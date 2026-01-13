10-Digit dialing for 334 area code to begin Jan. 23

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

ALABAMA— Customers in the 334 area code region will be required to begin 10-digit dialing Jan. 23, 2026.

This action follows the permissive 10-digit dialing period, which allowed customers to become adjusted to dialing 10 digits when making calls.

Scheduled implementation of the new 483 area code overlay is slated for Feb. 23, 2026, and ensures customers will have enough supply of new telephone numbers to serve the area.

Numbering resources for the 334 area code are scheduled to exhaust by the third quarter of 2026.

New customers, or customers requesting an additional telephone line, may be assigned the new 483 area code, pending activation. The implementation will not affect existing service for customers within the 334 area code region.

The Alabama Public Service Commission approved the new 483 area code overlay on March 6, 2024, for Alabama area code 334, which serves Selma, Montgomery, Prattville, Pike Road, Tuskegee, Auburn, Opelika, Phenix City, Eufaula, Dothan, Enterprise, Troy, Greenville and a large area of central and southeast Alabama.

No changes will be made when dialing three-digit numbers, such as 911 and others.

The mission of the Alabama Public Service Commission is to ensure a regulatory balance between regulated companies and consumers in order to provide consumers with safe, adequate and reliable services at rates that are equitable and economical. For more information, visit psc.alabama.gov.