. VARIANCE

1.Roger Boyington, property owner, 1495 Bramble Lane, PUD zoning district (Planned Unit Development, Hidden Lakes), Requesting a 10-foot rear yard variance from the 25-foot minimum rear yard setback.

2.Flowers & White Engineering, authorized representative for Coye Yeager, property owner, 2118 Executive Park Drive, C-2 zoning district, Requesting a 20- foot rear yard setback variance from the 30-foot minimum rear yard setback.

3.Capps Family Partners, LTD, Gateway Drive, C-2 and R-1 zoning district, Requesting a 12.5% decrease from the minimum 2 parking spaces per dwelling unit requirement to a minimum of 1.75 parking spaces per dwelling unit.

“In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.”

Legal Run 01/29/2026

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the Filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of CHARLES ADAM CONDER, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that a petition for summary distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by Angela Allen Carroll on January 9, 2026, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama, and that thirty days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law, the court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent. Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Legal Run 01-29-26

ORDINANCE NO. 004-26

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKABE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a M-1, GC-P District (Industrial, Gateway Corridor-Primary District) to a C-3 District (General Commercial, Gateway Corridor-Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

TRACT ONE:

Commencing at the Southwest Corner of Section 32, Township 20, North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and run thence North 23° 00’ East, 588.9 feet to a point on the Easterly margin of the Opelika marked Alabama-LaFayette, Alabama public paved highway (Alabama Highway #37), said point being now marked by a highway marker; run thence in a Northerly direction, along the Easterly margin of said highway on the following courses and for the following distances: North 7° 17’ East, 717.6 feet; thence North 6° 38’ East, 500 feet to the point of beginning of the lot here to be described and conveyed; from said point of beginning run thence North 6° 42’ East, along the Easterly margin of said highway 500 feet; thence South 85° 48’ East, 278 feet, more or less, to the Westerly margin of the railroad right-of-way; thence South 11° 48’ West, along said margin of said railroad right-of-way, 514.3 feet; thence North 83° 18’ West, 232 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning; situated in Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama.

Being Lot No. 4 as shown on plat of survey dated June 18, 1953, signed by Ralph O. Bush, Surveyor, attached to deed dated September 6, 1956, from Mrs. Grace K. Tyner and husband, L. J. Tyner, to John W. Corbin, Jr., et al, recorded in Book 458, Page 11, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

RESERVING AND EXCEPTING therefrom, however, a one-half interest in all minerals in said land heretofore reserved by, to and in the Federal Land Bank of New Orleans.

TRACT TWO:

Commencing at the Southwest Corner of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama; and run thence North 23° 00’ East, 588.9 feet to a point on the Easterly margin of the Opelika-LaFayette public paved highway (Alabama Highway #37), said point being now marked by a highway marker; run thence North 7° 17’ East, along the Easterly margin of said highway, 717.6 feet to the point of beginning of the lot or tract of land here to be described and conveyed; from said point of beginning run thence North 6° 38’ East along the margin of said highway, 500 feet; thence South 83° 18’ East, 232 feet, more or less, to the Westerly margin of the railroad right-of-way; thence South 11° 12’ West, along said margin of said highway, 503.5 feet; thence North 82° 43 West, 192 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, situated in Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama.

Being Lot No. 3 as shown on plat of survey dated June 18, 1953, signed by Ralph O. Bush, Surveyor, attached to deed dated September 6, 1956, from Mrs. Grace K. Tyner and husband, L.J. Tyner, to John W. Corbin, Jr., et a1, recorded in Boom 458, Page 11, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Bounded on the North by property of John W. Corbin, Jr.; on the East by railroad right-of-way; on the South by property of Grace K. Tyner; and on the West by the paved public highway from Opelika, Alabama to LaFayette, Alabama.

RESERVING AND EXCEPTING therefrom, however, a one-half interest in all minerals in said land heretofore reserved by, to and in the Federal Land Bank of New Orleans.

