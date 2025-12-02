Public Notices | Dec. 4, 2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, Alabama

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

v.

Lot 82, Haley Woods – Section III, a subdivision lying in Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 28 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama in Plat Book 29, at Page 107; NICHOLAS D. BLAND; MIRIAM J. BLAND; SECRETARY OF VETERAN AFFAIRS; and THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Defendants.

CASE No. CV-2025-900225

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: Nicholas D. Bland

You are hereby notified that the above styled cause was filed against you by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, on April 24, 2025, seeking a judicial foreclosure of a mortgage lien taken out by Nicholas D. Bland and Miriam J. Bland, husband and wife, dated May 22, 2019, encumbering a parcel of real property with a recognized physical address of 459 Lee Road 2087, Salem, AL 36874 (“the Property”) in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

You are hereby required to provide a copy of your Answer to Plaintiff’s Complaint to B. Andrew Monaghan, Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 (Tel: 205-930-5186), or a default judgment may be entered against you.

By the 15 th day of January, 2026, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against it in the above-captioned case of action now pending in the Circuit Court of Lee County , Alabama.

B. Andrew Monaghan

TIFFANY & BOSCO, P.A .

2501 20th Place South, Suite 300

Homewood, AL 35223

Tel. 205-930-5200 Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25, 12/24/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2025-900580

REGINALD STAPLES, PLAINTIFF

VS. PARCEL NO. 1 BEING LOTS 21 AND 22 OF SPRINGHILL HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION AS FOUND IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 12 AS FOUND IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, BEING FURTHER DESIGNATED IN THE REVENUE COMMISSIONER RECORDS AS PARCEL NO. 43-09-05-15-1-000-012.000. SAID PROPERTY IS FURTHER DESIGNATED AS BEING 3313 DALLAS AVENUE, OPELIKA, ALABAMA;AND ANY CLAIMANT TO THE ABOVE PARCEL WHOSE NAMES ARE UNKNOWN WHO MAY CLAIM ANY RIGHT, TITLE, CLAIM OR INTEREST

IN OR TO SAID PARCEL

DEFENDANTS

NOTICE

A Complaint has been filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County to quiet title in the name of Reginald Staples. Anyone claiming an interest in this property should file their notice of claim in the Circuit Court of Lee County, on or before the 4th day of January, 2026, or judgment will be entered against you. For anyone desiring further information concerning this matter please contact John Tinney, Attorney at Law at 334-863-8945.

s/Mary B. Roberson, Circuit Clerk Legal Run 11/13/25, 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/4/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900209.00

GRANT CAPITAL, LLC, Plaintiff, V. A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, more particularly

described as Tract 1, Taurus III, according to and as show by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 10, at Page 217, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

ANGEL SMITH JOHNSON, or her heirs, if deceased,

NAR SOLUTIONS, INC., Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot

by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To Any and all Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 18th day of April 2025, a Complaint for Ejectment and Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property

Tract I, Taurus III, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 10, at Page 217, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 117 Lee Road 182, Opelika, Alabama 36804.

Lee County Parcel Number 43-11-03-05-0-000-003.035.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 5th day of November 2025.

Mary Roberson, Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number 334-749-6999

Fax 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com Legal Run 11/13/25, 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/4/25

Form of Advertisement of Completion

Legal Notice: In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that Toland Construction LLC, License # 51788, has completed, substantially, the contract for construction of Spring Villa Lodge located at 1474 Lee Rd. 148, Opelika, AL. 36804 for the City of Opelika, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, AL. 36801, located in the State of Alabama, County of Lee. The owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify SS&L Architects, 570 Devall Drive, Suite 304, Auburn, AL. 36830. Legal Run: 11/13/2025, 11/20/2025, 11/26/2025, 12/04/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated June 27, 2022, executed by JIMMIE WATKINS AND MONICA WATKINS HUSBAND AND WIFE, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Inc,, which mortgage was recorded on July 1, 2022, in Book 4884, Page 434, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on January 08, 2026, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE

COUNTY OF LEE, STATE OF ALABAMA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS

FOLLOWS:

LOT 190 AS SHOWN UPON A MAP OR PLAT OF MEADOWOOD

SUBDIVISION, LOCATED IN PART OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 18

NORTH, RANGE 29 EAST, PHENIX CITY, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA,

RECORDED IN PLAT VOL. 30, PAGES 2-8, IN THE OFFICE OF THE

JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312 RUN 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/04/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

ANOITIA NICOLE MASON,

Deceased.

Case No.: 2022-008

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

TAKE NOTICE that Jason Riggs, as Administrator of the Estate of Anoitia Nicole

Mason, filed his Petition for Final Settlement of said Estate on the 30 day of October 2025.

This case is set for hearing on the 11 day of December, 2025 at 10 a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee

County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee

County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

Done this the 12 day of November, 2025.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Legal run 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/4/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In RE: THE ESTATE OF:

WILLIAM EUGENE SOUTH

Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-332

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been grated to FLOR-DALISA SOUTH as Executor of the Estate of WILLIAM EUGENE SOUTH, deceased, on the 4th of November, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of WILLIAM EUGENE SOUTH Legal run 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/4/25

STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2025-632

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF JOANNA W. DILLER, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Joanna W. Diller, deceased, having been granted to James H. Stewart this 14th day of November 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

James H. Stewart, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030. LEGAL RUN 11/20/25, 11/26/25, 12/04/25

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2025-644

ESTATE OF BOBBY RAY REID, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Bobby Ray Reid, deceased having been granted to Shelby Raye Carlisle this 14th day of November 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Shelby Raye Carlisle, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, AL 36803-0030 LEGAL RUN 11/20/25, 11/26/25, 12/04/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900469.00

MERCHANT DEVELOPMENT, INC., Plaintiff, V.

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, as

the same is described in Deed Book 1973 at Page

195, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee

County, Alabama, A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, as

As the same is described in Deed Book 2172 at

Page 225, in the Office of the Judge of Probate

of Lee County, Alabama,

SUMMIT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC,

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 25th day of August 2025, a Complaint for Ejectment and Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property

Parcel I

Lot shown as Parcel D, on the Final Plat of Pinehurst Subdivision, of record in Book 17, at Page 163, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 701 West Point Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801; Lee Co. Tax Parcel # 43-10-03-05-1-000-082.000.

Parcel II

Parcel B-1, as shown on the Pinehurst Subdivision, First Revision of record in Book 18, at Page 83, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 701 West Point Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801; Lee Co. Tax Parcel # 43-10-03-05-1-000-082.002

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 11th day of November 2025.

Mary Roberson Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number 334-749-6999

Fax 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com Legal Run 11/19/25, 11/26/25, 12/4/25, & 12/11/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2025

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DOYLE R. WIGGINS, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 14TH day of November, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr Legal Run 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/04/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LARRY EUGENE RYAN, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2025-659

IN RE ESTATE OF LARRY EUGENE RYAN

Letters Testamentary of said deceased have been granted to Amy Heather Ryan Martin, as Personal Representative, on the 17th day of Nov. 2025, by the Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will barred.

Jere Colley Judge of Probate Lee County Legal Run 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/04/25

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Candice M. Hughes and Benjamin Jackson Huff to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Northstar Mortgage Advisors, div. of Canopy Mortgage, LLC, dated May 10, 2024 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 5040, Page 466 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on January 08, 2026 during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 23, SECTION ONE, CLAUDE F. PIERCE PROPERTY, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN BY THAT CERTAIN MAP OR PLAT THEREOF OF RECORD IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 5 AT PAGE 42 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 2060 Pierce Rd Phenix City AL 36867

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

25-014928 LEGAL RUN 11/26/25, 12/4/25 & 12/11/25

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Opelika Public Works, 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, AL 36803. for the State of Alabama and Lee County, Opelika, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Randy Wilson, Architect / Engineer at 900 Janet Drive, Auburn, AL 36830.

