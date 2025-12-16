Public Notices | Week of Dec. 15, 2025

VEHICLE AUCTION

2007 HONDA ACCORD

VIN 1HGCM56337A011273

SALE DATE 1/6/26

MADDOX AUTOMOTIVE

1162 LEE ROAD 1

NOTASULGA AL 36866

334-319-1823 LEGAL RUN 12/11/25, 12/18/25

VEHICLE AUCTION

2004 HONDA ACCORD

VIN 1HGCM56815A004556

SALE DATE 1/8/2025

MADDOX AUTOMOTIVE

1162 LEE ROAD 1

NOTASULGA AL 36866

334-319-1823 Legal Run 12/11/25, 12/18/25

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Opelika Public Works, 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, AL 36803. for the State of Alabama and Lee County, Opelika, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Randy Wilson, Architect / Engineer at 900 Janet Drive, Auburn, AL 36830.

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice. Legal Run 11/26/25, 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated December 1, 2017, executed by Dylan S. Jackson and Patricia S. Jackson, Husband and Wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC, which mortgage was recorded on December 1, 2017, in Book 4354, Page 272, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to Servbank, SB, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on January 08, 2026, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 21, Block 5 Ward Heights Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof record in Town Plat Book 6 at Page 8, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Servbank, N.A.

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

The Opelika Observer 12/4/25, 12/11/25 & 12/18/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

EDWARD DOWDELL, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-301

NOTICE OF HEARING

Take Notice that Lauryn A. Lauderdale, as Administrator of the estate of Edward Dowdell, deceased, will bring on for hearing her REPORT AND STATEMENT OF INSOLVENCY of said deceased before the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, on the 5th day of January 2026 at 10 o’clock a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

All persons having claims against said estate are hereby notified of said hearing.

JERE COLLEY

PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 12/04/2025, 12/11/2025 & 12/18/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN F. STEWART JR. aka JOHN FARLEY STEWART JR.

CASE NO. 2025- 662

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Catherine Stewart Wiggins and Susan Denise Stewart as Personal Representatives of the Estate of John F. Stewart Jr., aka John Farley Stewart Jr, deceased, on November 20, of 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Catherine Stewart Wiggins and Susan Denise Stewart, Personal Representatives of the Estate of John F. Stewart Jr. aka John Farley Stewart Jr., deceased. Legal Run 12/04/25, 12/11/25, & 12/17/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

MERCHANT DEVELOPMENT, INC., Plaintiff,

V. A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, as As the same is described in Deed Book 2163 at Page 386, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

CV-2025-900470.00

MORRIS HOLDINGS, LLC,

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To Any and all Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 25th day of August 2025, a Complaint for Ejectment and Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property Lot 158, Glenhaven Subdivision, Sector 7, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 10, at Page 88, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 1390 E. University Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36830

Lee County Tax Parcel # 43-09-08-28-3-000-016.014

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 24th day of November 2025.

Mary Roberson Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number 334-749-6999

Fax 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

STEVEN A. ROBERTS, Deceased

Case No.: 2025-110

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rosa Mae Roberts, Personal Representatives on the 12th day of May,, 2025, by Honorable Jere

Colley, Jr., Judge of Probate Court of Lee Coun , notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Rosa Mae Roberts

Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

CAREY WINSTON COCHRAN, Deceased

Case No.: 2024-717

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to CYNTHIA COCHRAN, Personal Representative on the 27h day of December,, 2024, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred

Cynthia Cochran Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25

NOTICE OF PENDING FORFEITURE ACTION

TO: CRYSTAL CAMERON, alias, whose name is otherwise unknown, and any person claiming an interest in the above-described property:

You are hereby notified that the State of Alabama has filed a civil forfeiture action pursuant to Alabama law in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, seeking the condemnation and forfeiture of the following property seized in connection with violations of Alabama’s controlled substances laws:

Shadow Systems MR920, Serial No. SSC028556, .9mm caliber;

One plastic baggie containing approximately 10 grams of suspected marijuana;

One plastic baggie containing approximately 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine;

One black iPhone;

One Motorola model XT2163DL, IMEI 356676301546773;

$3,630.00 U.S. Currency;

One assortment of empty narcotic baggies.

