Smith continues tradition of annual Mayor’s prayer breakfast

BY ROB DAVIS

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Community leaders from Opelika and Auburn gathered at First Baptist Church in Opelika on Nov. 4 to honor and pray for newly elected Mayor Eddie Smith.

The breakfast was held in the 3:16 Center on the First Baptist Church campus and was sponsored by the city of Opelika along with several local businesses. City Council President from Ward 1 George Allen delivered the invocation and First Baptist Pastor Cade Farris followed with a sermon and prayer for the city. Smith spoke to those in attendance and Dr. Jeff Meyers closed with the benediction.

“It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces,” Smith said. “We have an amazing community and I’m excited to be their mayor.”

Christian Baker from East Alabama Health led the Pledge of Allegiance and Opelika High School Athletic Director Craig Montel shared a reading from 1 Corinthians 1:18-21.

Smith, who is succeeding long time Mayor Gary Fuller, explained what led him to public service after a career in banking.

“After I became paralyzed in 1999, I wasn’t able to do two of my favorite things which are golfing and fishing,” Smith said. “I wasn’t particularly good at either, but I enjoyed both. I needed to find my purpose and do something meaningful. I didn’t want to be angry and sit around and become a drug addict or an alcoholic.”

It was in 2004 that Smith decided to run for city council, and he won unopposed. It was the same year that Fuller ran for mayor and won. Smith and Fuller were already friends as Smith had been Fuller’s banker for many years.

“You know when Mayor Fuller decided that it was time for him to move on I made the decision to run for mayor,” Smith said. “The difference was this time I had someone running against me.”

Smith defeated Democrat Raven Harvis by almost 1,000 votes in an election that saw only 7,000 out of nearly 25,000 registered voters cast their votes. Smith considers Harvis a friend who happened to have different ideas about leading Opelika.

“Raven and I have been friends for many years and will continue to work together to grow and improve the city of Opelika,” Smith said. “This was the first time I had to run against an opponent and let me tell you, it was stressful.”

Moving forward Smith said that two of his main priorities as mayor are improving Opelika public schools and constructing a loop that will allow drivers to bypass the congestion on 2nd Avenue. Repairing roads and bridges will also be a priority according to Smith.

“We already have the land and path for the loop,” Smith said. “If everything goes as planned I think we’ll begin work in the spring.”