Public Notices | Week of Dec. 22, 2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA MERCHANT DEVELOPMENT, INC., Plaintiff,

V. A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, as As the same is described in Deed Book 2163 at Page 386, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

CV-2025-900470.00

MORRIS HOLDINGS, LLC,

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To Any and all Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 25th day of August 2025, a Complaint for Ejectment and Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property Lot 158, Glenhaven Subdivision, Sector 7, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 10, at Page 88, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 1390 E. University Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36830

Lee County Tax Parcel # 43-09-08-28-3-000-016.014

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 24th day of November 2025.

Mary Roberson Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number 334-749-6999

Fax 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

—————–

NOTICE OF PENDING FORFEITURE ACTION

TO: CRYSTAL CAMERON, alias, whose name is otherwise unknown, and any person claiming an interest in the above-described property:

You are hereby notified that the State of Alabama has filed a civil forfeiture action pursuant to Alabama law in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, seeking the condemnation and forfeiture of the following property seized in connection with violations of Alabama’s controlled substances laws:

– Shadow Systems MR920, Serial No. SSC028556, .9mm caliber;

– One plastic baggie containing approximately 10 grams of suspected marijuana;

– One plastic baggie containing approximately 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine;

– One black iPhone;

– One Motorola model XT2163DL, IMEI 356676301546773;

– $3,630.00 U.S. Currency;

– One assortment of empty narcotic baggies.

Said action is styled State of Alabama v. Shadow Systems MR920, et al., Civil Action No. 43-CV-2022-0051, and is pending in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

You are further notified to file your verified claim to the property and answer the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the final date of publication of this Notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be entered against you and the property may be forfeited to the State of Alabama.

Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25& 12/24/25

—————–

Advertisement For Completion In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Synagro WWT, Inc. Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Improvement of the Process Residuals Removal and Disposal at R.A. Betts Water Treatment Plant for the State of Alabama and the County of Lee / Auburn, The Water Works Board of The City of Opelika, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The Utilities Board of the City of Opelika, 4055 Water Street, Opelika, AL 36803, Synagro WWT, Inc. 435 Williams Court, Suite 100, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

—————–

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Estate of David Stinson, Deceased

Court of Probate, Lee County

Letters Testamentary on the estate of David Stinson, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of December 2025 by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate must present them within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands this 3rd day of December 2025.

Brian Stinson

Legal Run 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

—————–

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Estate of David W. Tidwell, Deceased

Court of Probate, Lee County

Letters Testamentary on the estate of David W. Tidwell, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of December 2025 by the Hon. Jere Cawley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate must present them within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands this 5th day of December 2025.

Delaina Overton

Legal Run 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

—————–

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Estate of Patricia S. May, Deceased

Court of Probate, Lee County

Letters Testamentary on the estate of Patricia S. May, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of December 2025 by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate must present them within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.

Witness our hands this 3rd day of December 2025.

Christy Michelle Bohlen

Legal Run 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

—————–

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2024-900136

BRUCE MCGEHEE, KATHY MCGEHEE, Plaintiffs,

v. STEPHEN SELLERS & LANDSCAPES BY LANE, LLC,

Defendants.

Take notice that I, Mary Roberson, Circuit Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, on the 20th day of January, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CST at the entrance of the T.K. Davis Justice Center located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 will offer for sale at public auction the following described real property:

Parcel No. 43 10 09 32 0 000 141.000

Real property address:

935 Ski Spray Point, Opelika, AL 36804

Said sale will take place as a result of orders issued in both cases CV-2024-900136 and CV-2023-900471. For logistical simplicity, the sale will be conducted under the case styled Bruce McGehee, Kathy McGehee v. Stephen Sellers, et al., CV-2024-900136. Counsel for the plaintiffs in that case shall collect the proceeds of the sale and ensure the payoff of any and all judgment lien or other lien holders out of the proceeds according to the order of priority of interests as recorded in the Lee County Probate Court. Counsel shall file a status report at the conclusion of the same advising of the completion of this endeavor. Per the court’s order and on notification by counsel for the plaintiff, all litigants agree to proceed under case CV-2024-900136 for the purpose of this sale.

Said Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at public sale. Bidding will begin at a value that is the average of the compared values available locally. The purpose of this sale is to satisfy various liens and judgment holders with the same against the defendant owners of the property.

