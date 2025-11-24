Auburn Community Orchestra presents holiday medleys Dec. 4

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The Auburn Community Orchestra (ACO) will perform its traditional holiday concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4. The concert is presented by Auburn United Methodist Church (AUMC) and the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center (JDCAC). The orchestra will present an evening of timeless classical music that will bring the Auburn Community together.

For this year’s holiday concert, the ACO will feature a delightful selection of musical classics from “A Christmas festival” to “Suite of Carols.” The holiday medleys are sure to warm your heart and fill you with the spirit of the season.

The holiday concert will include the following: