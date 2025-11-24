Public Notices | Nov. 24, 2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2025-900580

REGINALD STAPLES, PLAINTIFF

VS. PARCEL NO. 1 BEING LOTS 21 AND 22 OF SPRINGHILL HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION AS FOUND IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 12 AS FOUND IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, BEING FURTHER DESIGNATED IN THE REVENUE COMMISSIONER RECORDS AS PARCEL NO. 43-09-05-15-1-000-012.000. SAID PROPERTY IS FURTHER DESIGNATED AS BEING 3313 DALLAS AVENUE, OPELIKA, ALABAMA;AND ANY CLAIMANT TO THE ABOVE PARCEL WHOSE NAMES ARE UNKNOWN WHO MAY CLAIM ANY RIGHT, TITLE, CLAIM OR INTEREST

IN OR TO SAID PARCEL

DEFENDANTS

NOTICE

A Complaint has been filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County to quiet title in the name of Reginald Staples. Anyone claiming an interest in this property should file their notice of claim in the Circuit Court of Lee County, on or before the 4th day of January, 2026, or judgment will be entered against you. For anyone desiring further information concerning this matter please contact John Tinney, Attorney at Law at 334-863-8945.

s/Mary B. Roberson, Circuit Clerk

Legal Run 11/13/25, 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/4/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900209.00

GRANT CAPITAL, LLC, Plaintiff, V. A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, more particularly

described as Tract 1, Taurus III, according to and as show by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 10, at Page 217, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

ANGEL SMITH JOHNSON, or her heirs, if deceased,

NAR SOLUTIONS, INC., Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot

by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To Any and all Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 18th day of April 2025, a Complaint for Ejectment and Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property

Tract I, Taurus III, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 10, at Page 217, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 117 Lee Road 182, Opelika, Alabama 36804.

Lee County Parcel Number 43-11-03-05-0-000-003.035.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 5th day of November 2025.

Mary Roberson, Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number 334-749-6999

Fax 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 11/13/25, 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/4/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ESTATE NO: 2025-401

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EDDIE CHARLES LOCKHART, Deceased

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of EDDIE CHARLES LOCKHART, deceased, having been granted to Ed Parish, Jr., on the 17th day of October 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 11/13/25, 11/20/25 & 11/26/25

Form of Advertisement of Completion

Legal Notice: In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that Toland Construction LLC, License # 51788, has completed, substantially, the contract for construction of Spring Villa Lodge located at 1474 Lee Rd. 148, Opelika, AL. 36804 for the City of Opelika, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, AL. 36801, located in the State of Alabama, County of Lee. The owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify SS&L Architects, 570 Devall Drive, Suite 304, Auburn, AL. 36830.

Legal Run: 11/13/2025, 11/20/2025, 11/26/2025, 12/04/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated December 14, 2023, executed by Keiwana Tyrea Eaton, single, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc., dba CMG Home Loans, which mortgage was recorded on December 28, 2023, in Book 5007, Page 853, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to CMG Mortgage, Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on January 08, 2026, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 139, Wyndham Gates Subdivision, POD 3, Phase 4, a subdivision, according to a map or plat thereof which is on file of record in the office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, AL, in Plat Book 49, Page 61 reference to which is hereby made in aid of and as a part of this description.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

CMG Mortgage Inc.

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

The Opelika Observer

November 13, 2025, November 20, 2025, November 26 2025

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

Alberto Rodriquez Mendoza, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer Talia Martinez’s petition for divorce and other relief by December 28, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 43-DR-900179.00, Circuit Court of Lee County. Done the 31st day of October, 2025.

MARY B. ROBERSON, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County.

Barbara H. Agricola

127 South 8th Street

Opelika, Alabama

Attorney for Talia Martinez

Legal Run 11/6/25, 11/13/25, 11/20/25, 11/26/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF GARY WAYNE WALKER, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025 –

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Catherine Walker, Personal Representative on the 5th day of November, 2025. by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby against said estate are hereby given that all persons having claims against the estate are required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CATHERINE WALKER

Legal Run 11/13/25, 11/20/25 & 11/26/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF CHARLES EDWARD STRINGER, DECEASED.

CASE NO. 2025-582

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to CaSandra Alisa Stanard, as Executrix of the Estate of Charles Edward Stringer, deceased, on the 24th day of October, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

CaSandra Alisa Stanard, Executrix Of the Estate of Charles Edward Stringer, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 11/13/25, 11/20/25 & 11/26/25

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated June 27, 2022, executed by JIMMIE WATKINS AND MONICA WATKINS HUSBAND AND WIFE, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Inc,, which mortgage was recorded on July 1, 2022, in Book 4884, Page 434, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on January 08, 2026, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE

COUNTY OF LEE, STATE OF ALABAMA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS

FOLLOWS:

LOT 190 AS SHOWN UPON A MAP OR PLAT OF MEADOWOOD

SUBDIVISION, LOCATED IN PART OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 18

NORTH, RANGE 29 EAST, PHENIX CITY, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA,

RECORDED IN PLAT VOL. 30, PAGES 2-8, IN THE OFFICE OF THE

JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

RUN 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/04/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

ANOITIA NICOLE MASON,

Deceased.

Case No.: 2022-008

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

TAKE NOTICE that Jason Riggs, as Administrator of the Estate of Anoitia Nicole

Mason, filed his Petition for Final Settlement of said Estate on the 30 day of October 2025.