This the 10th day of December, 2025.

Mary Roberson, Circuit Clerk

Lee County, Alabama

Kevin W.R. Bufford

Hayden J. Hillyer

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345, Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334)745-3504.

Legal Run 12/18/25, 12/24/25 & 12/31/25

————-

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 2025-365

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: FRANKLIN C. SMITH, Deceased.

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration With Will Annexed having been granted to Bobby C. Smith as Administrator of the Estate of FRANKLIN C. SMITH, deceased, on the 2nd day of December, 2025.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Bobby C. Smith, Administrator of the Estate of Franklin C. Smith, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

LEGAL RUN 12/18/25, 12/24/25, 12/31/25

—————-

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated November 4, 2022, executed by Mary Amanda Weed a single person, to Renasant Bank, which mortgage was recorded on November 4, 2022, in MORTGAGE Book 4916, Page 542, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on January 22, 2026, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

UNIT NUMBER 904 OF ASBURY HILL CONDOMINIUMS PHASE III, A CONDOMINIUM IN AUBURN, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AS ESTABLISHED BY THAT CERTAIN DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM DATED MAY 28, 1999, WHICH IS RECORDED IN CONDO BOOK 5A, AT PAGE 445, AND THAT CERTAIN AMENDED DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM. DATED AUGUST 31, 1999, WHICH IS RECORDED IN CONDO BOOK 5A, AT PAGE 472, AND THAT CERTAIN SECOND AMENDED DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM DATED MAY 9, 2000, WHICH IS RECORDED IN CONDO BOOK 5A, AT PAGE 697, AND THAT CERTAIN CORRECTED SECOND AMENDED DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM DATED MAY 12, 2000, WHICH IS RECORDED IN CONDO BOOK 5A, AT PAGE 702, AND THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM RECORDED DECEMBER 4, 2000, WHICH IS RECORDED IN CONDO BOOK 5A, AT PAGE 834, AND ACCORDING TO THE PLAT, PLANS, AND SPECIFICATIONS THEREOF WHICH ARE RECORDED IN CONDO PLAT BOOK 2, AT PAGES 134, 135, 161, AND 176, ALL IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA. ALSO CONVEYED IS AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS AS SET FORTH IN ARTICLE VII OF THEAFORESAID ORIGINAL DECLARATION AND ARTICLES III OF THE AFORESAID SECOND AMENDED DECLARATION AND ARTICLE III OF THE AFORESAID THIRD AMENDED DECLARATION AS THEY MAY HAVE BEEN OR MAY HEREAFTER BE AMENDED PURSUANT TO SAID DECLARATIONS.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Renasant Bank

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Opelika Observer – AL

December 18, 2025, December 24, 2025, December 31, 2025

—————-

PUBLIC AUCTION

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , January 8, 2026 at Opelika Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2017 Dodge Journey

VIN# 3C4PDCAB8HT707074

Legal Run 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

—————-

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2025-681

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF NEIL D. KOON, Deceased

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to JONATHAN K. KOON and MARY JAYNE KOON RUDD as Co-Executors of the Estate of NEIL D. KOON, deceased, on the 2nd day of December 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, JR..

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of Neil D. Koon

Legal Run 12/18/25, 12/24/25 & 12/31/25

—————-

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

RAYMOND CHARLES PENLAND, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-618

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Ancillary Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Candace Sue Penland, Executrix, on the 28th day of October 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Candace Sue Penland

Candace Sue Penland

Legal 12/18/25, 12/24/25 & 12/31/25

—————-

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

STEPHEN MILTON ADAMS, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-669

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Peyton Lloyd Adams, Personal Representative on the 11th day of December, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be banned.

/s/ Peyton Lloyd Adams Peyton Lloyd Adams

Legal 12/18/25, 12/24/25 & 12/31/25

—————-

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, Alabama

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, v.

Lot 82, Haley Woods – Section III, a subdivision lying in Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 28 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama in Plat Book 29, at Page 107; NICHOLAS D. BLAND; MIRIAM J. BLAND; SECRETARY OF VETERAN AFFAIRS; and THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Defendants.

