Handmade for the holidays: Potters raise funds for food bank

BY ANN CIPPERLY

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — As a kickoff for the upcoming Empty Bowls event, the Rocky Brook Potters are holding 12 Days of Christmas with handcrafted ornaments, gift baskets and other items for sale from Dec. 8 through Dec. 20, with all proceeds going to the Food Bank of East Alabama. The Denson Drive Recreation Department in Opelika is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“The 12 Days of Christmas is a good way to shop local and provide funds for the food bank,” said Richarde Talbot, director of the pottery department. “We will also have a container for collecting canned goods for the food bank.”

The adult and children classes have been busy for months creating a variety of beautiful Christmas ornaments and bowls. Some ornaments feature nativity scenes, while others have Santas and other holiday designs.

Cathy D. Thomson arranges all the gift baskets that are filled with a variety of gift themes for children and adults. They will also have a large basket to raffle.

“We have 28 children in two classes,” said Dian Sutton, children’s pottery coordinator. “At every class they make a piece of pottery. They have been busy creating ornaments and bowls. I have two pottery teachers helping, Samantha Osburn and Robin Governo.”

Some artists will also have pottery items for sale in the hall, which is separate. Funds from the sale of those items in the hall will not go toward the food bank.

Another upcoming Empty Bowls highlight is the Preview Party scheduled for Feb. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. at John Emerald Distillery in downtown Opelika.

“We are going to have an assortment of items for the silent auction, food donated by different restaurants, drinks and music for a fun night,” said Kitty Greene, chairman of the event.

Those attending will also receive a premium handcrafted bowl. The link for tickets will be active soon.

Tickets are $100 for the Preview Party, with a limited number being sold. Tickets are available at 4emptybowls.com. The funds will go directly to the Food Bank of East Alabama.

Tickets are also available for the main Empty Bowls event on Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. that will be held this year at the Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center. While browsing the items for Christmas gifts, purchase a ticket for $20, select a handcrafted bowl and attend the event, which includes soup from restaurants and bread from Stinson Breads and Panera Bread.

The Empty Bowls event rotates yearly between the Opelika Rocky Brook Potters and the Ceramics Studio at the Dean Road Recreation Center in Auburn.

“When Auburn has their event, we will wait a couple of months, then get busy making bowls for our event,” Talbot said. “When Auburn has their event, we donate bowls to them, and they donate when the event is held in Opelika.”

Since the Empty Bowls event was first held in 2014 nearly $100,000 has been raised for the Food Bank of East Alabama.

With more than 27,000 Lee County residents living in food insecurity, every night people of all ages go to bed hungry, and the number is continuing to increase. Everyone who buys a ticket receives a bowl they keep as a reminder of the less fortunate in the community and to remember, “No child deserves an empty bowl.”

The Denson Road Recreation Department is located at 1102 Denson Drive in Opelika.