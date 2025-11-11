Public Notices | Week of Nov. 13, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

that In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given E. Cornell Malone Corporation,has completed the Contract for Renovation Project: Partial Roof Replacement of Opelika Learning Center, 214 Jeter Ave for the Opelika City Schools, DCM #20240361, ECMC-24-2157,

Alabama and the (County) (City) of Opelika

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Stephen Ward & Associates, Inc.

140 Oxmoor Blvd, Ste 160, Birmingham, AL 35813, E. Cornell Malone Corporation (Contractor)

185 Davis Johnson Drive, Suite A Richland, MS 39218

Legal Run 10/23/25, 10/30/25, 11/6/25 & 11/13/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

RE: In the Matter of the Estate of WINFRED HILBURN FOWLER, deceased.

Estate No. 2025-597

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Ancillary Letters Testamentary of the estate of WINFRED HILBURN FOWLER, also known as W H FOWLER, deceased, having been granted to Joyce Land Fowler, on the 17th day of October, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 10/30/25, 11/6/25, 11/13/25

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2025-581

ESTATE OF PEGGY ANN HINSON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Peggy Ann Hinson, deceased having been granted to Jeffery A. Hilyer this 20th day of October 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Jeffery A. Hilyer, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

Attorney at Law

334-745-2564

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, AL 36803-0030

LEGAL RUN 10/30/25, 11/6/25, 11/13/25

Notice of Action by Publication to Bryant Andrew Felton; Winston A. Felton v. Lisa Hammond et al, Case No.: 43-CV-2022-900117.00, was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama on to-wit: April 1, 2022 and an amendment to complaint filed on May 20, 2022 seeking by Declaratory Judgment to Quiet Title in rem and for a Sale for Division to the property located in Lee County, Alabama and described as follows: (Parcel I) Commence at a found iron pin at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama, said pin also being the Point of Beginning of the following described property. From said Point of Beginning, thence North 87 deg. 24’ 02” East a distance of 1930.14 feet to a found iron pin on the West Right-of-Way line of County Road 191 (80’ ROW); thence, along said West Right of Way, South 06 deg. 43’ 49” West a distance of 250.70 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said West Right of Way, along a curve to the left with a radius of 1949.93 feet, a chord bearing of South 05 deg. 15’ 06” West a chord distance of 92.88 feet to a point at the intersection of said West Right of Way of County Road 191 and the North maintenance line of County Road 14; thence, along said North Maintenance line, South 88 deg. 09’ 04” West a distance of 178.38 feet to a found iron pin; thence, leaving said North maintenance line, North 01 degrees 58’ 32” West a distance of 302.56 feet to a found iron pin; thence, South 87 degrees 39’ 42” West a distance of 300.00 feet to a set iron pin; thence, South 02 degrees 00’ 13” East a distance of 300.00 feet to a found iron pin on the said North maintenance line of County Road 14; thence, along said North Maintenance line, South 88 degrees, 09’ 04” West a distance of 125.81 feet to a point; thence along said North maintenance line, along a curve to the left having a radius of 1230.00 feet, a chord bearing of South 78 degrees 19’ 32” West a chord distance of 419.80 feet to a point; thence along said North maintenance line, North 68 degrees 30’ 00” East a distance of 871.93 feet to a point; thence leaving said North maintenance line, North 05 degrees 24’ 30” West a distance of 680,94 feet to the Point of Beginning; all lying in and being a part of the Southeast ¼ of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama and containing 16.60 acres, more or less. (Parcel II) Commence at a found iron pin at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama; thence South 05 degrees 24’ 30” East a distance of 743.39 feet to a found iron pin on the South maintenance line of County Road 14, said pin being the Point of Beginning of the following described property. From said Point of Beginning, along said South maintenance line, thence North 68 degrees 30’ 00” East a distance of 889.24 feet to a point; thence along said South maintenance line, along a curve to the right with a radius of 1170.00 feet, a chord bearing of North 78 degrees 19’ 32” East a chord distance of 399.32 feet to a point; thence along said South maintenance line, North 88 degrees 09’ 04” East a distance of 124.67 feet to a set iron pin; thence leaving said South maintenance line, South 01 degrees 50’ 56” East a distance of 300.00 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 88 degrees 09’ 04” East a distance of 300.00 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 01 degrees 50’ 56” West a distance of 300.00 feet to a set iron pin on the South maintenance line of said County Road 14; thence along said South maintenance line, North 88 degrees 09’ 04” East a distance of 174.27 feet to a point at the intersection of said South maintenance line and the West Right of Way line of County Road 191 (80’ ROW); thence along said West Right of Way along a curve to the left with a radius of 1949.93 feet, a chord bearing of South 09 degrees 12’ 19” East a chord distance of 765.70 feet to a point; thence along said West Right of Way, South 20 degrees 31’ 00” East a distance of 697.28 feet to a point; thence along said West Right of Way along a curve to the left with a radius of 1472.41 feet, a chord bearing of South 36 degrees 40’ 29” East a distance of 817.86 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said West Right of Way, South 52 degrees 44’ 18” East a distance of 154.57 feet to a point; thence leaving said West Right of Way, South 04 degrees 47’ 28” East a distance of 38.27 feet to a found iron pin; thence South 87 degrees 24’ 21” West a distance of 2641.50 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 04 degrees 52’ 03” West a distance of 669.06 feet to a found iron pin; thence North 04 degrees 52’ 03” West a distance of 397.73 feet to a found iron pin; thence North 04 degrees 47’ 25” West a distance of 830.06 feet to the Point of Beginning, all lying and being a part of the Southeast ¼ of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama, and containing 100.19 acres, more or less. (Parcel III) Commence at a found iron pin at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama; thence North 87 degrees 24’ 02” East a distance of 1930.14 feet to a found pin on the West Right of Way of County Road 191 (80’ ROW); thence North 87 degrees 26’ 22” East a distance of 80.56 feet to a found iron pin on the East Right of Way of said County Road 191; said pin being the Point of Beginning of the following described property. From said Point of Beginning, leaving said Eight Right of Way, North 87 degrees 25’ 00” East a distance of 496.63 feet to a found iron pin; thence North 87 degrees 25’ 16” East a distance of 143.59 feet to a found iron pin; thence South 04 degrees 47’ 28” East a distance of 2494.36 feet to a point on the East Right of Way of said County Road 191; thence along said East Right of Way, North 52 degrees 44’ 40” West a distance of 83.32 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said East Right of Way along a curve to the right with a radius of 1397.72 feet a chord bearing of North 36 degrees 38’ 11” West a chord distance of 773.05 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said East Right of Way, North 20 degrees 31’ 00” West a distance of 697.28 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said East Right of Way, along a curve to the right with a radius of 1880.88 feet a chord bearing of North 06 degrees 59’ 05” West a chord a distance of 878.44 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said East Right of Way, North 06 degrees 45’ 14” East a distance of 262.89 feet to the Point of Beginning; all lying in and being a part of the Southeast ¼ of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama, and containing 31.46 acres, more or less.