This case is set for hearing on the 11 day of December, 2025 at 10 a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee

County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee

County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

Done this the 12 day of November, 2025.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Legal run 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/4/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In RE: THE ESTATE OF:

WILLIAM EUGENE SOUTH

Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-332

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been grated to FLOR-DALISA SOUTH as Executor of the Estate of WILLIAM EUGENE SOUTH, deceased, on the 4th of November, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of WILLIAM EUGENE SOUTH

Legal run 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/4/25

STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2025-632

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF JOANNA W. DILLER, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Joanna W. Diller, deceased, having been granted to James H. Stewart this 14th day of November 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

James H. Stewart, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

LEGAL RUN 11/20/25, 11/26/25, 12/04/25

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2025-644

ESTATE OF BOBBY RAY REID, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Bobby Ray Reid, deceased having been granted to Shelby Raye Carlisle this 14th day of November 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Shelby Raye Carlisle, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, AL 36803-0030

LEGAL RUN 11/20/25, 11/26/25, 12/04/25

PUBLIC NOTICE AD

2004 Honda Accord vin 1hgcm72244a004384

Sale date 12/23/2025 at 8.00

Maddox Automotive

1162 Lee Road 1

Notasulga AL 36866

334-319-1823

Legal Run 11/20/25 & 11/26/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900469.00

MERCHANT DEVELOPMENT, INC., Plaintiff, V.

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, as

the same is described in Deed Book 1973 at Page

195, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee

County, Alabama, A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, as

As the same is described in Deed Book 2172 at

Page 225, in the Office of the Judge of Probate

of Lee County, Alabama,

SUMMIT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC,

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 25th day of August 2025, a Complaint for Ejectment and Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property

Parcel I

Lot shown as Parcel D, on the Final Plat of Pinehurst Subdivision, of record in Book 17, at Page 163, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 701 West Point Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801; Lee Co. Tax Parcel # 43-10-03-05-1-000-082.000.

Parcel II

Parcel B-1, as shown on the Pinehurst Subdivision, First Revision of record in Book 18, at Page 83, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 701 West Point Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801; Lee Co. Tax Parcel # 43-10-03-05-1-000-082.002

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 11th day of November 2025.

Mary Roberson Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number 334-749-6999

Fax 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 11/19/25, 11/26/25, 12/4/25, & 12/11/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2025

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DOYLE R. WIGGINS, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 14TH day of November, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/04/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LARRY EUGENE RYAN, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2025-659

IN RE ESTATE OF LARRY EUGENE RYAN

Letters Testamentary of said deceased have been granted to Amy Heather Ryan Martin, as Personal Representative, on the 17th day of Nov. 2025, by the Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will barred.

Jere Colley Judge of Probate Lee County

Legal Run 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/04/25

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Candice M. Hughes and Benjamin Jackson Huff to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Northstar Mortgage Advisors, div. of Canopy Mortgage, LLC, dated May 10, 2024 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 5040, Page 466 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on January 08, 2026 during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 23, SECTION ONE, CLAUDE F. PIERCE PROPERTY, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN BY THAT CERTAIN MAP OR PLAT THEREOF OF RECORD IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 5 AT PAGE 42 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 2060 Pierce Rd Phenix City AL 36867

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

25-014928

LEGAL RUN 11/26/25, 12/4/25 & 12/11/25

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Wednesday the 10th day of December 2025 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801: CIERRA CARR: TOTES FURNITURE ELECTRONICS APPLIANCES MUSIC INSTRUMENTS. STACY GAITHER: TOTES HOUSEHOLD GOODS. JAMALA HUGHLEY: BOXES APPLIANCE HOSUEHOLD GOODS. BRITTANY FOSTER: BOXES TOTES HOUSEHOLD GOODS.

LEGAL RUN DATE 11/26/25

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution In the Estate of SUE ELLEN ORMANOVICH, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Richard Ormanovich on May 30, 2025, pursuant to

Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing

Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY

PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 11/26/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 1061

Unit 1069

Unit C295

Unit C397

Unit D438

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 11/26/2025

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Opelika Public Works, 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, AL 36803. for the State of Alabama and Lee County, Opelika, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Randy Wilson, Architect / Engineer at 900 Janet Drive, Auburn, AL 36830.

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 11/26/25, 12/4/25, 12/11/25, 12/18/25

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 10

B30

C35

D24

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 11/26/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1412 Opelika Rd. Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit E74

Unit L145

Unit R321

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 11/26/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of ERNESTINE V. COOKSEY, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2025-660

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to LEON K. COOKSEY, as Executor/Personal Representative of the Estate of ERNESTINE V. COOKSEY, deceased, on the 13 day of November, 2025, by Jere Colley, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

LEON K. COOKSEY

Personal Representative Of the Estate of ERNESTINE V. COOKSEY

Legal Run 11/26/25, 12/4/25 & 12/11/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of MELVIN B. FRAZIER, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2025-670

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that the Letters Testamentary having been granted to SHERRIDIAN B. FRAZIER, as Personal Representative of the Estate of MELVIN B. FRAZIER, deceased, on the 17th day of November, 2025, by Jere Colley, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SHERRIDIAN B. FRAZIER

Personal Representative of the Estate of MELVIN B. FRAZIER

Legal Run 11/26/25, 12/4/25 & 12/11/25