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice. Legal Run 11/26/25, 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of ERNESTINE V. COOKSEY, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2025-660

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to LEON K. COOKSEY, as Executor/Personal Representative of the Estate of ERNESTINE V. COOKSEY, deceased, on the 13 day of November, 2025, by Jere Colley, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

LEON K. COOKSEY

Personal Representative Of the Estate of ERNESTINE V. COOKSEY Legal Run 11/26/25, 12/4/25 & 12/11/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of MELVIN B. FRAZIER, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2025-670

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that the Letters Testamentary having been granted to SHERRIDIAN B. FRAZIER, as Personal Representative of the Estate of MELVIN B. FRAZIER, deceased, on the 17th day of November, 2025, by Jere Colley, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SHERRIDIAN B. FRAZIER

Personal Representative of the Estate of MELVIN B. FRAZIER

Legal Run 11/26/25, 12/4/25 & 12/11/25

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Development Plan for Wyndham PUD. The Development Plan for Wyndham PUD was approved by the City Council as required by Section 8.18(n) of the Zoning Ordinance of the City. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO.__

ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN

FOR WYNDHAM PUD

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. FINDINGS. The City Council has determined and hereby finds and declares that the following facts are true and correct:

(a) CPP Investments, LLC, heretofore submitted to the City a Development Plan for a planned unit development (“PUD”) entitled “Wyndham PUD” consisting of approximately 15 acres.

(b) Pursuant to Ordinance No. 109-05, the City Council approved said Development Plan for Wyndham PUD and amended the Official Zoning Map of the City to designate the zoning classification of Planned Unit Development (“PUD”) for approximately 15 acres located on the Northwest corner of Gateway Drive and Wyndham Industrial Drive.

(c) CPP Investments, LLC, by and through its authorized representative, Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., the owner of certain property located within Wyndham PUD, has heretofore submitted to the City a proposed amended Development Plan for Wyndham PUD.

(d) The current Development Plan for Wyndham PUD provided for a variety of uses on the north and south of Gateway Drive, including single-family residential, commercial, office and industrial uses. The area on the north side of Gateway Drive at Wyndham Industrial Drive was intended to be a mix of office and light industrial. The area immediately adjacent to Gateway Drive was designated as more traditional office uses with a buffer to screen the use from the street.

(e) Evergreen Siteworks, LLC, (“Evergreen”) has operated in the area designated as industrial for over ten (10) years. The operation includes their offices and equipment and material yard. Last year, Evergreen cleared the property designated as office and expanded the equipment and material yard to this area; however, the area was not zoned for this use. The use of the property as a contractor yard has not created significant noise or other nuisances, but it does affect the character of the entire area.

(f) Evergreen has engaged a local landscaping firm to create a landscape plan to recreate a significant buffer to include some additional office and storage facilities near the current buildings.

(g) The proposed amended Development Plan includes a multi-layered buffer that is a mix of shrubs and trees replacing the natural buffer that was removed. All material shall be required to meet the minimum size for plantings when installed.

(h) The Planning Commission of the City of Opelika heretofore conducted a public hearing on the proposed amended Development Plan.

(i) The Planning Commission recommended approval of the amended Development Plan for Wyndham PUD.

(j) It is advisable and in interest of the City and the public interest that the amended Development Plan be approved.

Section 2. Approval of Amended Development Plan. The amended Development Plan for Wyndham PUD as submitted for review is hereby approved and confirmed as required by Section 8.18(n) of the Zoning Ordinance of the City.

Section 3. Retention of Copies of the Amended Development Plan. Copies of the amended Development Plan shall be maintained in the office of the City Clerk, City Planner, City Engineer, and Building Official and shall be open for public inspection.

Section 4. Repealer. That any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 5. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 6. Publication. This Ordinance shall be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

END

All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at City Hall, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the Public Hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and Public Hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 4th day of December, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal run 12/04/2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. __

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA; TO AMEND SECTION 7.3A “DISTRICT REGULATION” TO REVISE MINIMUM LOT WIDTH IN THE C-1 DISTRICT; PROVIDING A REPEALER CLAUSE;

PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment of Section 7.3A of the Zoning Ordinance. That Section 7.3A (“District Regulation”) of the Zoning Ordinance is amended as follows:

(a) That the District Regulation of “Minimum Lot Width” in the pertinent portion of the Area Requirements table be and the same is hereby amended to read as follows:

AREA REQUIREMENTS DISTRICTS – minimum Lot Width (ft)

R-1 – 100

R-1A – 90

R-2 – 80

R-3 – 70

R-4/M – 60

R-5/M – 60

C-1 – N

C-2 – 60

C-3 – 60

M-1 – 60

M-2 – 60

I-1 – 60

GC-P – 100

GC-S – 100

Section 2. Severability. If any section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance shall be held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not effect any other section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance which is not in or of itself invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 3. Repeal of Conflicting Ordinances. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 4. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 5. Publication. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

Section 6. Codification. Codification of this Ordinance in the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed.

END

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 4th day of December, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal run 12/04/25

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. __

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a M-1, GC-P District (Industrial, Gateway Corridor-Primary District) to a C-3, GC-P District (General Commercial, Gateway Corridor-Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

TRACT ONE:

Commencing at the Southwest Corner of Section 32, Township 20, North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and run thence North 23° 00’ East, 588.9 feet to a point on the Easterly margin of the Opelika marked Alabama-LaFayette, Alabama public paved highway (Alabama Highway #37), said point being now marked by a highway marker; run thence in a Northerly direction, along the Easterly margin of said highway on the following courses and for the following distances: North 7° 17’ East, 717.6 feet; thence North 6° 38’ East, 500 feet to the point of beginning of the lot here to be described and conveyed; from said point of beginning run thence North 6° 42’ East, along the Easterly margin of said highway 500 feet; thence South 85° 48’ East, 278 feet, more or less, to the Westerly margin of the railroad right-of-way; thence South 11° 48’ West, along said margin of said railroad right-of-way, 514.3 feet; thence North 83° 18’ West, 232 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning; situated in Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama.

Being Lot No. 4 as shown on plat of survey dated June 18, 1953, signed by Ralph O. Bush, Surveyor, attached to deed dated September 6, 1956, from Mrs. Grace K. Tyner and husband, L. J. Tyner, to John W. Corbin, Jr., et al, recorded in Book 458, Page 11, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

RESERVING AND EXCEPTING therefrom, however, a one-half interest in all minerals in said land heretofore reserved by, to and in the Federal Land Bank of New Orleans.

TRACT TWO:

Commencing at the Southwest Corner of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama; and run thence North 23° 00’ East, 588.9 feet to a point on the Easterly margin of the Opelika-LaFayette public paved highway (Alabama Highway #37), said point being now marked by a highway marker; run thence North 7° 17’ East, along the Easterly margin of said highway, 717.6 feet to the point of beginning of the lot or tract of land here to be described and conveyed; from said point of beginning run thence North 6° 38’ East along the margin of said highway, 500 feet; thence South 83° 18’ East, 232 feet, more or less, to the Westerly margin of the railroad right-of-way; thence South 11° 12’ West, along said margin of said highway, 503.5 feet; thence North 82° 43 West, 192 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, situated in Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama.

Being Lot No. 3 as shown on plat of survey dated June 18, 1953, signed by Ralph O. Bush, Surveyor, attached to deed dated September 6, 1956, from Mrs. Grace K. Tyner and husband, L.J. Tyner, to John W. Corbin, Jr., et a1, recorded in Boom 458, Page 11, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Bounded on the North by property of John W. Corbin, Jr.; on the East by railroad right-of-way; on the South by property of Grace K. Tyner; and on the West by the paved public highway from Opelika, Alabama to LaFayette, Alabama.

RESERVING AND EXCEPTING therefrom, however, a one-half interest in all minerals in said land heretofore reserved by, to and in the Federal Land Bank of New Orleans.