TO: BRYANT ANDREW FELTON, a named Defendant in said action. You are hereby notified that the above-styled action was filed against you on April 1, 2022, and an amendment to complaint on May 20, 2022 and that by Order entered by the Court, you are hereby commanded to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint within 30 days from last publication, the 22nd day of December, 2025, or thereafter suffer judgment to be rendered against you because this notice shall be used to perfect service against you. Your response must be filed with Mary B. Roberson, Clerk, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, Lee County Justice Center, 2311 Gateway Drive, Suite 104, Opelika, Alabama 36801, and served upon attorneys for the Plaintiff, Wilson & Jackson, LLC, 1785 Taliaferro Trail, Montgomery, Alabama 36117. Plaintiff’s Attorney’s phone number is (334) 260-9998.

Done this the _day of September, 2025

/s/ Mary B. Roberson, Clerk of the Lee County, Alabama, Circuit Court

The Observer, Oct. 30, 2025, Nov. 06, 2025, Nov. 13, 2025 and Nov. 20, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JAMES THOMAS HUDMON, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case No.: 2025-625

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Kalop Braden Taylor, Personal Representative on the 23rd day of October, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be banned.

Kalop Braden Taylor

LEGAL RUN 10/30/25, 11/06/25, 11/13/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GREGORY KARL GARBE, Deceased

2025-511

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to ANDREW RYAN GARBE on the 20th day of October, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ANDREW RYAN GARBE

Legal Run 10/30/2025, 11/6/2025 & 11/13/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of BRUCE BUCHANAN, Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-619

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to GWENDOLYN SISTRUNK, as Personal Representative of the Estate of BRUCE BUCHANAN, deceased, on the 22 day of October, 2025, by Jere Colley, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

GWENDOLYN SISTRUNK

Personal Representative of the Estate of BRUCE BUCHANAN

Legal Run 11/6/25, 11/13/25 & 11/20/25

ERS PROPERTIES, LLC

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

Notice is hereby given that ERS Properties, LLC (an Alabama limited liability company) was dissolved on November 3, 2025, with said Articles of Dissolution filed in the Office of the Alabama Secretary of State. Persons with claims against ERS Properties, LLC are requested to present such claims to ERS Properties, LLC, c/o David H. Chunn, Jr., 1902 Market Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801. Included in such claim should be any and all documentation to determine the amount of and the validity of the claim. A claim against ERS Properties, LLC will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this notice pursuant to 1975 Code of Alabama Section 10A-1-9.22.

LEGAL RUN 11/13/2025

ORDINANCE NO. 032-25

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ARTICLE V OF CHAPTER 2 OF THE

CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA PERTAINING

TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE OF THE CITY COUNCIL

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment of Section 2-162. That Section 2-162 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 2-162. Order of Business.

At all regular meetings, business shall be taken up and disposed of generally in the following order. The council president may adjust the format from time-to-time as deemed necessary to provide for the orderly conduct of council business.

(1) A Call to Order.

(2) Roll call.

(3) Invocation.

(4) Pledge of allegiance.

(5) Adoption of the Agenda.

(6) Approval of the Minutes of Previous Meeting(s).

(7) Unfinished Business.

(8) Mayor Comments and Recognitions.

(9) Public Hearings.

(10) Agenda-Related Public Comments. (This portion of the meeting is reserved for persons wishing to address the council on matters relating to the specific content of items on the meeting agenda.)

(11) Consent Agenda.

(12) General Business.

(13) Awarding of Bids.

(14) Resolutions.

(15) Ordinances.

(16) Appointments.

(17) Second Roster of Public Comments. (This portion of the meeting is reserved for persons wishing to address the council on non-agenda matters relating to city business.)

(18) Adjourn.

Section 2. New Section 2-169. That the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika, Alabama, is hereby amended by adding a section to be numbered 2-169, which said section shall read as follows:

Sec. 2-169. Rules of Procedure. For the orderly transaction of business, the provisions of this section are adopted for the government of the city council. These Council Rules of Procedure (“Rules”) apply when not in conflict with the provisions of this Article 5, the Constitution or laws of the State of Alabama. Until such time as they are amended or new rules are adopted, these Rules govern the order and conduct of the business of the city council.