TRACT THREE:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and run thence North 23° 00’ East, 588.9 feet to a point on the Easterly margin of the Opelika- LaFayette public paved highway (Alabama Highway No. 37) said point being marked by a Highway Marker, and being the beginning point of the tract of land here to be describe and conveyed; from said point of beginning, run thence North 7° 17’ East, along the easterly margin of said Opelika-LaFayette Highway, 717.6 feet; thence South 82° 43 East, 192 feet, more or less, to the Westerly margin of the right-of-way of Western Railway of Alabama; thence South 11° 24’ West, along said margin of said railroad right-of-way, 1095.8 feet; thence North 180 33 ‘ West, along the Easterly margin of said Opelika-LaFayette public highway, 186.0 feet; thence North 1° 32’ West, along said margin of said Highway, 210.6 feet to the point of beginning; situated in Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama; bounded on the Westerly side by the Opelika-LaFayette public paved highway (Alabama Highway No. 37); on the Northerly side by property of William Wayne Daniel; and on the Easterly side by the right-of-way of Western Railway of Alabama.

RESERVING AND EXCEPTING therefrom, however, a one-half interest in all minerals in said land heretofore reserved by, to and in the Federal Land Bank of New Orleans.

SUBJECT to all existing easements in, over and across said land, including easements for telephone, telegraph, power, and electric lines.

LESS AND EXCEPT THEREFROM, that certain real property acquired by the State of Alabama by eminent domain proceeding, evidenced by Decree of Condemnation in Boom 1545, at Page 327, and Order of Lee County Circuit Court in Book 1545, at Page 309, both in Lee County Probate Office.

The above-described property contains 6.1 acres, more or less, and is located at 2209 Lafayette Parkway, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 20th day of January, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 21st day of January, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 21st day of January, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal 01/29/2026

ORDINANCE NO. 003-26

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA; TO AMEND SECTION 7.3A “DISTRICT REGULATION” TO REVISE MINIMUM LOT WIDTH IN THE C-1 DISTRICT; PROVIDING A REPEALER CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment of Section 7.3A of the Zoning Ordinance. That Section 7.3A (“District Regulation”) of the Zoning Ordinance is amended as follows:

(a)That the District Regulation of “Minimum Lot Width” in the pertinent portion of the Area Requirements table be and the same is hereby amended to read as follows:



Section 2. Severability. If any section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance shall be held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not effect any other section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance which is not in or of itself invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 3. Repeal of Conflicting Ordinances. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 4. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 5. Publication. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

Section 6. Codification. Codification of this Ordinance in the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 20th day of January, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 21st day of January, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 21st day of January, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal 01/29/2026

ORDINANCE NO. 002-26

ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN

FOR WYNDHAM PUD

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. FINDINGS. The City Council has determined and hereby finds and declares that the following facts are true and correct:

(a) CPP Investments, LLC, heretofore submitted to the City a Development Plan for a planned unit development (“PUD”) entitled “Wyndham PUD” consisting of approximately 15 acres.

(b) Pursuant to Ordinance No. 109-05, the City Council approved said Development Plan for Wyndham PUD and amended the Official Zoning Map of the City to designate the zoning classification of Planned Unit Development (“PUD”) for approximately 15 acres located on the Northwest corner of Gateway Drive and Wyndham Industrial Drive.

(c) CPP Investments, LLC, by and through its authorized representative, Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., the owner of certain property located within Wyndham PUD, has heretofore submitted to the City a proposed amended Development Plan for Wyndham PUD.

(d) The current Development Plan for Wyndham PUD provided for a variety of uses on the north and south of Gateway Drive, including single-family residential, commercial, office and industrial uses. The area on the north side of Gateway Drive at Wyndham Industrial Drive was intended to be a mix of office and light industrial. The area immediately adjacent to Gateway Drive was designated as more traditional office uses with a buffer to screen the use from the street.

(e) Evergreen Siteworks, LLC, (“Evergreen”) has operated in the area designated as industrial for over ten (10) years. The operation includes their offices and equipment and material yard. Last year, Evergreen cleared the property designated as office and expanded the equipment and material yard to this area; however, the area was not zoned for this use. The use of the property as a contractor yard has not created significant noise or other nuisances, but it does affect the character of the entire area.

(f) Evergreen has engaged a local landscaping firm to create a landscape plan to recreate a significant buffer to include some additional office and storage facilities near the current buildings.

(g) The proposed amended Development Plan includes a multi-layered buffer that is a mix of shrubs and trees replacing the natural buffer that was removed. All material shall be required to meet the minimum size for plantings when installed.

(h) The Planning Commission of the City of Opelika heretofore conducted a public hearing on the proposed amended Development Plan.

