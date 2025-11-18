Auburn’s 1856 – Culinary Residence earns Michelin recommendation, making history for the region

CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURN-OPELIKA TOURISM

AUBURN-OPELIKA — In a landmark moment for the Auburn-Opelika area, 1856 – Culinary Residence, located in Auburn University’s Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, has been recommended by The MICHELIN Guide 2025. This recognition makes 1856 the first restaurant in Auburn ever to receive this distinction and the first teaching restaurant in the United States to be acknowledged by the prestigious international guide.

The honor places Auburn-Opelika firmly on the map as a rising culinary destination and underscores the region’s growing reputation for innovation and excellence in hospitality.

At 1856 – Culinary Residence, fine dining doubles as a living classroom. Under the direction of Chef Joël Antunes, students from the Horst Schulze School of Hospitality Management work alongside seasoned culinary and service professionals to deliver an elevated dining experience. Every element, from service to presentation, reflects a shared commitment to quality, creativity and education.

The restaurant’s menu evolves with the seasons, highlighting regional ingredients and partnerships with local producers. Guests can enjoy the “Kaizen” lunch experience, a refined four-course meal designed for efficiency and elegance, or indulge in the multi-course tasting menu each evening, complemented by wine pairings curated by Master Sommelier Thomas Price.

Robyn Bridges, president and CEO of Auburn-Opelika Tourism, said this recognition reflects the community’s culture of innovation and excellence.

“1856 – Culinary Residence is the gold standard of purpose-driven hospitality in our community,” Bridges said. “Their standard of excellence is unmatched and a perfect example of how we continue to lead the way in shaping Alabama’s culinary landscape.”

For more information about 1856 – Culinary Residence, visit www.1856auburn.com. To explore Auburn-Opelika’s growing dining scene, visit www.aotourism.com.