Rule 1. Agenda.

a. Prior to any meeting of the council, the president of the city council shall establish and make public a preliminary agenda. The agenda shall be posted in accordance with the provisions of Section 36-25A-3, Code of Alabama.

b. At the meeting of the council, items not on the published agenda established by the president may be added by motion for consideration or action by a council member during the “Adoption of the Agenda” step in the order of business. The addition of an agenda item may be approved by a simple majority of the council membership. A change in the order of the agenda items may be made by the president or by request of a simple majority of the council membership.

c. Each item submitted must be sponsored by a member of the council or the mayor. Each item submitted must be identified with the sponsor’s name. The president of the city council may delete any item not properly submitted.

d. Resolutions and ordinances sponsored by council members shall be reviewed by the legal department before introduction.

e. An item on the published agenda may be removed or postponed by the sponsor without approval of the city council prior to the meeting or prior to the agenda being adopted by the council at the meeting. If the sponsor will not be present at the meeting, he/she may submit a written request to remove or postpone the item to the presiding officer prior to the meeting. Otherwise, once an item is established on an adopted agenda, it may be removed or postponed only upon an affirmative vote of a majority of the council membership. This Rule shall not preclude more than one council member from sponsoring the same item.

Rule 2. Call to order.

At the appointed hour, the president of the city council shall take the chair, call the council to order and, if a quorum is present, proceed to business. Those members present and absent will be noted in the minutes of the meeting.

Rule 3. Quorum.

A majority of the council membership shall constitute a quorum.

Rule 4. President pro tempore.

If the president shall be absent, the president pro tempore shall act as president.

Rule 5. Procedural rules.

Except as provided in this division, the council shall adhere to the procedural rules contained in the latest edition of Robert’s Rules of Order, Newly Revised.

Rule 6. Points of order.

The president of the council shall preserve order and decorum in the transaction of business during each sitting of the council, and on points of order may speak in preference to any council member.

Rule 7. Questions of order.

The president of the council shall decide all questions of order, but from his/her decision an appeal may be taken, which appeal shall be decided without debate. The question shall be, “Shall the decision of the president of the council stand?”, and such question must be approved by a two-thirds vote of the council membership.

Rule 8. Calling members to order.

If in speaking, or if in any way, a council member should violate any rule, the president of the council or any council member may call him/her to order.

Rule 9. Priority of speakers.

When two or more council members shall speak at the same time, the president of the council shall decide who is entitled to speak; however, a council member shall always have priority over any speaker not a member of the city council.

Rule 10. Public comments on claims, lawsuits.

The council shall not hear public comments on formally filed claims or lawsuits.

Rule 11. Confidentiality.

Whenever the city attorney advises the council that a matter presented to the council or to any councilmember, whether verbally or in writing, should, in the opinion of the city attorney, remain confidential, the council shall abide by the request of the city attorney and shall refrain from any public comment, discussion or dissemination of information with regard to the matter.

Rule 12. Motions.

When a motion is made, it shall be stated by the president of the council, if verbal; if in writing, it shall be read by the city clerk; and, on the request of the president or any council member, all motions shall be put in writing. When so stated or read, the president of the council shall put all motions to the vote of the council members.

Rule 13. Amended motions.

In all cases where an amendment is offered and seconded, the question shall be taken on the motion, resolution or ordinance as amended.

Rule 14. Lost amendment.

If an amendment is lost, the original motion, resolution or ordinance shall be put upon its passage.

Rule 15. Motion to adjourn.

A motion to adjourn shall always be in order and shall be decided without second and any debate.

Rule 16. Priority of previous question.

The previous question shall have preference over all other motions (except a motion to adjourn and a motion to lay on the table), and shall, if sustained by a two-thirds vote of the council membership present, preclude all debate and all amendments.

Rule 17. Ordinances, resolutions in writing.

Any ordinance or resolution presented to the council for consideration or action must be in writing.

Rule 18. Reconsideration of question.

Any council member having voted with the majority on any question may move for a reconsideration of the question at that meeting or at the next meeting of the council.

Rule 19. Adoption of ordinance or resolution.

No ordinance or resolution intended to be of permanent operation shall be adopted by the council at the same meeting at which it is introduced unless unanimous consent of those present is given for the immediate consideration of such ordinance or resolution, such consent to be shown by a vote taken by ayes or nays; and the names of the members voting shall be entered upon the minutes; and no ordinance or resolution intended to be of permanent operation shall become a law unless on its final passage a majority of the members elected to the council shall vote in its favor.

Rule 20. Voting.

(a) A council member may or may not vote on any item at his/her option.

(b) Unless otherwise expressly provided by ordinance or state law, any matter presented to the council for action, regardless of whether the council is acting in its legislative capacity or otherwise, shall be approved only upon the affirmative vote of a majority of the council membership.

Rule 21. Recording of ayes and nays.

Whenever requested by one or more council members, the ayes and nays shall be taken. The city clerk shall record the ayes and nays whenever taken.

Rule 22. Entering of protest on minutes.

The president or any member of the council shall have the right to have his or her protest to the passage of any measure entered on the minutes if it is in respectful language, of which the president of the council shall judge.

Rule 23. Riders, qualifications must be pertinent.

Nothing shall be introduced as a rider or as a condition or qualification to any ordinance unless the same shall be pertinent to the subject of the ordinance.

Rule 24. Temporary abandonment of chair by president.

The president of the council may, at any meeting, call the president pro tempore to the chair temporarily for a stated purpose.

Rule 25. Censure authorized.