(i) The Planning Commission recommended approval of the amended Development Plan for Wyndham PUD.

(j) It is advisable and in interest of the City and the public interest that the amended Development Plan be approved.

Section 2. Approval of Amended Development Plan. The amended Development Plan for Wyndham PUD as submitted for review is hereby approved and confirmed as required by Section 8.18(n) of the Zoning Ordinance of the City.

Section 3. Retention of Copies of the Amended Development Plan. Copies of the amended Development Plan shall be maintained in the office of the City Clerk, City Planner, City Engineer, and Building Official and shall be open for public inspection.

Section 4. Repealer. That any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 5. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 6. Publication. This Ordinance shall be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 20th day of January, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 21st day of January, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 21st day of January, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK Legal 01/29/2026

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. _

AN ORDINANCE IMPOSING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM

ON THE CONSIDERATION OF BUILDING PERMITS AND

SUBDIVISION APPLICATIONS FOR RESIDENTIAL AND MULTIPLE OCCUPANCY PROJECTS IN THE CITY OF OPELIKA TO PROTECT THE HEALTH,

SAFETY AND GENERAL WELFARE OF ITS CITIZENS

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama, (the “City Council”) and the Opelika Planning Commission (the “Planning Commission”) have adopted certain regulations, ordinances, codes, policies and procedures which regulate the subdivision of land and the development and approval of various types of residential projects and developments; and

WHEREAS, there has been rapid, sustained and substantial growth in residential housing units in and around the City of Opelika (the “City”); and

WHEREAS, the City Council recognizes, and hereby finds, that the rapid, sustained and substantial growth in the construction of residential subdivisions, condominiums, apartment buildings, townhomes and multi-dwelling units has increased, and will continue to increase, the burdens of the City to provide municipal services (i.e. water, sewer, power and communications), first responder services, public infrastructure, transportation, parks, recreation and other governmental services beyond what was anticipated by the City; and

WHEREAS, the City Council desires to address certain challenges created by the growth with a strategic and deliberate focus on orderly land development in the City limits; and

WHEREAS, the City Council hereby finds that the quality of life for the community, and the health, safety and general welfare of the community will suffer if changes are not made to the City’s regulations, codes, ordinances, policies and procedures pertaining to certain types of residential developments; and

WHEREAS, the City Council has determined that a temporary moratorium on consideration of building permits and subdivision applications for residential subdivisions and multi-dwelling projects will allow the City’s staff, the City Council, the Planning Commission; other City Departments to evaluate, recommend and approve the changes that are needed to address the identified challenges; and

WHEREAS, the City Council has determined that the short-term moratorium on consideration of new subdivisions and multi-dwelling units is appropriate to prevent conditions that may threaten the City’s health, safety and general welfare; and

WHEREAS, the suspension of limited duration and limited scope would be in the public interest and promote orderly land development, permit infrastructure planning and development departments to respond to development pressures and promote the general health and welfare of the citizens of the city.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama, as follows:

Section 1. Recitals: That the City Council hereby adopts the findings in the above recitals.

Section 2. Definitions: For the purposes of this Article, the following words and phrases shall have the following meanings:

(a) “Building Official” means the chief building inspector of the Building Inspection Division or his or her designee.

(b) “City” means the City of Opelika, Alabama.

(c) “Moratorium” means a temporary prohibition on the issuance of building permits or approvals for the construction, renovation or expansion of residential subdivisions and multi-family dwellings.

(d) “Multi-Dwelling Unit Building” means any building or structure comprising two or more dwelling units, including, but not limited to, apartments, condominiums, co-ops, multiple family houses, duplexes, townhomes, mobile homes and attached residences. For the purposes of this ordinance, multiple detached single-family units, semi-detached (duplex) dwelling units, and attached dwelling units on the same lot or parcel shall be considered an apartment use.

(e) “Multi-Use Property” means any single and distinct parcel of land that maintains two or more major uses; including, but not limited to:

(1) A property which contains a commercial, residential or industrial use or Public Service Facility having boilers, incinerators, elevators, escalators, automatic garage doors, air conditioners, laundry rooms, utility provisions, health and recreational facilities or other similar devices, systems or areas, either in the interior or on the exterior of the building, which may be a source of elevated sound levels for another use on the same distinct parcel of land; or

(2) A building which maintains both commercial (typically on the ground or uppermost floor) and residential uses.