CASE No. CV-2025-900225

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: Nicholas D. Bland

You are hereby notified that the above styled cause was filed against you by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, on April 24, 2025, seeking a judicial foreclosure of a mortgage lien taken out by Nicholas D. Bland and Miriam J. Bland, husband and wife, dated May 22, 2019, encumbering a parcel of real property with a recognized physical address of 459 Lee Road 2087, Salem, AL 36874 (“the Property”) in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

You are hereby required to provide a copy of your Answer to Plaintiff’s Complaint to B. Andrew Monaghan, Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 (Tel: 205-930-5186), or a default judgment may be entered against you.

By the 15 th day of January, 2026, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against it in the above-captioned case of action now pending in the Circuit Court of Lee County , Alabama.

B. Andrew Monaghan

TIFFANY & BOSCO, P.A .

2501 20th Place South, Suite 300

Homewood, AL 35223

Tel.: 205-930-5200

Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25, 12/24/25

—————-

ABANDONED PROPERTY NOTICE

The following property was recovered on April 24, 2008 and has not been claimed. This notice is made pursuant to Alabama Code §15-5-64.

One (1) Dell Computer Tower, Two (2) unidentified computer towers, One (1) Canon printer, One (1) AIPS printer, Two (2) Epson printers, One (1) Vivitar camera, One (1) Kodak camera, and miscellaneous computer hardware, last in the possession of Brett Stephen Wilson of Madison, Alabama in 2008.

Owner and/or authorized representative with ownership claim must contact the Alabama Alcohol beverage Control Board by filing a claim no later than 11:59PM CST 21 days after final publication of this notice, or thereafter forfeiture of this property as Abandoned Property will be sought through the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Claimant(s) must provide proof of ownership, state ownership or interest in the property, and claim must be made under oath, subject to penalty of perjury.

Legal 12/11/25, 12/18/25 12/24/25

—————-

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Clara Charlene Faircloth Logan, Deceased

Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Case No. 2025-574

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed on the estate of Clara Charlene Faircloth Logan, deceased, having been granted to Robert M. Logan Jr., on the fourth day of December 2025 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Robert M. Logan Jr.

Personal Representative of the Estate of

Clara Charlene Faircloth Logan

Legal Run 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

—————-

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama, (the “City”) will meet in public session at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, for the purpose of considering the transaction of business that may properly come before the Council, such business to include, but not be limited to, the authorization by the Council, pursuant to Amendment No. 772 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, of a resolution (the “Resolution”) approving the execution and delivery of an Amended Project Development Agreement (the “Amended Agreement”) by and between the City and Opelika Mill Holdings, LLC, an Alabama limited liability corporation (the “Company”) to be dated the date of delivery with respect to a proposed construction of certain public improvements (the “Project”).

Pursuant to the Amended Agreement, the Company and the City agree that if the Company deems it necessary to demolish and regrade 25th Street and/or 26th Street, the City will install base, new curb and gutter and overlay with asphalt pavement.

The City seeks to achieve, by undertaking its obligations pursuant to the Amended Agreement and the Resolution, to promote the local economic and industrial development of the City by facilitating the construction of the Project for the benefit of the general public and to increase employment in the City and to increase the tax and revenue base of the City.

The business entities to whom or for whose benefit the City proposes to lend its credit or grant of public funds or thing of value is Opelika Mill Holdings, LLC.

All interested persons may examine and review the Amended Project Development Agreement and Resolution at the offices of the City Clerk during normal business hours, before and after the meeting referenced herein.

Further information concerning the information of this Notice can be obtained at the office of the City Clerk during normal business hours.

DATED this the 24th day of December, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMCCITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal run 12/24/2025

—————-

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE ESTATE OF WENDY CHEVELLE BIRMINGHAM, deceased

Letters Testamentary of said deceased was granted to Franzetta Birmingham on the 10th day of December 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Probate Judge of Lee County. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate that they are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Franzetta Birmingham – Executor

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for the Estate

P.O. Box 809, Opelika AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 12/18/25, 12/24/25 & 12/31/25

—————-

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2025-900026.00

SMITH JEREMY. Plaintiff’s,vs.

PATRICIA PINKERTON AND ONE

PARCEL OF LAND,

Defendants.

