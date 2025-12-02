COMMUNITY CALENDAR | Week of December 1, 2025

NOVEMBER THROUGH DECEMBER — DOWNTOWN AUBURN HOLIDAY SEASON

The downtown Auburn–Opelika district transforms into a holiday destination starting in November with lights, decorations and seasonal events running through January. Visit the downtown greenspace and local businesses for festive displays and community gatherings.



NOW THROUGH DEC. 29 — VERY MERRY STROLL TREE

The “Very Merry Stroll” holiday display will be open for viewing on the front lawn of the Opelika Public Library. Decorations will remain through Dec. 29.



NOW THROUGH JAN. 2 — VISIT OPELIKA’S CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

Take in the sights and lights of the season across the City of Opelika as festive decorations adorn downtown and beyond.

NOW THROUGH JAN. 2026 — “HEY DAY HOLIDAY” AT GREENS SPACE, AUBURN

Bundle up and enjoy a magical winter season at the greenspace outside Hey Day Market, featuring a 24-foot Christmas tree and an ice-skating rink. Open daily from noon to 8:30 p.m. beginning in November.

DECEMBER — BRING OPIE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

Throughout December, the city of Opelika Community Relations Office invites families to celebrate the season by participating in the “Bring Opie Home for Christmas” campaign.



DECEMBER — CHRISTMAS IN CAMELOT

Drive through the Camelot neighborhood each evening at dusk to enjoy one of Opelika’s most beloved holiday light displays, running nightly through 10 p.m.

DEC. 4 — OLLI SOCIAL: WINTER SOCIAL

Join fellow OLLI members for the Winter Social — a Sweet & Savory Swap — from 1 to 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 Church Drive in Auburn. Enjoy festive drinks, sample treats and bring a favorite snack to share (optional). Cost: $5 plus one canned good for the Food Bank of East Alabama. Registration encouraged to let organizers know if you’ll attend and whether you’ll bring a sweet or savory dish.



DEC. 5 — SNOPELIKA CHRISTMAS PARADE & TREE LIGHTING

Downtown Opelika comes alive with the annual “SnopeLika” Christmas Parade and tree lighting. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. at Courthouse Square. Event proceeds rain or shine and is hosted by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

DEC. 6 — JINGLE JOG 5K & SANTA STROLL FUN RUN

Lace up your sneakers and don your favorite festive attire for Auburn’s annual Jingle Jog 5K and Santa Stroll Fun Run! The Santa Stroll begins at 6:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 7 a.m. The race starts and finishes at Toomer’s Corner in downtown Auburn. Participants are encouraged to wear holiday-themed outfits, and all ages are welcome. Online registration opens Oct. 27, with early-bird rates available. Day-of registration begins at 5 a.m.

DEC. 6 — HOHOHO HIKE & HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

Santa joins the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center and East Alabama Community Ballet for a family-friendly holiday hike from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kreher Preserve & Nature Center; tickets are $15 and available online only.



DEC. 7 — AUBURN CHRISTMAS PARADE

Celebrate the season during Auburn’s downtown Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 7, beginning at 2 p.m. in downtown Auburn. Local businesses, schools and organizations are invited to participate; parade applications will be posted on the Auburn Downtown Merchants site.

DEC. 8 THROUGH JAN. 1 — AUBURN GINGERBREAD VILLAGE DISPLAY

Experience the magic of the holidays with the annual Gingerbread Village inside the Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center at Auburn University. The display opens Dec. 8 and runs through New Year’s Day. Created by Auburn’s architecture and culinary students, this intricate exhibit features edible replicas of Auburn landmarks and is free and open to the public daily.



DEC. 8 THROUGH 12 — WHERE’S THEODORE ELF HUNT

Families can join the fun searching for Theodore the Elf at Opelika Parks & Recreation locations all week long.



DEC. 8 — OPELIKA HOLIDAY LIGHT FIGHT

Final displays must be completed and submitted by Dec. 8. Judging will occur the week of Dec. 15, with winners announced Dec. 19 on Keep Opelika Beautiful’s Facebook page.

DEC. 9 — EAST ALABAMA CIVIC CHORALE – CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE

The East Alabama Civic Chorale, directed by Teresa Rhyne, will present its holiday concert Christmas Time Is Here at Auburn United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, and donations are accepted.



DEC. 9 — OHS CHRISTMAS BAND CONCERT

The Opelika High School Band presents its annual Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts.



DEC. 10 THROUGH 14 — VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH CHRISTMAS TOUR

Enjoy a nostalgic stroll or drive through Opelika’s historic district, decked out in Victorian-era holiday décor. Walking tour held Dec. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m.; driving tours Dec. 10, 11, 12 and 14.



DEC. 12 — CHRISTMAS IN A RAILROAD TOWN

Join Opelika Main Street for “Christmas in a Railroad Town” from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Opelika. The event includes live entertainment, shopping and family activities.



DEC. 12 AND 13 — ROCKY BROOK ROCKET REINDEER EXPRESS

Take a festive ride on the Rocky Brook Rocket and enjoy Christmas lights, holiday music, and Santa sightings from 5 to 9 p.m. at Opelika Parks & Recreation.

DEC. 13 — HOLIDAY WREATH-BUILDING WORKSHOP

Create a nature-inspired holiday wreath using seasonal foliage during a 1 p.m. workshop at the KPNC; $20 per person, ages 13+, preregistration required.



DEC. 13 — VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH TOUR HOLIDAY PUB CRAWL

Enjoy a night of holiday spirits and community fun from 6:30–10 p.m. as part of Opelika Main Street’s annual Pub Crawl.



DEC. 13 — COLLINWOOD LUMINARIES: 58TH ANNIVERSARY

Stroll through Collinwood neighborhood from 5 to 9 p.m. and enjoy this long-standing Opelika tradition. No rain date scheduled.

DEC. 13 — AUBURN TOYS FOR TOTS 5K/10K & 1-MILE FUN RUN

Join the festive run on Saturday, Dec. 13 at Wrights Mill Road Elementary, with the 1-Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K/10K at 8:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program and children in need.

DEC. 19 AND 20 — HOLIDAY WALK IN THE WOODS

Enjoy a lantern-lit trail walk featuring music, spoken word and cultural performances; hikes depart every 10 minutes on Dec. 19 from 5–8 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.; tickets are $8 through Auburn Area Community Theatre.



DEC. 20 — WINTER WONDER WORKSHOP

Kids can enjoy hands-on winter crafts and activities at the Opelika Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon.



DEC. 21 — WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION

Celebrate the longest night of the year from 4–7 p.m. with lighted trails, a fire pit, marshmallow roasting and lantern crafts at the KPNC; free entry.



DEC. 23 — CHRISTMAS MOVIE MARATHON

Relax at the Opelika Public Library for a full day of classic holiday films beginning at 10 a.m.

JAN. 16–18, 23–25 — “SOMETHING ROTTEN”

Opelika Community Theatre presents the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” at 1220 Fox Run Parkway, Suite 216, Opelika. Tickets start at $16 for early-bird pricing. For details and showtimes, visit www.opelikacommunitytheatre.org.

