Public Notices | Week of Jan. 19, 2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JEANETTE LEONARD BROOME,

Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-C87

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 31st Day of December 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Legal Run 01/08/26, 01/15/26 & 01/22/26

—————

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS ESTATE OF JEANNIE DAVIS SWART

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of December 2025, Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Jeannie Davis Swart, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate

Judge of Lee County, Alabama. All persons having claims against the estate must file itemized and verified statements of such claims in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, within six (6) months after the granting of Letters Testamentary or the claims will be barred.

This 18th day of December, 2025

Joe B. Swart, Personal Representative

Legal Run 01/8/26, 01/15/26 & 01/22/26

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES BROWN, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 2nd day of January 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 01/8/26, 01/15/26 & 01/22/26

—————

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

SARAH CHARLES CHAFIN BARRON,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA Case No: 2025-720

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of December, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARY LISA MULLINS, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 01/08/26, 01/15/26 & 01/22/26

—————-

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOHN VICTOR SEXTON, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-390

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Diane Sexton Johnson as Executor for the Estate of JOHN VICTOR SEXTON, deceased, on December 22, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 22nd day of December, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 01/15/26, 01/22/26, 01/29/26

—————-

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID E. GOOLSBY, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-339

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted t D. Waltman and Donld L. Jackson on December 29, 2025, by the Honorable Belinda Strickland, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama (by appointment).

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by Law or the same will be barred.

Charles D. Waltman

Legal Run 01/15/2026, 01/22/2026 & 01/29/2026

—————

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2024-273

ESTATE OF DR. PAUL H. WADDY, JR., an INCAPACITATED PERSON

NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT OF CONSERVATORSHIP

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jeffery A. Hilyer, Conservator of the Estate of Dr. Paul H. Waddy, Jr., has filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, a Petition for Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship as of December 31, 2025, and he will present his accounts, vouchers and statements at the hearing. A hearing has been set for this purpose on February 25, 2026, at 9:00 AM CST, in the Court Room of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

LEGAL RUN 01/22/26, 01/29/26 & 02/05/26

—————

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A.ANNEXATION, AMENDMENT TO 2040 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN and REZONING — Public Hearing

1.An annexation petition from Patriot Development Group, authorized representative for JMJ Development. LLC, property owners to annex 239.1 acres accessed at the intersection of Rocky Brook Road & Hillflo Avenue and at the1800 block of Palin Avenue. The Planning Commission provides a recommendation to the City Council.

2. (a) A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a rezoning request by Patriot Development Group, authorized representative for JMJ Development. LLC, property owners accessed at the intersection of Rocky Brook Road & Hillflo Avenue and the 1800 block of Palin Avenue to rezone 239.1 acres from an R-1 zone to a PUD zoning district.

(b) Amendment to Land Use Plan, 3000 block Rocky Brook Road, 239.1 acres, Moon, Meeks & Associates, INC., authorized representative for JMJ Development, LLC, property owners, from a rural reserve designation to a single-family neighborhood land use designation.

B. Plat (Preliminary and Final) – Public Hearing

3.A public hearing on a request by PLS Group, Inc., authorized representative of Hayley Enterprises, LLC, property owners for preliminary and final plat approval of the Resubdivision of Lot C, Piper Sage Station Subdivsion consisting of 9 lots accessed at 928 N Railroad Avenue and 901 1st Avenue.

C. FINAL PLAT

4.A request for final plat approval from Emily Key, authorized representative for Three Key Properties, LLC, property owner for Bay Court subdivision consisting of 5 lots accessed from Bay Court.

5.A request for final plat approval from Blake Rice, BSI. Inc., authorized representative for Fire Rock Development Company, LLC. Property owners, for Hidden Lakes North subdivision, consisting of 90 lots accessed from Sportsplex Parkway

D. AMENDMENT TO 2040 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN and REZONING – Public Hearing

6a. A public hearing to consider a rezoning recommendation to the City Council by Paul Brumett, property owner, at 1550 and 1570 North Uniroyal Road to rezone 12.5 acres from an R-2 to a C-2, GC-P zoning district.

6b. An agenda item for a rezoning request includes an amendment to the Land Use Map for 1550 and 1570 North Uniroyal Road that consists of 12.5 acres from an Office Business Park to a Corridor Commercial land use designation.

E.AMENDMENT TO 2040 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN and REZONING, CONDITIONAL USE and PRELIMINARY PLAT – Public Hearing

7a. A public hearing to consider a rezoning recommendation to the City Council by Lee Tharp (Kadre Engineering), authorized representative for Richard D. Starr and James L. Starr, property owners at the 1500 block Century Boulevard consisting of 42.7 acres from an R-3 to R-5 zoning district.

7b. An agenda item for a rezoning request includes an amendment to the Land Use Map for the 42.7 acres at the 1500 block Century Boulevard from a single-family neighborhood to a mixed residential land use designation.

8. CONDITIONAL USE — Public Hearing

A public hearing on a request by Lee Tharp (Kadre Engineering), authorized representative for Richard D. Starr and James L. Starr, property owners, at 1500 block Century Boulevard for conditional use approval for 48 townhomes.

9. PLAT (Preliminary Only) – Public Hearing

A public hearing on a request by Lee Tharp (Kadre Engineering), authorized representative for Richard D. Starr and James L. Starr, property owners, for preliminary plat approval of Century Park Subdivision consisting of 48 lots accessed at 1500 block of Century Boulevard.

F.AMENDMENT TO 2040 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN and REZONING

10. (a) Rezoning request, Nicholas C. Howell, authorized representative for Eagle Warehouses LLC, property owners, 1.5 acres, 1502 Spring Drive, from R-5M to C-3.

(b) Amendment to Land Use Plan, 1.5 acres, 1502 Spring Drive, from mixed residential to corridor commercial.

V. OLD BUSINESS

F.CONDITIONAL USE – Public Hearing

11. A public hearing on a request by Tyler Hearin, authorized representative for Lesle Greene Dudley, property owner at 1525 Old Columbus Road for conditional use approval in a M-1 zoning district for a recovered material processing material facility (recycling center). (This item was tabled at the December 16th PC meeting.)

“In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130. ”

VI. ADJOURN

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 710 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal Run 01/22/2026

—————

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of CHRISTINE MARY ANNE CICCI, deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by David Cicci on January 8, 2026, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Comi shall be requested to enter an Order Directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 01/22/2026

—————-

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

LINDA L. FLEMING, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Robert Kevin Fleming as Executor for the Estate of LINDA L. FLEMING, deceased, on January 16, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be banned.

Done this the 16th day of January, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 01/22/26, 01/29/26 & 02/05/26

—————