(f) “Structure” means anything constructed or erected with a fixed location on or in the ground or attached to something having a fixed location on or in the ground. The word shall include but not be limited to buildings, manufactured homes, walls, fences, billboards, poster panels, swimming pools, posts and poles, including basketball posts.

Section 3. Imposition of Moratorium: A moratorium is hereby imposed on the issuance of any approvals for residential development. This shall include any of the following unless specifically exempted by Section 5 of this ordinance:

(a) Residential developments that contain one or more new multi-dwelling units, including, but not limited to, apartments, condominiums, co-ops, multiple family houses, duplexes, townhomes, new mobile home permits and attached residences;

(b) Any new multi-use property within the corporate limits of the City of Opelika that contains residential units including those described in subsection (a) of this section;

(c) Preliminary or Administrative subdivision plats that create five (5) or more residential lots or dwelling units;

(d) Conditional use approvals for any multi-dwelling units or multi-use property with any residential units;

(e) Planned Unit Developments, Planned Residential Developments, or similar planned developments that contain any new multi-dwelling units, residential units, or multi-use property with any residential units;

(f) Rezoning applications that would either create new residential zoning area or increase the dwelling density of residentially zoned property, whether through traditional zoning, overlay zoning, or through Planned Unit Developments or mixed use districts. This shall not prevent the rezoning of property to C-2, C-3, or I-1. However, any rezoning of properties to commercial or institutional zones shall not be considered an entitlement for residential development or an exemption as described in Section 5 of this ordinance.

Section 4. Duration of Moratorium: This moratorium shall take effect on May 1, 2026, and shall remain in effect until April 30, 2027, unless extended, modified or repealed by the City Council. The moratorium may be extended for additional periods upon a majority vote of the City Council.

Section 5. Exemptions: The following shall be exempt from the moratorium imposed by this Ordinance:

(a) Projects where a building permit application along with building plans have been submitted for review to the Building Official prior to the effective date of this ordinance; provided that the plans, as approved, shall not be changed to substantially alter the appearance, size or shape of the building.

(b) Essential repairs or maintenance to existing multi-dwelling units provided such work does not significantly change the exterior appearance, size or shape of the building.

(c) Applications for residential development that received conditional use approval prior to the effective date of this ordinance and where the approval is binding and has not expired.

(d) Applications for final subdivision plat approval where the preliminary plat approval was granted prior to the effective date of this ordinance and is still valid and binding.

(e) Application for developments that are located outside of the corporate limits of the City of Opelika and are not seeking annexation.

(f) Developments that have a valid and binding development agreement with the City of Opelika provided that the terms of the agreement are being met.

(g) The replacement of a manufactured or mobile home on an existing lot within an approved mobile home park or subdivision.

(h) Applications for site plan approval or subdivision that are in conformance with a valid master development plan approved through a Planned Unit Development (PUD) or similar process approved prior to the effective date of this ordinance and is still valid and binding.

Section 6. Study and Review: During the term of the moratorium imposed by this Ordinance, the Planning Commission shall, in conjunction with City Staff and other relevant departments:

(a) Conduct a comprehensive study of the potential impacts of multi-dwelling units on municipal services (i.e. water, sewer, power and communications), first responder services, public infrastructure, transportation, traffic impacts, increased school enrollment, parks, recreation and other governmental services.

(b) Review existing zoning, design guidelines and building regulations related to multi-dwelling units.

(c) Engage in public outreach to solicit input from residents, business owners and stakeholders on potential regulations.

(d) Provide a report to the City Council with recommendations for amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and/or building regulations related to the City’s overall zoning plan for development of residential subdivisions, mobile homes and multi-dwelling units.

Section 7. Severability: If any section, clause, sentence or phrase of this section is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, then such holding shall in no way affect the validity of the remaining portion of this article.

Section 8. Conflicting Ordinances: All ordinances or parts thereof which are in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed in their entirety to the extent of such conflict, except to the extent that this Ordinance provides for temporary and limited suspension of approvals.

Section 9. Publication: The City Clerk of the City of Opelika, Alabama is hereby authorized and directed to cause this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

END

All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at City Hall, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the Public Hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and Public Hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s Interim ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 29th day of January, 2026

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC__CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 01/29/2026