TRACT THREE:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and run thence North 23° 00’ East, 588.9 feet to a point on the Easterly margin of the Opelika- LaFayette public paved highway (Alabama Highway No. 37) said point being marked by a Highway Marker, and being the beginning point of the tract of land here to be describe and conveyed; from said point of beginning, run thence North 7° 17’ East, along the easterly margin of said Opelika-LaFayette Highway, 717.6 feet; thence South 82° 43 East, 192 feet, more or less, to the Westerly margin of the right-of-way of Western Railway of Alabama; thence South 11° 24’ West, along said margin of said railroad right-of-way, 1095.8 feet; thence North 180 33 ‘ West, along the Easterly margin of said Opelika-LaFayette public highway, 186.0 feet; thence North 1° 32’ West, along said margin of said Highway, 210.6 feet to the point of beginning; situated in Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama; bounded on the Westerly side by the Opelika-LaFayette public paved highway (Alabama Highway No. 37); on the Northerly side by property of William Wayne Daniel; and on the Easterly side by the right-of-way of Western Railway of Alabama.

RESERVING AND EXCEPTING therefrom, however, a one-half interest in all minerals in said land heretofore reserved by, to and in the Federal Land Bank of New Orleans.

SUBJECT to all existing easements in, over and across said land, including easements for telephone, telegraph, power, and electric lines.

LESS AND EXCEPT THEREFROM, that certain real property acquired by the State of Alabama by eminent domain proceeding, evidenced by Decree of Condemnation in Boom 1545, at Page 327, and Order of Lee County Circuit Court in Book 1545, at Page 309, both in Lee County Probate Office.

The above-described property contains 6.1 acres, more or less, and is located at 2209 Lafayette Parkway, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

END

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 4th day of December, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 12/04/25

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. __

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-3 District (Low-Density Residential District) to a R-4 District (Medium-Density Residential District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

A parcel of land in the Northwest quarter of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range

27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, thence run South 2 degrees 15’ East along the West line of said Section 34, 1733.0 feet to the point of beginning. From said point of beginning run thence North 87° 45’ East, 1962.3 feet to a point along the southwesterly margin of Lee County Highway No. 71; thence in a southeasterly direction along the curve of said southwesterly margin of said highway, 232.6 feet to a concrete monument designated as PC 30 + 78.7; thence South 18° 11’ East along the margin of said highway, 239.0 feet to a concrete monument designated as PT 44 + 05.65; thence in a southerly direction along the curve of the said southwesterly margin of said highway, said curve having a chord bearing of South 4° 00’ East, and a chord distance of 501.6 feet, for a distance of 505.8 feet to a point where the said southwesterly margin of said highway intersects the one-half section line running East and West through said Section 34; thence South 89° 00’ West along the said one-half section time, 1500.00 feet; thence 42 degrees 52 minutes West , 946.8 feet to a point along the said West line of said Section 34; thence North 2° 15’ West, 201.0 feet to the point of beginning; and containing 39.06 acres, more or less; and as shown by map or plat of survey dated April 16, 1966, by Grady A. Fuller, Ala, Reg. No. 3089. Parcel Id Number: 43-03-08-34-0-000-005.000

LESS AND EXCEPT from said Parcel immediately described above the following: Begin at the Northwest comer of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama; thence South 020 15’ East along the Section line between Section 34 and Section 35 for a distance of 1733.0 feet to an iron pin; thence North 87°-45’ East, 1962.3 feet to an iron pin located on the westerly margin of Lee County Highway No. 71 for a point; thence along the curve of the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 232.6 feet to a concrete monument (County PC 30 + 78,7’) for a point; thence South 18°-11 feet East, along the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 239.0 feet to a concrete monument (ashd PT 44+ 05.65”) for a corner and starting point of the property herein to be described: From this starting point, thence in a southerly direction along the curve of the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 505.8 feet, said curve having a chord bearing of South of 4°-00’ East , and a chord distance of 501.6 feet to an iron pin located on the Half Section line for a corner; thence South 89°-00’ West along the Half Section line for a distance of 1500.0 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence North 42°-52’ West, 672.8 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence North 89°-00’ East 1922.8 feet to the starting point. Located in the Northwest quarter of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and contains 19.68 acres, more or less, as shown on that certain map or play of survey dated October 2, 1974, made by Richard T. Fuller, Reg. Surveyor No. 7384.