If the president of the council or any council member shall willfully violate any of the Rules promulgated in this division, he or she shall suffer such censure as the council may direct. Any censure must be approved by a two-thirds vote of the remaining council members. Censure may include public criticism and admonition.

Rule 26. Suspension of Rules.

Except as otherwise provided by state law, any one of the Rules promulgated in this division may be suspended by the vote of two-thirds of the council members present at any meeting of the council, but never by less than a majority of the council membership.

Rule 27. Consent Agenda.

A consent agenda contains routine and non-controversial items, which do not need further discussion and may be approved with a single motion and vote. The president of the council, in consultation with the mayor, shall be responsible for compiling the consent agenda for each regular council meeting. Consent agenda items may include, but are not limited to, alcoholic beverage license requests, approval of bids or contracts previously budgeted, authorization of refunds of taxes and/or utility service paid in error, approval of travel expense reports, authorization for the disposition of surplus municipal personal property and right-of-way and easement dedications. Ordinances or agenda items requiring a public hearing will not be included on the consent agenda. Any council member may, without a motion or second, request the removal of an item on the consent agenda. The removal of an item for separate discussion shall be automatic upon such request. After any removal, a motion may be made and seconded to approve all remaining items on the consent agenda in a single motion. The motion to approve the consent agenda shall not be debatable. Following the motion and second, a single vote will be taken. Items removed from the consent agenda shall be placed on the regular agenda and the president of the council shall determine the proper placement.

Section 3. New Section 2-170. That the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika, Alabama, is hereby amended by adding a section to be numbered 2-170, which said section shall read as follows:

Sec. 2-170. Duties and responsibilities of council president.

(a) Preparation of preliminary agendas. Prior to any meeting of the council, the president of the council shall establish and make public a preliminary agenda.

(b) Presiding at meetings. The president of the council shall preside at regular council meetings, work sessions, special meetings, emergency meetings and employee hearings held by the council.

(c) Official documents. The president of the council shall sign all resolutions, contracts and other official documents enacted or authorized by the council.

(d) Purchases and expenditures. The president of the council shall approve all purchases and expenditures for the legislative department.

(e) Performance evaluations. The president of the council shall submit an annual performance evaluation of the City Clerk to the Mayor and/or City Administrator.

(f) Committee appointments. The president of the council shall appoint members to all committees of the council.

(g) Representation at functions. The president of the council shall represent the council at official and civic functions as requested. If the president is not able to attend, the president pro tempore shall attend in the president’s place as representative of the council. If both the president and the president pro tempore are unable to attend, other council members shall be contacted, in order of seniority if possible, until a replacement representative is available.

(h) Act as mayor pro tempore. In case of the absence of the mayor, or his inability to serve on account of sickness, temporary disability or other good reason, the president of the council shall act as mayor pro tempore with the power and authority of the mayor during such time. While the president of the council is serving as mayor pro tempore, he/she shall receive no additional compensation, and may vote on any matters before the council. In the event of a failure or refusal of the president of the council to act as mayor pro tempore, the council may appoint one of its members to act as mayor pro tempore with like effect, which appointment shall be entered in the minutes of the council.

Section 4. New Section 2-171. That the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika, Alabama, is hereby amended by adding a new section to be numbered 2-171, which said section shall read as follows:

Sec. 2-171. Duties and responsibilities of president pro tempore. In case of the absence of the president of the council, or his/her inability to serve on account of sickness, temporary disability or other good reason, the president pro tempore shall act as president of the council with the power and authority of the president of the council during such time.

Section 5. New Section 2-172. That the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika, Alabama, is hereby amended by adding a new section to be numbered 2-172, which said section shall read as follows:

Sec. 2-172. Organizational meeting. The newly elected city council shall assemble and organize on the first Monday in November following the election at a time designated by the city council. The mayor-elect and members-elect of the city council shall take and subscribe the oath of office. Following the oath of office, the members of the city council shall elect, by majority vote of the council membership, a president and president pro tempore from among their number. Council members may vote for themselves for the offices of president and president pro tempore of the city council. The president and president pro tempore of the council shall hold their respective offices until the next council takes office, unless otherwise provided by law.

Section 6. New Section 2-173. That the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika, Alabama, is hereby amended by adding a new section to be numbered 2-173, which said section shall read as follows:

Sec. 2-173. City Council travel policies and procedures. The City shall be responsible for paying the expenses incurred by members of the city council while traveling to authorized meetings and/or educational events on city business. Authorized meetings and/or educational events include, but are not limited to conferences, classes or educational events, trade meetings and events of boards or committees to which council members have been appointed by the city or related entities.

(a) Pre-approval requirements.

Travel on official city business outside of Lee County must be authorized by the president of the council. A travel authorization form must be completed describing the travel requested, the purpose of the proposed trip, the proposed departure date and time and the proposed return date and time. The travel authorization form should include all known or estimated expenses, including, but not limited to

Registration (conference or training) Meals Lodging Transportation (airfare, mileage, rental cars) Other required expenses (shuttle, taxi service, parking, etc.)

Documentation must be provided to support the estimated cost of the trip. Conference registration forms and agendas provide the best documentation. No registration/reservations should be made before travel has been approved.