Said action is styled State of Alabama v. Shadow Systems MR920, et al., Civil Action No. 43-CV-2022-0051, and is pending in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

You are further notified to file your verified claim to the property and answer the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the final date of publication of this Notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be entered against you and the property may be forfeited to the State of Alabama. Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25& 12/24/25

Advertisement For Completion In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Synagro WWT, Inc. Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Improvement of the Process Residuals Removal and Disposal at R.A. Betts Water Treatment Plant for the State of Alabama and the County of Lee / Auburn, The Water Works Board of The City of Opelika, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The Utilities Board of the City of Opelika, 4055 Water Street, Opelika, AL 36803, Synagro WWT, Inc. 435 Williams Court, Suite 100, Baltimore, MD 21220. Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Estate of David Stinson, Deceased

Court of Probate, Lee County

Letters Testamentary on the estate of David Stinson, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of December 2025 by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate must present them within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands this 3rd day of December 2025.

Brian Stinson Legal Run 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Estate of David W. Tidwell, Deceased

Court of Probate, Lee County

Letters Testamentary on the estate of David W. Tidwell, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of December 2025 by the Hon. Jere Cawley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate must present them within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands this 5th day of December 2025.

Delaina Overton Legal Run 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Estate of Patricia S. May, Deceased

Court of Probate, Lee County

Letters Testamentary on the estate of Patricia S. May, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of December 2025 by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate must present them within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.

Witness our hands this 3rd day of December 2025.

Christy Michelle Bohlen Legal Run 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2024-900136

BRUCE MCGEHEE, KATHY MCGEHEE, Plaintiffs,

v. STEPHEN SELLERS & LANDSCAPES BY LANE, LLC,

Defendants.

Take notice that I, Mary Roberson, Circuit Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, on the 20th day of January, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CST at the entrance of the T.K. Davis Justice Center located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 will offer for sale at public auction the following described real property:

Parcel No. 43 10 09 32 0 000 141.000

Real property address:

935 Ski Spray Point, Opelika, AL 36804

Said sale will take place as a result of orders issued in both cases CV-2024-900136 and CV-2023-900471. For logistical simplicity, the sale will be conducted under the case styled Bruce McGehee, Kathy McGehee v. Stephen Sellers, et al., CV-2024-900136. Counsel for the plaintiffs in that case shall collect the proceeds of the sale and ensure the payoff of any and all judgment lien or other lien holders out of the proceeds according to the order of priority of interests as recorded in the Lee County Probate Court. Counsel shall file a status report at the conclusion of the same advising of the completion of this endeavor. Per the court’s order and on notification by counsel for the plaintiff, all litigants agree to proceed under case CV-2024-900136 for the purpose of this sale.

Said Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at public sale. Bidding will begin at a value that is the average of the compared values available locally. The purpose of this sale is to satisfy various liens and judgment holders with the same against the defendant owners of the property.

This the 10th day of December, 2025.

Mary Roberson, Circuit Clerk

Lee County, Alabama

Kevin W.R. Bufford

Hayden J. Hillyer

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345, Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334)745-3504.

Legal Run 12/18/25, 12/24/25 & 12/31/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 2025-365

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: FRANKLIN C. SMITH, Deceased.

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration With Will Annexed having been granted to Bobby C. Smith as Administrator of the Estate of FRANKLIN C. SMITH, deceased, on the 2nd day of December, 2025.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Bobby C. Smith, Administrator of the Estate of Franklin C. Smith, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 LEGAL RUN 12/18/25, 12/24/25, 12/31/25

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated November 4, 2022, executed by Mary Amanda Weed a single person, to Renasant Bank, which mortgage was recorded on November 4, 2022, in MORTGAGE Book 4916, Page 542, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on January 22, 2026, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

UNIT NUMBER 904 OF ASBURY HILL CONDOMINIUMS PHASE III, A CONDOMINIUM IN AUBURN, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AS ESTABLISHED BY THAT CERTAIN DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM DATED MAY 28, 1999, WHICH IS RECORDED IN CONDO BOOK 5A, AT PAGE 445, AND THAT CERTAIN AMENDED DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM. DATED AUGUST 31, 1999, WHICH IS RECORDED IN CONDO BOOK 5A, AT PAGE 472, AND THAT CERTAIN SECOND AMENDED DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM DATED MAY 9, 2000, WHICH IS RECORDED IN CONDO BOOK 5A, AT PAGE 697, AND THAT CERTAIN CORRECTED SECOND AMENDED DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM DATED MAY 12, 2000, WHICH IS RECORDED IN CONDO BOOK 5A, AT PAGE 702, AND THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM RECORDED DECEMBER 4, 2000, WHICH IS RECORDED IN CONDO BOOK 5A, AT PAGE 834, AND ACCORDING TO THE PLAT, PLANS, AND SPECIFICATIONS THEREOF WHICH ARE RECORDED IN CONDO PLAT BOOK 2, AT PAGES 134, 135, 161, AND 176, ALL IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA. ALSO CONVEYED IS AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS AS SET FORTH IN ARTICLE VII OF THEAFORESAID ORIGINAL DECLARATION AND ARTICLES III OF THE AFORESAID SECOND AMENDED DECLARATION AND ARTICLE III OF THE AFORESAID THIRD AMENDED DECLARATION AS THEY MAY HAVE BEEN OR MAY HEREAFTER BE AMENDED PURSUANT TO SAID DECLARATIONS.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Renasant Bank

