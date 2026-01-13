Global Community Day Festival returns to Opelika in March

BY MICHELLE KEY

OPELIKA-AUBURN — The 5th Annual Global Community Day Festival will return to the Opelika SportsPlex Amphitheater on Saturday, March 28, 2026, bringing together cultures, traditions and communities from across the region for a full day of celebration and learning.

Organized by Auburn University’s Office of Outreach Global, the annual festival draws international and domestic communities from Auburn, Opelika and surrounding areas to promote intercultural education and relationship building. The event will be held at the Opelika SportsPlex Amphitheater, located at 1001 SportsPlex Parkway.

Festival activities will include the popular Parade of the Flags, a Vendor Trade Fair, the Global Attire Showcase, live musical performances, dance demonstrations, international food trucks, arts and crafts, sports and interactive games. Designed as a family-friendly event, the festival offers experiences for all ages and encourages attendees to explore and celebrate cultures from around the world.

Over the past five years, the Global Community Day Festival has grown into a beloved community tradition. It provides a welcoming space for community members, student groups, clubs and organizations, as well as governmental and trade groups, to connect, share experiences and embrace the diversity that enriches the Auburn-Opelika area.

The festival typically welcomes approximately 700 attendees each year, with participants traveling from Auburn and Opelika as well as Montgomery, Columbus, Birmingham, Atlanta and other communities throughout Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

For more information about the 2026 Global Community Day Festival, visit aub.ie/globalfestival or contact Outreach Global by email at outrglb@auburn.edu.