Moores Mill, Society Hill roundabout construction expected to begin in January

AUBURN — Construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Moores Mill Road and Society Hill Road is expected to begin during the week of Jan. 5. Signage notifying motorists of the work will be in place beginning on Dec. 22.

Funded by both the City of Auburn and Lee County, the new roundabout will help improve traffic flow at the intersection. The project is being managed by Lee County and is expected to be completed in spring 2026.

No lane closures are anticipated during the work, but drivers may experience temporary delays while equipment is moved and during paving work toward the end of the project. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area.

Please note, unforeseen circumstances and weather impacts could cause construction delays. The City of Auburn thanks the public for their patience during the construction of this needed infrastructure upgrade.