Hey Day Holiday transforms greenspace for the Christmas season

BY KADIE TAYLOR

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Hey Day Market is brightening the Auburn-Opelika community with its third annual Hey Day Holiday starting Nov. 29, with fun, family-friendly events and festive activities — visit Hey Day Holiday this Christmas season to make local memories with family and friends.

“We are so excited to present the third annual Hey Day Holiday for our Auburn family,” said the Director of Operations for Hey Day Market, Chris Monroe. “We can’t wait to kick off a season filled with tradition, joy and a whole lot of holiday magic. Hey Day Holiday has been very well received, and we can’t wait to see everyone this year as well. People tend to talk about their family memories.”

Monroe said Hey Day Holiday will offer a variety of events, including ice skating, a 24-foot Christmas tree, photo opportunities with popular holiday characters and a winter flurry — all season long.

“Throughout the season, we invite you back for skating and our daily snowfall at 5 p.m., made possible by Coca-Cola — bringing a little winter wonder to Auburn every evening,” he said. “And of course, no holiday celebration would be complete without visits from Santa and a very special visit from The Grinch.”

The annual gingerbread village will also return to the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center — which will be unveiled on Dec. 7 and will remain on display until New Year’s Day. Reservations and proper attire — including long pants — are required to enjoy ice skating. Admission for those 12 and younger is $10, and for those age 13 and older is $15.

Santa will visit on Dec 12, 13, 19 and 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will provide a time for the whole family to join together to take a photo with the jolly man. The Grinch is bringing a spirit of holiday fun to Hey Day on Dec. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m., providing another opportunity for festive photos.

“Make Hey Day Holiday your new Christmas tradition, featuring Santa, the Grinch, cozy movie nights, daily snowfall and a festive ice rink that brings the season to life,” said Monroe.

Ultimately, Monroe said he wants to thank the sponsors who help make Hey Day Holiday possible, brightening the holiday season in Auburn-Opelika this winter.

“We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the partners who make this celebration possible,” he said. “Our presenting sponsor, Auburn-Opelika Tourism, continues to champion community experiences like this, and we are grateful for their support. We are also thrilled to highlight our charming Skate Shack, proudly sponsored and built by Yellawood, as well as our beautiful tree, sponsored by Machen-Machesney, which has already become the centerpiece of this year’s festivities.”

For more information, visit www.Heydaymarketauburn.com/holiday-events.