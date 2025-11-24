Keep the roads safe

CONTRIBUTED BY ALEA

MONTGOMERY — As families across the state prepare to gather and give thanks, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is urging motorists to make safety a priority during this Thanksgiving holiday travel period. With heavier-than-usual highway traffic expected, partly due to increased roadway travel following recent airline disruptions connected to the federal government shutdown, ALEA troopers are reminding all drivers to keep the roads safe so everyone can give thanks.

To support this mission, ALEA has already increased its highway patrol presence statewide. Throughout the holiday weekend, motorists can expect to see all available troopers and specialized units actively patrolling Alabama’s roadways to deter dangerous driving behaviors, reduce crashes and ensure everyone arrives safely at their destination.

“This time of year is about spending time with loved ones,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “We are asking every driver to commit to safe decisions behind the wheel. When you choose to slow down, stay alert, buckle up and never drive impaired, you help protect not only your own family but every family traveling Alabama’s highways.”

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has also announced that no temporary lane closures will be permitted on interstate routes from Wednesday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 30. This measure is designed to minimize congestion and keep traffic flowing safely during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, as well as to protect the safety of the traveling public along with construction and maintenance workers.

Safety Priorities for the 2025 Thanksgiving Travel Period:

ALEA troopers will be focusing on four high-risk behaviors and safety priorities known to contribute to serious crashes during holiday travel:

1. Distracted Driving

Especially with Full Vehicles and Children Onboard Thanksgiving often means full cars, busy schedules and excited kids — which also means more potential distractions. ALEA reminds drivers to:

• Secure children and belongings before driving.

• Designate a helper passenger to handle phones, navigation, snacks or backseat needs.

• Avoid texting, scrolling or taking photos.

2. Impaired Driving

Troopers will maintain a zero-tolerance stance toward impaired driving throughout the weekend.

• Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, including prescription medication that may affect alertness.

• Plan ahead by designating a sober driver or arranging a safe ride home.

• Report suspected impaired drivers to 911 immediately.

3. Aggressive Driving

Heavy holiday traffic can tempt drivers to speed, tailgate, weave between lanes or become impatient. ALEA encourages motorists to:

• Allow extra travel time.

• Follow posted speed limits.

• Maintain safe following distances.

• Yield when appropriate and avoid road rage encounters.

4. Buckle Up — Every Seat, Every Trip

One of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent serious injury or death in a crash is to wear a seat belt and ensure all passengers do the same.

• Buckle up before starting the vehicle.

• Check that children are properly secured in age-appropriate car seats or booster seats.

• Remember that seat belts save lives, and this one simple action can make the difference between a tragedy and a safe arrival.

ALEA’s Statewide Effort

“Our mission remains constant and vital,” Colonel Jonathan Archer, Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) said. “Keeping our highways safe so every family in Alabama can arrive safely to their destination and give thanks together. We are asking all motorists to join us by making smart, responsible choices behind the wheel. There will be zero tolerance for aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors. Our job is to enforce the laws of the state of Alabama in order to prevent crashes and save lives. However, our mission is maximized when we have the support of the motoring public. We can all do our part to make the roadways safer for everyone who travels this holiday season.”