East Alabama Arts announces Christmas concert featuring East Alabama Civic Chorale

CONTRIBUTED BY EAST ALABAMA ARTS ASSOCIATION

OPELIKA — Following a joint debut on the OPAC stage last Sunday night, East Alabama Arts announces the upcoming Christmas concert by the East Alabama Civic Chorale.

The Chorale and the East Alabama Community Band performed together for the first time in An Evening with Mark Hayes, which featured a moving presentation of “The Christmas Truce.” Band director Joshua Wine and Chorale director Teresa Rhyne enjoyed this collaboration and look forward to more joint efforts in the future.

The evening drew an enthusiastic audience and high praise, including a tribute from former Civic Chorale director Dale Peterson.

“All the musical forces combined to present a beautiful evening of music… powerful music,” Peterson said. “Music that pleased the ear, but more importantly, stirred the heart and soul.”

East Alabama Arts now invites the community to continue the holiday celebration with another Christmas performance on Dec. 9

East Alabama Civic Chorale Christmas Concert

Experience an evening of seasonal choral music performed by the 80-voice East Alabama Civic Chorale on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

The concert, directed by Teresa Rhyne, will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church. The event is free but donations in support of EACC are appreciated.

Program Selections include

• “Jesus Child” by John Rutter

• “How Great Our Joy” by Craig Courtney

• “Christmas Time is Here” as inspired by Vince Guaraldi

East Alabama Arts is proud to support these community-based ensembles and invites residents of Opelika, Auburn and surrounding areas to join in the spirit of the season through music, fellowship and generosity.

For more information about concerts, events and upcoming programs, please visit the East Alabama Arts website www.eastalabamaarts.org or follow us on social media. @eastalabamaarts, @EastAlaBand @eacivicchorale.