Support Girl Scouts while getting goodies

CONTRIBUTED BY GSSA

ALABAMA — The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama are preparing for another delicious cookie season. Beginning this past Saturday, Jan. 17, the annual cookie hunt officially kicked off as Girl Scouts set up booths throughout the community. Customers can find them outside grocery stores, including local Walmart and Sam’s Club locations, coffee shops and many other convenient neighborhood spots. Cookie lovers can stock up on longtime favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®, along with the newest addition, Exploremores.

Finding a cookie booth is easy. Customers can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. For even more convenience, cookies can now be delivered straight to customers’ doorsteps through the Cookie Finder. It is now easier than ever for customers to support their local Girl Scouts from the comfort of their homes.

What to Know About Purchasing Girl Scout Cookies This Year

• Customers who know a registered Girl Scout, should reach out to learn how they’re selling cookies this year.

• Girl Scout Cookie Booths opened across southern Alabama on Saturday, Jan 17.

• Customers who do not already know a Girl Scout will also be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth and/or to donate cookies to benefit Hometown Heroes.

• Shipping will be half off for orders of six to 12 packages of cookies, all Girl Scout Cookie season long.

• Returning this year, customers who purchase five packages of these mission-driven treats will have a chance to take home five cases (60 packages) of Girl Scout Cookies.

• Customers who don’t want cookies but still want to support their local Girl Scouts can donate to the Hometown Heroes program, which distributes Girl Scout Cookies to service members, first responders and local nonprofits.

• The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama 2025 Girl Scout Cookie Program will end on March 8, so make sure to stock up.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program — the largest entrepreneurial program in the world — girls gain essential skills like goal setting, money management, decision-making and business ethics. Every box sold helps build courage, confidence, character and an entrepreneurial mindset while earning badges and awards that teach lifelong, transferable skills.

To learn more about the Girl Scout Cookie Program and to find out when Girl Scouts will be selling near you, visit www.girlscoutssa.org/cookies.

We Are Girl Scouts of

Southern Alabama

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs in 30 counties in southern Alabama, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges — whether they want to climb to the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, call (800) 239-6636 or visit www.girlscoutssa.org.