Public Notices | Week of Jan. 8, 2026

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2025-900026.00

SMITH JEREMY. Plaintiff’s,vs.

PATRICIA PINKERTON AND ONE

PARCEL OF LAND,

Defendants.

Any person having a claim to the following described property located in Lee County, Alabama must answer a complaint to Quiet Title filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama within 30 days of the last publication of notice in this matter by or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him/her/them/it in Case No.: CV-2025-900026.00 Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Said property being described as follows:

Parcel 1:

PART NW4 SEC 22 T18N R29E; COM SW COR; N 1589.03’; E 435.2’ TO E ROW LEE RD 290; S 115.1’ ON ROW TO BED; S 80’S ON ROW; E 670.2’; N 79.6’; W 410’S; N 8.3’; SW 133.7’; W 132.8’ TO POB.

Tax Assessor’s Parcel ID #: 43-15-05-22-0-000-013.002

Answers to the pleadings relevant to this proceeding must be filed on or before 30 days of the last publication of this notice by mailing or filing legible copies of same with Mary B. Roberson, 2311 Gateway Dr, Opelika, AL 36801.

END OF NOTICE Legal Run 12/24/25, 12/31/25, 01/08/26, 01/15/26

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jose Rodriguez and Jormarit Mangual to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Homestar Financial Corp., dated November 30, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 4814, Page 562. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Planet Home Lending, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Planet Home Lending, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on January 22, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 56, WYNDHAM VILLAGE, PHASE 1, SECTION 2, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN ON THAT PLAT OR MAP OF SAID SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 45 AT PAGES 47-49 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 2904 Wyndham Ln Opelika AL 36804

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

25-016398 Legal Run 12/31/2025, 01/08/2026 & 01/15/2026

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patrick M. Norrell and Kimberley A. Norrell to First American Bank, dated September 30, 2002 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 2903, Page 941 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on February 5, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 20, OAKBOWERY HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN BY THAT CERTAIN MAP OR PLAT THEREOF OF RECORD IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 7, AT PAGE 177 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 2503 Greenbriar St Opelika AL 36801

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

25-015850 Legal Run 12/24/2025, 01/08/2026, 01/15/2026

PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF JOHN RAYMOND COOPER, Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-637

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of December 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby

required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOHN REED COOPER, Executor

J. Tutt Barrett Dean & Barrett

P.O. Box 231

Opelika, AL 36801

(334) 749-2222 Legal Run 12/31/25, 01/08/25 & 01/15/25

PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF MARY JOAN COX COOPER, Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-636

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of December 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby

required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOHN REED COOPER, Executor

J. Tutt Barrett Dean & Barrett

P.O. Box 231

Opelika, AL 36801

(334) 749-2222

Legal Run 12/31/25, 01/08/25 & 01/15/25

ORDINANCE NO. 001-26

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING AND ADOPTING AMENDMENT

TO THE PERSONNEL POLICIES AND PROCEDURES MANUAL

OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

WHEREAS, the City of Opelika, Alabama, (the “City”) has previously adopted general provisions pertaining to personnel rules and regulations, including, but not limited to, employee benefits and health benefits, which are set forth in the “Personnel Policies and Procedures of the City of Opelika” (hereinafter referred to as the “Personnel Manual”); and

WHEREAS, City staff has recommended to the City Council that the Personnel Manual be updated at the present time to provide for additional and revised policies and procedures pertaining to the administration of the Health Plan for City employees and personnel; and

WHEREAS, the City Council realizes that periodic adjustments must be made to the Personnel Manual in order to keep the manual current and consistent with state and federal labor and employment law requirements as well as policies, procedures, guidelines, rules and regulations established by the City on the local level for employees; and

WHEREAS, the City Council has determined that it is in the best interest of the public health, safety and general welfare to amend the Personnel Manual at this time as recommended by City staff to update certain policies, procedures, guidelines, rules and regulations.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED, by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendments. That the Personnel Manual of the City of Opelika, as previously amended, is further amended in the following respect:

That Section 12.4.2.2 is hereby adopted to read as follows:

Section 12.4.2.2 Health Plan.

Generally, new employees are covered on the first of the month following date of employment. New eligible employees may be covered by the city’s group health plan by completing a written application for such coverage within thirty-one (31) days of their employment with the city. If an employee does not apply for coverage within this time period and later wishes to apply for coverage, his coverage will not become effective until the carrier gives its written consent for such coverage. An eligible employee may select either single coverage for himself or family coverage to include his eligible dependents. The city will pay a percentage of cost associated with single coverage for the employee. The employee will be responsible for the costs associated with coverage for his family. Benefits paid under the employee health insurance plan will be coordinated with any other health insurance plan, under which an eligible employee is or may be covered, in accordance with the terms of the policy. Any employee covered by the employee health insurance plan may at separation be eligible to purchase coverage for himself and/or his dependents in accordance with the terms of the policy and federal law.

Except as otherwise provided, any eligible employee, at the time of service retirement, may elect to purchase health insurance coverage for himself and dependents under the city’s group health insurance plan. An eligible employee as used herein shall mean:

(a) Any employee with at least ten (10) years of creditable service who has attained age sixty (60) at the time of withdrawal from the service.

(b) An employee with twenty-five (25) years or more creditable service

at the time of withdrawal from service.

Payment of premiums for individual and/or dependent coverage hereunder shall be the financial responsibility of the retired employee and such premium payment shall be made to the city on or before the first day of each month, payable one (1) month’s premium in advance. All coverage shall cease when the retiree reaches the age of 65 or becomes eligible for Medicare, whichever occurs first. Employees who retired prior to October 1, 2019, may remain eligible for coverage until the retiree reaches age 65.

Section 2. Severability. The provisions of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, clause, sentence or phrase of this ordinance is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, then said holding shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance.

Section 3. Cumulative of All Other Ordinances. The provisions of this ordinance are cumulative of all other ordinances or parts of ordinances governing or regulating the subject matter as covered herein, provided, however, that all prior ordinances or parts of ordinances inconsistent with or in conflict with any of the provisions of this ordinance are hereby expressly repealed to the extent of any such inconsistency or conflict.

Section 4. Effective Date. This ordinance shall become effective upon its passage, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 5. Publication. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika, Alabama is hereby authorized and directed to cause this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 6th day of January, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 7th day of January, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 7th day of January, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK LEGAL RUN 01/08/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JEANETTE LEONARD BROOME,

Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-C87

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 31st Day of December 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Legal Run 01/08/26, 01/15/26 & 01/22/26

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS ESTATE OF JEANNIE DAVIS SWART

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of December 2025, Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Jeannie Davis Swart, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate

Judge of Lee County, Alabama. All persons having claims against the estate must file itemized and verified statements of such claims in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, within six (6) months after the granting of Letters Testamentary or the claims will be barred.

This 18th day of December, 2025

Joe B. Swart, Personal Representative Legal Run 01/8/26, 01/15/26 & 01/22/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES BROWN, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 2nd day of January 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr Legal Run 01/8/26, 01/15/26 & 01/22/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

SARAH CHARLES CHAFIN BARRON,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA Case No: 2025-720

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of December, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARY LISA MULLINS, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 01/08/26, 01/15/26 & 01/22/26