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Opelika Observer – AL December 18, 2025, December 24, 2025, December 31, 2025

PUBLIC AUCTION

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , January 8, 2026 at Opelika Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2017 Dodge Journey

VIN# 3C4PDCAB8HT707074 Legal Run 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2025-681

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF NEIL D. KOON, Deceased

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to JONATHAN K. KOON and MARY JAYNE KOON RUDD as Co-Executors of the Estate of NEIL D. KOON, deceased, on the 2nd day of December 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, JR..

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of Neil D. Koon Legal Run 12/18/25, 12/24/25 & 12/31/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

RAYMOND CHARLES PENLAND, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-618

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Ancillary Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Candace Sue Penland, Executrix, on the 28th day of October 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Candace Sue Penland

Candace Sue Penland Legal 12/18/25, 12/24/25 & 12/31/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

STEPHEN MILTON ADAMS, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-669

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Peyton Lloyd Adams, Personal Representative on the 11th day of December, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be banned.

/s/ Peyton Lloyd Adams Peyton Lloyd Adams Legal 12/18/25, 12/24/25 & 12/31/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, Alabama

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

v.

Lot 82, Haley Woods – Section III, a subdivision lying in Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 28 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama in Plat Book 29, at Page 107; NICHOLAS D. BLAND; MIRIAM J. BLAND; SECRETARY OF VETERAN AFFAIRS; and THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Defendants.

CASE No. CV-2025-900225

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: Nicholas D. Bland

You are hereby notified that the above styled cause was filed against you by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, on April 24, 2025, seeking a judicial foreclosure of a mortgage lien taken out by Nicholas D. Bland and Miriam J. Bland, husband and wife, dated May 22, 2019, encumbering a parcel of real property with a recognized physical address of 459 Lee Road 2087, Salem, AL 36874 (“the Property”) in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

You are hereby required to provide a copy of your Answer to Plaintiff’s Complaint to B. Andrew Monaghan, Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 (Tel: 205-930-5186), or a default judgment may be entered against you.

By the 15 th day of January, 2026, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against it in the above-captioned case of action now pending in the Circuit Court of Lee County , Alabama.

B. Andrew Monaghan

TIFFANY & BOSCO, P.A .

2501 20th Place South, Suite 300

Homewood, AL 35223

Tel.: 205-930-5200 Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25, 12/24/25

ABANDONED PROPERTY NOTICE

The following property was recovered on April 24, 2008 and has not been claimed. This notice is made pursuant to Alabama Code §15-5-64.

One (1) Dell Computer Tower, Two (2) unidentified computer towers, One (1) Canon printer, One (1) AIPS printer, Two (2) Epson printers, One (1) Vivitar camera, One (1) Kodak camera, and miscellaneous computer hardware, last in the possession of Brett Stephen Wilson of Madison, Alabama in 2008.

Owner and/or authorized representative with ownership claim must contact the Alabama Alcohol beverage Control Board by filing a claim no later than 11:59PM CST 21 days after final publication of this notice, or thereafter forfeiture of this property as Abandoned Property will be sought through the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Claimant(s) must provide proof of ownership, state ownership or interest in the property, and claim must be made under oath, subject to penalty of perjury. Legal 12/11/25, 12/18/25 12/24/25

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Clara Charlene Faircloth Logan, Deceased

Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Case No. 2025-574

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed on the estate of Clara Charlene Faircloth Logan, deceased, having been granted to Robert M. Logan Jr., on the fourth day of December 2025 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Robert M. Logan Jr.

Personal Representative of the Estate of

Clara Charlene Faircloth Logan Legal Run 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE ESTATE OF WENDY CHEVELLE BIRMINGHAM, deceased

Letters Testamentary of said deceased was granted to Franzetta Birmingham on the 10th day of December 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Probate Judge of Lee County. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate that they are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Franzetta Birmingham – Executor

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for the Estate

P.O. Box 809, Opelika AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 12/18/25, 12/24/25 & 12/31/255