The above-described parcel contains 20.1 acres, more or less, and is located at 2505 Anderson Road, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

END

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 4th day of December, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal Run 12/04/25

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated December 1, 2017, executed by Dylan S. Jackson and Patricia S. Jackson, Husband and Wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC, which mortgage was recorded on December 1, 2017, in Book 4354, Page 272, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to Servbank, SB, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on January 08, 2026, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 21, Block 5 Ward Heights Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof record in Town Plat Book 6 at Page 8, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Servbank, N.A.

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

The Opelika Observer

12/4/25, 12/11/25 & 12/18/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

EDWARD DOWDELL, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-301

NOTICE OF HEARING

Take Notice that Lauryn A. Lauderdale, as Administrator of the estate of Edward Dowdell, deceased, will bring on for hearing her REPORT AND STATEMENT OF INSOLVENCY of said deceased before the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, on the 5th day of January 2026 at 10 o’clock a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

All persons having claims against said estate are hereby notified of said hearing.

JERE COLLEY

PROBATE JUDGE Legal Run 12/04/2025, 12/11/2025 & 12/18/2025

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF COREY WYNELL THORNTON DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2025-546

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by Shakiya Thornton on September 16, 2025, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY

PROBATE JUDGE LEGAL RUN 12/4/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN F. STEWART JR. aka JOHN FARLEY STEWART JR.

CASE NO. 2025- 662

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Catherine Stewart Wiggins and Susan Denise Stewart as Personal Representatives of the Estate of John F. Stewart Jr., aka John Farley Stewart Jr, deceased, on November 20, of 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Catherine Stewart Wiggins and Susan Denise Stewart, Personal Representatives of the Estate of John F. Stewart Jr. aka John Farley Stewart Jr., deceased.Legal Run 12/04/25, 12/11/25, & 12/17/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

MERCHANT DEVELOPMENT, INC., Plaintiff,

V. A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, as As the same is described in Deed Book 2163 at Page 386, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

CV-2025-900470.00

MORRIS HOLDINGS, LLC,

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To Any and all Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 25th day of August 2025, a Complaint for Ejectment and Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property Lot 158, Glenhaven Subdivision, Sector 7, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 10, at Page 88, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 1390 E. University Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36830

Lee County Tax Parcel # 43-09-08-28-3-000-016.014

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 24th day of November 2025.

Mary Roberson Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number 334-749-6999

Fax 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

STEVEN A. ROBERTS, Deceased

Case No.: 2025-110

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rosa Mae Roberts, Personal Representatives on the 12th day of May,, 2025, by Honorable Jere

Colley, Jr., Judge of Probate Court of Lee Coun , notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Rosa Mae Roberts Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

CAREY WINSTON COCHRAN, Deceased

Case No.: 2024-717

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to CYNTHIA COCHRAN, Personal Representative on the 27h day of December,, 2024, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred

Cynthia CochranLegal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25

NOTICE OF PENDING FORFEITURE ACTION

TO: CRYSTAL CAMERON, alias, whose name is otherwise unknown, and any person claiming an interest in the above-described property:

You are hereby notified that the State of Alabama has filed a civil forfeiture action pursuant to Alabama law in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, seeking the condemnation and forfeiture of the following property seized in connection with violations of Alabama’s controlled substances laws:

Shadow Systems MR920, Serial No. SSC028556, .9mm caliber;

One plastic baggie containing approximately 10 grams of suspected marijuana;

One plastic baggie containing approximately 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine;

One black iPhone;

One Motorola model XT2163DL, IMEI 356676301546773;

$3,630.00 U.S. Currency;

One assortment of empty narcotic baggies.

Said action is styled State of Alabama v. Shadow Systems MR920, et al., Civil Action No. 43-CV-2022-0051, and is pending in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

You are further notified to file your verified claim to the property and answer the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the final date of publication of this Notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be entered against you and the property may be forfeited to the State of Alabama. Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25& 12/24/25

Advertisement For Completion In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Synagro WWT, Inc. Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Improvement of the Process Residuals Removal and Disposal at R.A. Betts Water Treatment Plant for the State of Alabama and the County of Lee / Auburn, The Water Works Board of The City of Opelika, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The Utilities Board of the City of Opelika, 4055 Water Street, Opelika, AL 36803, Synagro WWT, Inc. 435 Williams Court, Suite 100, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Legal Run 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25 & 12/24/25