(b) Transportation. Use of air or private car shall be selected on the basis of the most cost-effective and appropriate method, taking into consideration distance as calculated by an Internet calculator such as Google Maps, and total costs to the city after all expense items are tabulated. Trips should be via the most direct and commonly traveled routes. Other routes may be authorized when official business requires their use. Costs associated with indirect routes, stops along the way for personal reasons or extending the time beyond what is required for official business will not be paid for or reimbursed by the city. Once booked, changes to flights should be avoided whenever possible to minimize cost to the city. If a council member wishes to drive rather than fly to a destination, the city will reimburse the council member the lesser of the mileage rate to and from the site or the amount of lowest cost airline coach fare within one week after the meeting or conference is booked, plus the cost of transportation from the airport to the meeting or conference site for the time necessary for business travel.

The city will not cover the cost of additional expenditures, such as meals, lodging, parking and any other cost incurred as a result of additional time required to travel by automobile. Reimbursement for mileage shall be the prevailing IRS established rate, and mileage shall be calculated from the home of the council member or city hall. Use of a privately-owned vehicle on city business requires the driver to possess a valid Alabama driver’s license and to carry automobile liability insurance. Any damage to the vehicle or service repairs of a personal nature, are not reimbursable by the city, and the city shall assume no liability. Expenditures deemed as allowable by the GSA, such as tolls, parking, Internet service and checked baggage for airlines will be fully reimbursed upon presentation of the original receipts for the period of travel time required for city business. If a council member chooses to extend the trip for additional days, expenditures for those days will not be paid or reimbursed by the city.

5.When the use of public air transportation is approved, travel for domestic flights shall be in coach or comfort/economy plus. Private automobile use to and from the airport shall be reimbursed for all miles at the current IRS mileage rate. Long-term parking at the airport must be used for travel exceeding 24 hours.

(c) Lodging. Lodging shall be obtained at the most economical rate available for good quality accommodations. In general, the city will cover the cost of hotel accommodations at the standard room rate, government room rate, or conference attendance rate, whichever is less. Upgrades to accommodations are not covered and must be paid for directly by the council member.

2.If lodging is in connection with a conference, lodging expenses must not exceed the group rate published by the conference sponsor for the meeting in question if such rates are available at the time of booking. The city will pay for a single occupancy room (including taxes, parking and other allowable expenses) for as many nights as it is necessary to attend the meeting or conference based on the applicable agenda. Any extension of time for personal use is not covered and must be paid for directly by the council member. Lodging will be provided for a council member the night prior to the meeting or conference when flight schedules do not allow for arrival on the day of the event prior to the start. Lodging will be provided on the last day of the event only if the event ends late in the day and no return flights are available. Council members must cancel any reservations that will not be used. A council member may stay with a friend or relative while attending an out-of-town meeting or conference; however, the city will not reimburse the council member for any payment to the friend or relative for lodging, meals or transportation.

(d) Meals, incidental and allowable expenses. For trips requiring an overnight stay, the allowable cost of meals at a hotel, restaurant, cafeteria, café or deli consumed by the council member while on required business travel will be reimbursed when documented by appropriate receipts. The cost includes non-alcoholic beverages, taxes and a 20% tip.

i. Receipts must show the itemized meal and beverages. Credit card receipts with no detail are not acceptable documentation.

ii. Other expenditures deemed by the GSA as an allowable expense (i.e., checked baggage for airlines) are reimbursable.

iii. Council members are required to submit supporting documentation and receipts for all reimbursable purchases, including the council member’s name and the nature of the business. For trips not requiring overnight stays, the actual cost of meals at a hotel, restaurant, cafeteria, café or deli consumed by the council member while on business travel will be reimbursed when documented by appropriate receipts. The cost includes non-alcoholic beverages, taxes and a 20% tip.

i. Receipts must show the itemized meal and should have council member’s name and the nature of the business documented.

ii.Meals for travel under 24 hours may be taxed according to IRS regulations.

iii. Council members will not be reimbursed for meals if the location of the meeting or conference is within the city, since the council member could have the meal in the manner they normally choose.

iv. Council members will not be reimbursed for meals which are already included in the conference registration fee.

(e)Cash advances.

If a council member requires a cash advance for travel expenditures related to city business, he/she shall submit a request to the city clerk. The cash advance must be approved by resolution of the city council. The resolution must state the purpose and objective of the proposed trip. When funds are advanced to a council member, an itemized statement must be made on the basis of actual expenses. If actual expenses exceed the amount received, any additional expenses will be reimbursed. If actual expenses do not exceed the amount of the advance, the council member shall reimburse the city for the unused portion within ten days of filing the expense report.

(f) Other provisions. Spouses and guests are permitted to accompany the council member on city travel and at conferences, seminars and meetings, except when such accompaniment would interfere with the conduct of city business. Any additional costs associated with the participation of the spouse or other guests are the council member’s responsibility. If Internet access is necessary for city-related business, the city will reimburse Internet access connection and/or usage fees away from home during the authorized business travel period. The rate must be listed as such on the invoice, so as not to be confused with other incidental costs. Baggage handling fees of a generally accepted, reasonable amount and gratuities of up to 20% will be reimbursed.

(g) Unauthorized expenses. Items of a personal nature are not reimbursable, including: movies, entertainment, premium television services, alcoholic beverages, snacks, gift certificates, laundering or dry-cleaning, spas, gyms, barbers, magazines, shoeshine, travel insurance, purchase of clothing or toiletries, loss of tickets, fines or traffic violations, non-mileage personal automobile expenses, including repairs, insurance or gasoline, personal losses incurred while on city business, excess baggage, spouse and/or guest accommodations, office equipment and other items of a personal nature. Spouses or guests are allowed to accompany a council member on city travel at conferences, seminars and meetings when using public or private transportation. The city does not reimburse for spousal accompaniment unless the spouse fulfills a necessary business purpose, which should be documented on the Travel Expense Form. If the council member’s spouse accompanies the council member for personal purposes, the spouse’s expenses should be excluded from the travel reimbursement request. Any additional costs associated with the participation of the spouse or other guests for personal purposes are the council member’s responsibility including airfare for the spouse or guest, and any increased lodging rate due to double occupancy. Any increase in cost due to a spouse or guest accompanying a council member is not to be charged to the city and must be paid for directly by the council member. Expenses for which council members receive reimbursement from another agency are not reimbursable. If unauthorized expenses have been paid by the city, the council member will be responsible for immediate reimbursement to the city by cash or personal check. If payment has not been received within ten (10) calendar days after the event, the amount due will be deducted from the council member’s next monthly stipend.

