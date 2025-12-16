Grandma Val’s hits the Road

CONTRIBUTED BY GRANDMA

VAL’S LEMONADE AND MORE

AUBURN — Grandma Val’s Lemonade & More, in partnership with GVL Beverage Company, is hitting the road with its highly anticipated Tasting Tour, introducing the public to its newest bottled beverages: O.G. Lemonade and TaéBerri.

The Tasting Tour will span Lee County, East Alabama and select West Georgia communities, giving residents and local businesses a first-hand taste of the brand’s handcrafted, bottled lemonades — now available for purchase throughout the tour.

Known for its community-centered approach and family-rooted brand story, Grandma Val’s Lemonade & More has grown from a local favorite into a bottled beverage company with regional ambitions. The Tasting Tour marks a major milestone in that journey.

“This tour is about more than sampling drinks,” said a representative from GVL Beverage Company. “It’s about meeting the community, building relationships and letting people experience the product right where they live, work and gather.”

Tasting tour stops (product available for sale)

Sunday, Dec. 21

Girls STEPS Inc. — Christmas Carnival

714 2nd Ave., Opelika

3 to 5 p.m.

Coming Soon (Dates TBA)

Corner Office Café – Auburn

Beauty & Mink – LaGrange

New Venture Accelerator – Auburn

LaFayette Main Street – LaFayette

Opelika Chamber of Commerce – Opelika

The tour formally launched Dec. 8 and will continue through Jan. 21, 2026, with additional locations being added across Alabama and Georgia.

Community members are encouraged to follow Grandma Val’s Lemonade & GVL Beverage Company on social media for updates, new locations and announcements.