Any person having a claim to the following described property located in Lee County, Alabama must answer a complaint to Quiet Title filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama within 30 days of the last publication of notice in this matter by or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him/her/them/it in Case No.: CV-2025-900026.00 Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Said property being described as follows:

Parcel 1:

PART NW4 SEC 22 T18N R29E; COM SW COR; N 1589.03’; E 435.2’ TO E ROW LEE RD 290; S 115.1’ ON ROW TO BED; S 80’S ON ROW; E 670.2’; N 79.6’; W 410’S; N 8.3’; SW 133.7’; W 132.8’ TO POB.

Tax Assessor’s Parcel ID #: 43-15-05-22-0-000-013.002

Answers to the pleadings relevant to this proceeding must be filed on or before 30 days of the last publication of this notice by mailing or filing legible copies of same with Mary B. Roberson, 2311 Gateway Dr, Opelika, AL 36801.

END OF NOTICE

Legal Run 12/24/25, 12/31/25, 01/08/26, 01/15/26

—————-

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. ________

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA (THOMASON DRIVE EXTENSION PUD)

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. FINDINGS. The Council has determined and hereby finds and declares that the following facts are true and correct:

(a) Gateway Development, LLC, Cornerstone, LLC and Clark Adams Investments, LLC (the “Owners”) are the owners of record of that certain property consisting of 5.1 acres located at 2001 Cunningham Drive.

(b) The Owners, by and through their authorized representative, Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., heretofore submitted to the City a development plan for a planned unit development (“PUD”) consisting of approximately 5.1 acres, to be added to the 98.8 acre PUD designated as “Thomas Drive Extension Planned Unit Development”, approved by the City Council on May 14, 2024.

(c) The developer is requesting that a 5.1- acre lot be rezoned to PUD so the lot can be added to the adjacent PUD zoning district. Cunningham Drive borders the rezoning property on the west side. The Thomason Drive Street Extension Project will connect Gateway Drive to Cunningham Drive. The new intersection at Gateway Drive and Cunningham Drive will be located on the west boundary line of the 5.1-acre rezoning property.

(d) On December 16, 2025, the Planning Commission heretofore conducted a public hearing of the proposed development and referred to the City Council its recommendation to approve the proposed development.

(e) It is advisable and in the interest of the City and the public interest that the proposed property described in Section 3 below should be developed as a residential planned unit development.

Section 2. APPROVAL OF THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN. The Development Plan as submitted for review is hereby approved and affirmed as required by Section 8.18(N) of the Zoning Ordinance of the City.

Section 3. DESIGNATION OF A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT. The official Zoning Map is hereby amended and the zoning classification for the following parcel of land shall be changed from R-4 District (Medium Density Residential District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) on the official zoning map of the City.

A tract or parcel of land in Lee County, Alabama, being that part of Lots 11 and 12, lying South of the line of Section 14, in the subdivision of the FRISBEE TRACT OF LAND OF PEPPERELL MANUFACTURING COMPANY, shown by map or plat thereof of record in Town Plat Book 3, at Page 16, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT THEREFROM, the following:

The North 160 feet off that part of Lots 11 and 12 which lie South of the South line of Section 14 Township 19, Range 26 in the Frisbie Tract Subdivision of Pepperell Manufacturing Company Lands as shown by map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 3 at Page 16, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and being more particularly as described as follows:

BEGINNING at the intersection of the West line of said Lot 11 with said South line of Section 14, run thence South 00 degrees 17’ East, along the Easterly margin of a public road, which is the Westerly margin of said Lot 11, for a distance of 160 feet; run thence North 89 degrees 43’ East, and parallel with the South line of Section 14 as shown on said map, to the Easterly margin of said subdivision; run thence North 05 degrees 52’ West, along the margin of said subdivision, a distance of 160 feet +/- to the South line of said Section 14; run thence South 89 degrees 43’ West, along the South line of said Section 14 to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above-described property, containing approximately 5.1 acres, is located at 2001 Cunningham Drive.

Section 4. RETENTION OF COPIES OF DEVELOPMENT PLAN. Copies of the Development Plan shall be maintained in the office of the City Clerk, City Planner, City Engineer and Building Official and shall be open for public inspection.

Section 5. REPEALER. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 6. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 7. PUBLICATION. This Ordinance shall be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

END

All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at City Hall, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the Public Hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and Public Hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s Interim ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 24th day of December, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 12/24/2025

—————-

Notice of Auction

In accordance with the Alabama Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Storage Rentals of

America located at 3806 PEPPERELL PARKWAY, OPELIKA, AL, 36801 will be conducting a public auction to satisfy the Owner’s lien for the

following units: ALBERT HILL, BOXES, FURNITURE AND HOUSEHOLD GOODS Property contained within the unit(s) 216

will be sold to the highest bidder via an online auction at

www.storagetreasures.com. Online bidding will begin on JANUARY 13TH, 2026 at 10 AM and will end on JANUARY 23RD, 2026 at 10 AM, at which time a high bidder will be

determined. Storage Rentals of America reserves the right to set minimum bids and

to refuse bids. Please refer to www.storagetreasures.com for all other terms and

conditions governing the bidding and auction process.

Legal Run 12/24/2025

—————-

Notice of Auction

In accordance with the Alabama Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Storage Rentals of

America located at 501 N 26TH STREET, OPELIKA, AL, 36801 will be conducting a public auction to satisfy the Owner’s lien for the following units: SCOTT COVINGTON, BOXES, TOTES, TOOLS, FURNITURE AND HOUSEHOLD GOODS Property contained within the unit(s) 3128

will be sold to the highest bidder via an online auction at

www.storagetreasures.com. Online bidding will begin on JANUARY 13TH, 2026 at 10 AM and will end on JANUARY 23RD, 2026 at 10 AM, at which time a high bidder will be

determined. Storage Rentals of America reserves the right to set minimum bids and

to refuse bids. Please refer to www.storagetreasures.com for all other terms and

conditions governing the bidding and auction process.

In accordance with the Alabama Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Storage Rentals of

America located at 501 N 26TH STREET, OPELIKA, AL, 36801 will be conducting a public auction to satisfy the Owner’s lien for the

following units: DAVID FOREMAN, BOXES, TOTES, FURNITURE, ELECTRONICS, AND APPLIANCES Property contained within the unit(s) 1119

will be sold to the highest bidder via an online auction at

www.storagetreasures.com. Online bidding will begin on JANUARY 13TH, 2026 at 10 AM and will end on JANUARY 23RD, 2026 at 10 AM, at which time a high bidder will be

determined. Storage Rentals of America reserves the right to set minimum bids and

to refuse bids. Please refer to www.storagetreasures.com for all other terms and

conditions governing the bidding and auction process.

Legal Run 12/24/2025

—————-

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. ________

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

(CRAWFORD RESERVE PUD)

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. FINDINGS. The Council has determined and hereby finds and declares that the following facts are true and correct:

(a) David N. Rhyne and Diane M. Rhyne (the “Owners”) are the owners of record of that certain property consisting of 73.3 acres located in the 1300 block of Crawford Road.

(b) The Owners, by and through their authorized representative, David Green, heretofore submitted to the City a development plan for a planned unit development (“PUD”) consisting of approximately 73.3 acres, designated as “Crawford Reserve Planned Unit Development”.

(c) The proposed development is a residential development consisting of approximately 171 single-family home lots. The development plan shows open space areas, including an amenities area that will feature a pavilion, a dog park and two pocket parks. The proposed density is 2.33 units per acre. Access to the development is from Crawford Road.

(d) On December 16, 2025, the Planning Commission heretofore conducted a public hearing of the proposed development and referred to the City Council its recommendation to approve the proposed development.

(e) It is in the interest of the City and in the public interest that the proposed property described in Section 3 below should be developed as a residential planned unit development.

Section 2. APPROVAL OF THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN. The Development Plan as submitted for review is hereby approved and affirmed as required by Section 8.18(N) of the Zoning Ordinance of the City.

Section 3. DESIGNATION OF A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT. The official Zoning Map is hereby amended and the zoning classification for the following parcel of land shall be changed from R-1 District (Rural District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) on the official zoning map of the City.