(h) Travel/Expense Form.

Upon return from the event, the council member must submit an approved Travel/Expense Form to the city clerk within ten (10) calendar days. This form itemizes all expenses associated with the event. All original receipts must be attached, as well as a copy of the conference schedule. Electronic receipts will also be accepted.

Section 7. Repealer Clause. All former ordinances or parts thereof conflicting or inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance are repealed.

Section 8. Severability. If any section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance shall be held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any Court of any competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not affect any other section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance which is not in or of itself invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 9. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect upon its adoption and publication as required by law.

Section 10. Publication. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause a copy of this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 3rd day of November, 2025.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAM

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 4th day of November, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 4th day of November, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK

LEGAL RUN 11/13/2025

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a R-1 District (Rural District) to a C-3 District (General Commercial District), the parcel of land hereinafter described, subject to conditions related to sanitary sewer service:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Section 33, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, thence South 89°09’43” West, a distance of 335.58 feet to a found 3/4”open top iron pin under a tree root, said point being in the Western right of way of Alabama Highway 51 and being the Northeast corner and the Point of Beginning of the property described herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING, thence along Alabama Highway 51 South 30°00’49” East, a distance of 182,77 to a set ‘/z” rebar by Precision Surveying (CA788) and the beginning of a curve tangent to said line; thence along said curve of the West right of way of Alabama Highway 51 southeasterly an arc distance of 362.64 feet along the curve concave to the southwest, having a radius of 2553.82 feet and a central angle of 8°08’09” to a set ‘Z2” rebar (CA788) to a point of compound curvature; thence southerly an arc distance of 191.87 feet along the curve concave to the west, having a radius of 961.04 feet and a central angle of 11°26’21” to a found °/4” open top iron pin; thence leaving Alabama Highway 51 South 84°28’09” West, a distance of 131.53 feet to a found 1” open top iron pin; thence South 48°44’09” West, a distance of 161.94 feet to a calculated point in a creek; thence South 41°38’02” West, a distance of 79.10 feet to a set ‘/2” rebar (CA788) in the centerline of a creek; thence South 83°49’27” West, a distance of 106.48 feet to a calculated point in a creek; thence North 84°39’29” West, a distance of 109.20 feet to a set ‘/2” rebar (CA788); thence South 87°43’25” West, a distance of 2033.87 feet to a found disturbed 3/4” crimp top iron pin; thence North 02°38’42” West, a distance of 887.37 feet to a found disturbed 3Z4”crimp top iron pin; thence North 88°56’31” East, a distance of 2290.08 feet to the Point Of Beginning.

Said parcel contains 48.06 acres, more or less, and lies in Section 33, Township 198 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described parcel is located at 2051 Alabama Highway 169, Opelika, Alabama.

The rezoning of the Property described above is subject to and conditioned upon the following conditions and requirements:

(a)No new building permit or permit for an addition to the existing 1,400 square foot building located on the property shall be allowed until sanitary public sewer is accessible to the property.

(b)Any change in use that increases the demand for sanitary sewer services shall require a connection to the public sewer.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on November 6, 2025, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-78 and 11-52-85, Code of Alabama (1975).

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to said ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 13th day of November, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 11/13/2025

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I.Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. Plat (Preliminary and Final) – Public Hearing

1.A public hearing on a request by Emily Key, authorized representative for Three Keys Properties, LLC, property owners, for preliminary and final approval of Bay Court Subdivision consisting of 5 lots accessed from Bay Court.

B. Conditional Use – Public Hearing

2.A public hearing on a request by Rudy Sardinas, authorized representative for Viking Sun, Inc., property owner at 809 1st Avenue for conditional use approval in a C-1 zoning district for a church (Neos Church) and café/workspace.

3.A public hearing on a request by Foresite Group, LLC, authorized representative for Opelika 26, LLC, property owner at 2900 Society Hill Road for conditional use approval in a C-2 zoning district for a 265-unit apartment development (Society Hill Apartments).

4.A public hearing on a request by Tyler Hearin, authorized representative for Lesle Greene Dudley, property owner at 1525 Old Columbus Road for conditional use approval in a M-1 zoning district for a recovered material processing material facility (recycling center).

5.A public hearing on a request by Arbour Valley Development, LLC, authorized representative for Michael V. Shannon/Weaver C/O Crooked Creek, property owner, at 600 block of Fox Run Parkway for conditional use approval in a C-2, GC-P zoning district for a 144-unit apartment development.

C.AMENDMENT TO COMPREHENSIVE PLAN and REZONING – Public Hearing

6a. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Bill Perry, property owner at 2505 Anderson Road to rezone 20.1 acres from an R-3 zone to a R-4 zoning district.

6b. An agenda item for a rezoning request includes an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for 2505 Anderson Road consisting of 20.1 acres from a medium density land use category to a high-density land use category.

7a.A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by WRO LLC, property owner at 2209 Lafayette Parkway to rezone 6.1 acres from an M-1, GC-P to a C-3, GC-P zoning district.

