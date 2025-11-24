Auburn Community Orchestra presents holiday medleys Dec. 4

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN
AUBURN — The Auburn Community Orchestra (ACO) will perform its traditional holiday concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4. The concert is presented by Auburn United Methodist Church (AUMC) and the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center (JDCAC). The orchestra will present an evening of timeless classical music that will bring the Auburn Community together.
For this year’s holiday concert, the ACO will feature a delightful selection of musical classics from “A Christmas festival” to “Suite of Carols.” The holiday medleys are sure to warm your heart and fill you with the spirit of the season.
The holiday concert will include the following:
- “A Christmas Festival” – Leroy Anderson
- “The Bells of Christmas” – arranged by Bob Krogstad
- “A Hanukkah Festival” – arranged by Chris M. Bernotas
- “Christmas At the Movies” – arranged by Bob Krogstad
- “Sleigh Ride”- Leroy Anderson
- “Suite of Carols” – orchestrated by Douglas E. Wagner
- “A Most Wonderful Christmas” – arranged by Robert Sheldon
Experience the joy of timeless tunes performed by talented local musicians and celebrate this special time of year together with your community. Perfect for audiences of all ages.
The ACO is under the direction of new music director and conductor, Dr. Russell Logan. A Wetumpka native, Logan has directed various high school bands for 24 years. He is currently the principal trombonist and the executive board chair for the Alabama Winds Concert Band. He also performs with the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra. Logan is active as a guest conductor, band adjudicator and clinician. He has served as president of the Alabama Bandmasters Association and is currently serving as assistant executive director for the Alabama Music Educators Association. Under his direction, the ACO will provide Auburn residents and visitors with an expertly rehearsed and enthusiastically prepared concert at Auburn United Methodist Church.
For more information about Auburn Parks and Recreation programs and facilities, please call 334-501-2930, visit auburnal.gov/parks or follow @COAParksAndRec on Facebook and Instagram.