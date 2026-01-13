Public Notices | Week of Jan. 12, 2026

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2025-900026.00

SMITH JEREMY. Plaintiff’s,vs.

PATRICIA PINKERTON AND ONE

PARCEL OF LAND,

Defendants.

Any person having a claim to the following described property located in Lee County, Alabama must answer a complaint to Quiet Title filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama within 30 days of the last publication of notice in this matter by or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him/her/them/it in Case No.: CV-2025-900026.00 Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Said property being described as follows:

Parcel 1:

PART NW4 SEC 22 T18N R29E; COM SW COR; N 1589.03’; E 435.2’ TO E ROW LEE RD 290; S 115.1’ ON ROW TO BED; S 80’S ON ROW; E 670.2’; N 79.6’; W 410’S; N 8.3’; SW 133.7’; W 132.8’ TO POB.

Tax Assessor’s Parcel ID #: 43-15-05-22-0-000-013.002

Answers to the pleadings relevant to this proceeding must be filed on or before 30 days of the last publication of this notice by mailing or filing legible copies of same with Mary B. Roberson, 2311 Gateway Dr, Opelika, AL 36801.

END OF NOTICE

Legal Run 12/24/25, 12/31/25, 01/08/26, 01/15/26

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jose Rodriguez and Jormarit Mangual to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Homestar Financial Corp., dated November 30, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 4814, Page 562. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Planet Home Lending, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Planet Home Lending, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on January 22, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 56, WYNDHAM VILLAGE, PHASE 1, SECTION 2, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN ON THAT PLAT OR MAP OF SAID SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 45 AT PAGES 47-49 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 2904 Wyndham Ln Opelika AL 36804

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

**This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.**

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

25-016398

Legal Run 12/31/2025, 01/08/2026 & 01/15/2026

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patrick M. Norrell and Kimberley A. Norrell to First American Bank, dated September 30, 2002 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 2903, Page 941 .Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on February 5, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 20, OAKBOWERY HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN BY THAT CERTAIN MAP OR PLAT THEREOF OF RECORD IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 7, AT PAGE 177 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 2503 Greenbriar St Opelika AL 36801

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

**This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.**

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

25-015850

Legal Run 12/24/2025, 01/08/2026, 01/15/2026

PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF JOHN RAYMOND COOPER, Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-637

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of December 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby

required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOHN REED COOPER, Executor

J. Tutt Barrett Dean & Barrett

P.O. Box 231

Opelika, AL 36801

(334) 749-2222

Legal Run 12/31/25, 01/08/25 & 01/15/25

PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF MARY JOAN COX COOPER, Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-636

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of December 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby

required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOHN REED COOPER, Executor

J. Tutt Barrett Dean & Barrett

P.O. Box 231

Opelika, AL 36801

(334) 749-2222

Legal Run 12/31/25, 01/08/25 & 01/15/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JEANETTE LEONARD BROOME,

Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-C87

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 31st Day of December 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Legal Run 01/08/26, 01/15/26 & 01/22/26

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS ESTATE OF JEANNIE DAVIS SWART

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of December 2025, Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Jeannie Davis Swart, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate

Judge of Lee County, Alabama. All persons having claims against the estate must file itemized and verified statements of such claims in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, within six (6) months after the granting of Letters Testamentary or the claims will be barred.

This 18th day of December, 2025

Joe B. Swart, Personal Representative

Legal Run 01/8/26, 01/15/26 & 01/22/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES BROWN, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 2nd day of January 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 01/8/26, 01/15/26 & 01/22/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

SARAH CHARLES CHAFIN BARRON,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA Case No: 2025-720

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of December, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARY LISA MULLINS, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 01/08/26, 01/15/26 & 01/22/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extraspace Storage 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830

01/22/2026 at 10:00am

Unit 2172 & unit 3031

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

LEGAL RUN 01/15/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 1018

Unit 1071

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

LEGAL RUN 01/15/2026

STATE OF ALABAMA, IN THE PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2025-725

RE: ESTATE OF JAMES GRADY WAITES, Deceased, Estate of:

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of December 2025, a Petition For Summary Distribution has been filed by Debra McDonald, by and through her attorney, Jacob J. (Jake) Key, and that thirty (30) days after the publication hereof and pursuant to law, the Court shall enter an Order directing summary distribution by Debra McDonald of the decedent’s estate unto herself.

/s/ Jere Colley

Jere Colley, Probate Judge, Lee County, Alabama

LEGAL RUN 01/15/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOHN VICTOR SEXTON, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-390

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Diane Sexton Johnson as Executor for the Estate of JOHN VICTOR SEXTON, deceased, on December 22, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 22nd day of December, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 01/15/26, 01/22/26, 01/29/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID E. GOOLSBY, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-339

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted t D. Waltman and Donld L. Jackson on December 29, 2025, by the Honorable Belinda Strickland, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama (by appointment).

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by Law or the same will be barred.

Charles D. Waltman

Legal Run 01/15/2026, 01/22/2026 & 01/29/2026