7b. An agenda item for a rezoning request includes an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for 2209 Lafayette Parkway for 6.1 acres from a manufacturing land use category to a general commercial land use category.

8a. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., authorized representative for Gateway Development, LLC, Cornerstone, LLC, and Clark-Adams Investments, LLC, property owners at 2001 Cunningham Drive to rezone 5.1 acres from an R-4 zone to a PUD zoning district and an amendment to the master development plan.

8b. An agenda item for a rezoning request includes an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for 2001 Cunningham Drive consisting of 5.1 acres from a medium density land use category to a mixed-use land use category.

D. MASTER PLAN AMENDMENT – Public Hearing

9.A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., authorized representative for CPP Investments, LLC, property owners for a major amendment to Wyndham PUD Master Plan at 3150 Wyndham Industrial Drive. The amendment revises the land uses of a 4.6 acre area from an office use to a contractor with equipment and material yard. The Planning Commission will consider the request and vote to send a recommendation to City Council.

V. Old Business

E. Conditional Use – Public Hearing

10.A public hearing on a request by Dave King, authorized representative of King Automobiles, Inc., property owner, at the Northwest corner of Dunlop Drive & Hwy 280 for conditional use approval for commercial retail improvements in a C-3, GC-P zoning district. (This item was tabled at the October 28th PC meeting.)

11.A public hearing on a request by Dave King, authorized representative of King Automobiles, Inc., property owner at the front corner of Highway 280 and Dunlop Drive, for commercial retail improvements in a C-3, GC-P zoning district. (This item was tabled at the October 28th PC meeting.)

F.TEXT AMENDMENTS TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE – Public Hearing

12.A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance: Section 7.3A – Revision of Minimum Lot Width in the C-1 zone and Revision to Section 7.3. C. Use Categories (matrix table) to Package Liquor Store and Section 8.28.5 Package Liquor Store Standards for Use. (This item was tabled at the October 28th PC meeting.

VII. ADJOURN

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 710 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

LEGAL RUN 11/13/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2025-900580

REGINALD STAPLES, PLAINTIFF

VS. PARCEL NO. 1 BEING LOTS 21 AND 22 OF SPRINGHILL HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION AS FOUND IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 12 AS FOUND IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, BEING FURTHER DESIGNATED IN THE REVENUE COMMISSIONER RECORDS AS PARCEL NO. 43-09-05-15-1-000-012.000. SAID PROPERTY IS FURTHER DESIGNATED AS BEING 3313 DALLAS AVENUE, OPELIKA, ALABAMA;AND ANY CLAIMANT TO THE ABOVE PARCEL WHOSE NAMES ARE UNKNOWN WHO MAY CLAIM ANY RIGHT, TITLE, CLAIM OR INTEREST

IN OR TO SAID PARCEL

DEFENDANTS

NOTICE

A Complaint has been filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County to quiet title in the name of Reginald Staples. Anyone claiming an interest in this property should file their notice of claim in the Circuit Court of Lee County, on or before the 4th day of January, 2026, or judgment will be entered against you. For anyone desiring further information concerning this matter please contact John Tinney, Attorney at Law at 334-863-8945.

s/Mary B. Roberson, Circuit Clerk

Legal Run 11/13/25, 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/4/2025

Notice of Public Auction

Mini Mall Storage-Opelika

We will be holding a public auction online at

StorageTreasures.com

Date: November 12, 2025, Time: 10:00am

The payment methods we will accept for this are: debit:

Visa, Mastercard, and Amex.

All sales are final: The bidder must place a $100 cash deposit,

make payment and clear out the unit within 48 hours from the

time the auction closes. Once the unit has been inspected; the $100 cash deposit

will be returned to the bidder.

We currently have 3 units:

A23- L. Shealey- couch, love seat, lamp, mattresses, corner china cabinet

G09- B. Holmes- Head board, boxes, tubs, toys, blower

LEGAL RUN 11/13/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900209.00

GRANT CAPITAL, LLC, Plaintiff, V. A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, more particularly

described as Tract 1, Taurus III, according to and as show by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 10, at Page 217, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

ANGEL SMITH JOHNSON, or her heirs, if deceased,

NAR SOLUTIONS, INC., Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot

by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To Any and all Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 18th day of April 2025, a Complaint for Ejectment and Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property

Tract I, Taurus III, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 10, at Page 217, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 117 Lee Road 182, Opelika, Alabama 36804.

Lee County Parcel Number 43-11-03-05-0-000-003.035.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 5th day of November 2025.

Mary Roberson, Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number 334-749-6999

Fax 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 11/13/25, 11/20/25, 11/26/25 & 12/4/25

STATE OF ALABAMA, LEE COUNTY IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2025-616

RE: Estate of: FRANKLIN VIRGIL CHAPPELL, Deceased,

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of October, 2025, a Petition For Summary Distribution has been filed by Alana Chadwich Chappell, by and through her attorney, Jacob J. (Jake) Key, and that thirty (30) days after the publication hereof and pursuant to law, the Court shall enter an Order directing summary distribution by Alana Chadwick Chappell of the decedent’s estate unto herself.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge, Lee County, Alabama

LEGAL RUN 11/13/2025

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution In the Estate of KENNETH BERNARD CHANDLER, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Renee Green on November 3, 2025, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication

hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 11/13/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ESTATE NO: 2025-401

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EDDIE CHARLES LOCKHART, Deceased

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of EDDIE CHARLES LOCKHART, deceased, having been granted to Ed Parish, Jr., on the 17th day of October 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 11/13/25, 11/20/25 & 11/26/25

Form of Advertisement of Completion

Legal Notice: In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that Toland Construction LLC, License # 51788, has completed, substantially, the contract for construction of Spring Villa Lodge located at 1474 Lee Rd. 148, Opelika, AL. 36804 for the City of Opelika, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, AL. 36801, located in the State of Alabama, County of Lee. The owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify SS&L Architects, 570 Devall Drive, Suite 304, Auburn, AL. 36830.