PARCEL ONE

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 27 East in Lee County, Alabama, said point being the True Point of Beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence North, 1363.4 feet; thence North 89 degrees 43 minutes East, 1605.3 feet, thence South 53 degrees 13 minutes East, 830.5 feet to the Northwesterly right-of-way line of Nottingham Drive; thence leaving said right-of-way line, South 53 degrees 13 minutes East, 60.0 feet to the Southeasterly right-of-way line of Nottingham Drive: thence leaving said right-of-way line South 53 degrees 13 minutes East, 426.4 feet; thence South 0 degrees 32 minutes West, 601.4 feet; thence North 89 degrees 38 minutes West, 2654.5 feet to the True Point of Beginning, containing 74.63 acres, more or less, and being the same property described and conveyed in warranty deed dated November 10, 1980 from Lawler-Chappell Development Company, Inc. to Richard A. Massey which appears of record in Deed Book 1103 at Page 89 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT the following described property:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 27 East in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; thence North, 1303.4 feet to the True Point of Beginning of the parcel of land herein described: thence continue north 60.0 feet; thence North 89 degrees 43 minutes West 1500.7 feet; thence South 33 degrees 20 minutes West, 1461.1 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 2.039 acres more or less.

Also, LESS AN EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBRED PROPERTY: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama. Thence run North for 1,305.3 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees 43 minutes East for 1,461.1 feet to a point; thence run North 33 degrees 20 minutes East for 286.8 feet to a point on the Southwesterly right-of-way margin of Alabama Highway number 169; thence run along said Southwesterly right-of-way margin South 53 degrees 13 minutes East for 191.5 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING of the parcel of land herein described and conveyed; thence continue to run LONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY South 53 degrees 13 minutes East for 93.3 feet to a point; thence leaving said right-of-way margin run South 87 degrees 59 minutes West for 119.7 feet to a point; thence run North 36 degrees 47 minutes East for 75.0 feet to the aforesaid True Point Of Beginning, containing .803 acres, more or less, and being the same property described in warranty deed dated November 12, 1986 from Richard A, Massey and Mary J Massey to Robert Cooper and Leona Cooper which appears if record in Deed Book 1267 at Page 283 in the Office of the Judge of probate of Lee Counrty, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, thence North, 1363.4 feet; thence North 89 degrees 43 minutes East, 1500.7 feet to the True Point of Beginning of the parcel of land herein described: thence North 33 degrees 20 minutes East, 214.8 feet to the Southwesterly right-of-way line of Alabama Highway Number 169: thence South 53 degrees 13 minutes East, along said right-of-way line, 284.8 feet: thence leaving said right-of-way line, South 87 degrees 59 minutes West, 239.4 feet: thence South 89 degrees 43 minutes West, 106.9 feet to the True Point of Beginning, containing 0.710 acre, more or less, and being the same property described in warranty deed dated March 19, 1981 from John Herbert Orr and Lois D. Orr to Richard A. Massey which appears of record in Deed Book 1103 at Page 624 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, and in Deed Releasing Restriction dated December 20, 1985 from William Herbert Orr and Doyce B. Beard, as Executor under the Last Will and Testament of John Herbert Orr, deceased, to Richard A. Massey which appears of record in Deed Book 1223 at Page 596 in said Probate Office.

PARCEL THREE

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama, thence run North for 1,305.3 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees, 43 minutes East for 1,461.1 feet to a point; thence run North 33 degrees 20 minutes East for 286.8 feet to a point on the Southwesterly right-of-way margin of Alabama Highway Number 169; thence run along said Southwesterly right-of-way mar-gin of said highway South 53 degrees 13 minutes East for 191.5 feet to a point; thence leaving said right-of-way margin run south 36 degrees 47 minutes West for 75.0 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING of the parcel of land herein described and conveyed; thence continue to run South 36 degrees 47 minutes West for 75.0 feet to a point; thence run North 53 degrees 13 minutes West for 93.3 feet to a point; thence run North 87 degrees 59 minutes East for 119.7 feet to the aforesaid True Point of Beginning, containing .0803 acre, more or less, and being the same property described in warranty deed dated November 12, 1986 from Robert Cooper and Leona Cooper to Richard A. Massey which appears of record in Deed Book 1267 at Page 286 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described property, containing approximately 73.3 acres, is located in the 1300 block of Crawford Road.

Section 4. RETENTION OF COPIES OF DEVELOPMENT PLAN. Copies of the Development Plan shall be maintained in the office of the City Clerk, City Planner, City Engineer and Building Official and shall be open for public inspection.

Section 5. REPEALER. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 6. EFFECTIVE DATE. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 7. PUBLICATION. This Ordinance shall be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

END

All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at City Hall, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the Public Hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and Public Hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s Interim ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 24th day of December, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 12/24/2025