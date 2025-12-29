Auburn Parks and Recreation’s Fit Week set for Jan. 5-11

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Auburn Parks and Recreation is kicking off the new year with Fit Week, offering residents a free opportunity to jump-start their fitness goals. From Jan. 5–11, Auburn residents can enjoy a free week-long membership that includes access to all city fitness centers, including Lake Wilmore Community Center, Frank Brown Recreation Center and Boykin Community Center.

Normally subject to a membership fee, all three fitness centers will be open at no cost during Fit Week for registered participants. Residents must register in advance. Once registered for Fit Week, participants will receive a barcode to access the fitness centers. Participants must present their registration receipt upon arrival. Participation is open to Auburn residents age 19 and older.

In addition to free gym access, participants can sample group fitness classes throughout the week. Instructors will open select classes for newcomers to try, providing a great opportunity to explore new activities and meet instructors. Those who wish to attend sample classes must complete an additional registration for each class to receive the required passcode.

Featured Fit Week classes include:

• Auburn Pump: A high-energy, full-body barbell workout inspired by the BodyPump format. Sundays & Thursdays

• Cardio Hip Hop: A fun, high-intensity dance workout set to hip-hop music. Wednesdays

• Group Fitness Pilates: Strengthen your core and improve flexibility and posture. Tuesdays & Thursdays

• HIGH Fitness: A modern take on classic aerobics with cardio and toning intervals. Mondays

• Tai Chi: A low-impact class focusing on balance, strength and relaxation through gentle movement. Wednesdays & Thursdays

All registrants will be automatically entered into a drawing for a prize basket and a six-month free membership to the city’s fitness centers. The six-month membership must be used by Dec. 31, 2026.

Fit Week is an opportunity to explore Auburn’s fitness facilities, sample new workouts and start the year with healthy habits.

For more information about Auburn Parks and Recreation programs and facilities, please call 334-501-2930, visit auburnal.gov/parks or follow @COAParksAndRec on Facebook and Instagram.