Legal Run: 11/13/2025, 11/20/2025, 11/26/2025, 12/04/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated December 14, 2023, executed by Keiwana Tyrea Eaton, single, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc., dba CMG Home Loans, which mortgage was recorded on December 28, 2023, in Book 5007, Page 853, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to CMG Mortgage, Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Lee County Courthouse at Opelika, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on January 08, 2026, the following described real estate, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 139, Wyndham Gates Subdivision, POD 3, Phase 4, a subdivision, according to a map or plat thereof which is on file of record in the office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, AL, in Plat Book 49, Page 61 reference to which is hereby made in aid of and as a part of this description.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

CMG Mortgage Inc.

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

The Opelika Observer

November 13, 2025, November 20, 2025, November 26 2025

Notice of Public Auction

Mini Mall Storage-Opelika

We will be holding a public auction online at

StorageTreasures.com

Date: November 19, and December 10, 2025, Time: 10:00am

The payment methods we will accept for this are: debit:

Visa, Mastercard, and Amex.

All sales are final: The bidder must place a $100 cash deposit, make payment and clear out the unit within 48 hours from the time the auction closes. Once the unit has been inspected; the $100 cash deposit will be returned to the bidder. We currently have 2 units:

Jalyn Johnson K06 – couch and love seat, toys, buckets

Bob Peaks I11 – fencing, table and chairs, tubs, tarps

Notice of Public Auction

Mini Mall Storage-Opelika

We will be holding a public auction online at

SelfStorageAuction.com

Date: October 22 and October 29, 2025, Time: 10:00am

The payment methods we will accept for this are: cash, debit, Visa, Mastercard and Amex.

All sales are final: The bidder must place a $100 cash deposit, make payment and clear out the unit within 48 hours from the time the auction closes. Once the unit has been inspected, the $100 cash deposit will be returned to the bidder.

We currently have 3 units:

A18 R. Brown- 2 chairs, tires and boxes

A23 L. Shealy- couch/loveseat, small China cabinet

L19 M. McCoy- 2 snake aquariums, stand up mirror

Legal Run 11/13/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ROYZELL BAKER , Plaintiff, VS.

RAMONA NELMS, et al, to INCLUDE ALL

THOSE PARTIES SHOWN IN

EXHIBIT “A’, MORE OR LESS; FICTICIOUS PERSONS, ABC, WHOSE CORRECT IDENTITY WILL BE ADDED TO THIS COMPLAINT BY AMENDMENT; PARCE L OR PLOT OF REAL ESTATE, THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS COMPLAINT AND DESCRIBED AND LOCATED AS SHOWN ON THE ATTACHED EXHIBIT “B”, AND ANY SURVIVING DESCENDANTS OF JIM H. WASHINGTON, SR., AND MATTIE LEE GILLIAM WASHINGTON

Civil Action No. 43-CV-2025-900307

Defendants.

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence. You are hereby notified that on the 6th day of June 2025, a Complaint for Partition or Sale of Real Property was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Lee County Identification: 22-04-18-0-000-009.000; BEG at the SW COR SW4; E 1740’ S; NELY 950’ S to Uchee CRK; NWLY 2400’ S ALG a CRK; S 2330’ S to POB in SEC 18, T17N, R27E.

These property descriptions are not adequate for a deed. A survey will be required. Street Address: 310 Lee Road 35, Auburn AL 36832.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by de- fault to be rendered against them; it being intended that this notice’ shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 21st day of October 2025.

Mary Roberson Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County Cody W. Foote

217 B So. 8th Street

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number:

334-749-2686, Fax: 334-363-2977

codywaynefoote@yahoo.com

legal run 10/30/25, 11/06/25, & 11/13/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARCUS JORDAN, DECEASED

Case Number: 2025-626

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Beverly Christian-Jordan as Administrator of the Estate of Marcus Jordan deceased, on the 31st day of October, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Beverly Christian-Jordan

Personal Representative of the Estate of Marcus Jordan

Legal Run 11/6/25, 11/13/25 & 11/20/25

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

Alberto Rodriquez Mendoza, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer Talia Martinez’s petition for divorce and other relief by December 28, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 43-DR-900179.00, Circuit Court of Lee County. Done the 31st day of October, 2025.

MARY B. ROBERSON, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County.

Barbara H. Agricola

127 South 8th Street

Opelika, Alabama

Attorney for Talia Martinez

Legal Run 11/6/25, 11/13/25, 11/20/25, 11/26/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF GARY WAYNE WALKER, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025 –

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Catherine Walker, Personal Representative on the 5th day of November, 2025. by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby against said estate are hereby given that all persons having claims against the estate are required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CATHERINE WALKER

Legal Run 11/13/25, 11/20/25 & 11/26/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF CHARLES EDWARD STRINGER, DECEASED.

CASE NO. 2025-582

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to CaSandra Alisa Stanard, as Executrix of the Estate of Charles Edward Stringer, deceased, on the 24th day of October, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

CaSandra Alisa Stanard, Executrix Of the Estate of Charles Edward Stringer, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 11/13/25, 11/20/25 & 11/26/25