Opelika School Board welcomes new member Pearson Alsobrook

BY KADIE TAYLOR

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Opelika School Board welcomed Pearson Alsobrook to the Opelika Board of Education, he will fill the seat previously held by board member Chuck Beams.

Alsobrook currently serves as President and Owner of PDA Scholastic Sales DBA Balfour, where he manages relationships with more than 40 high schools across Southeast Alabama and oversees major programs including class rings, graduation supplies and championship recognitions.

His extensive background also includes work with Easter Seals, campus ministry leadership at Auburn University, and in East Asia, as well as a history of community service. Alsobrook currently serves on the board of Deacons at First Presbyterian Church of Opelika, where he and his family have been active members since 2010.

“I just love this community, love Opelika City Schools and I’m excited to be here and help any way I can,” said Alsobrook. “It is a humbling honor to serve on the Opelika City Schools Board of Education. As a proud Opelika High School graduate with two children in the school system, this role is deeply meaningful to me. Stepping into the seat once held by my late father, O.D. Alsobrook III, is a responsibility I will work hard to uphold, and I am honored to serve in any way I can during this exciting time for Opelika City Schools.”

Dr. Kevin Davis, Opelika City Schools Sauperintendent also welcomed Alsobrook in a press release issued by OCS.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Alsobrook to the board,” Davis said. “He has been an active partner in our school system, both as a parent and a community member. We look forward to the insight and dedication he will bring to this role.”

Jay Grubbs and Sloan Walker presented on Scout Construction Management and how the company will bring leadership, oversight, accountability and direction to fulfilling the needs of Opelika City Schools projects.

“We’re here to serve the kids of our community, and what we do for these kids is so vitally important — these construction projects are no different, because you are about provide additional facilities and upgrades to facilities that’s going to affect these kids for the rest of their life, and probably those kids, their kids and on down the line,” Grubbs said. “So we take our job very seriously. We live and die by our reputation…. We’ve been working in Lee County now for nearly a year, and all of us went to Auburn — so obviously we love this area.

The board discussed a lean frog supplemental study and increasing the opportunity of pay for coaches and fine art teachers.

“What we see with our coaches, and me talking to our athletic directors [and] some of our head coaches, they’re going down the road — whether it’s East, West, North [or] South, wherever it’s at — and they’re making a good bit more money and still living here in Opelika,” Davis said. “We got a great community, great place to live and I want to be able to keep the good folks that we have and attract people in the future, as well as fine arts. [We’ve] got a great Fine Arts program.”

