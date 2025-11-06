For Immediate Release | The Alabama Urban Forestry Association, the Arbor Day Foundation and Niagara Cares Team Up to Host a Tree Planting and Distribution Event in Opelika

Local tree planting and distribution event aims to engage community members

to take an active role in the overall health of their communities

Opelika, Ala. (Nov. 12, 2025) – On Nov. 12, the Alabama Urban Forestry Association (AUFA) will partner with Niagara Cares, the charitable division of Niagara Bottling, and the Arbor Day Foundation to plant and distribute 315 trees in Opelika.

The AUFA’s mission is to educate tree care professionals and the public and increase the health and quantity of trees across the state.

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city’s overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

“The Arbor Day Foundation is dedicated to helping our local planting partners unlock the transformative power of trees in their community,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees clean our air, cool our cities and improve the lives of the people around them. We’re happy to help the Alabama Urban Forestry Association maximize the impact of their urban canopy and inspire more people to engage with nature in a meaningful way.”



“Supporting our communities is at the heart of who we are at Niagara, so this event is a great way we can contribute to enhancing both the environment and quality of life for Opelika residents,” said Ann Canela, director of corporate giving at Niagara Bottling. “By planting native trees, we’re also moving closer to our goal of planting 1 million trees and creating a greener, healthier future for the community.”

About Alabama Urban Forestry Association (AUFA)

Established in 1989, the Alabama Urban Forestry Association (AUFA), is a committed leader in arboriculture and urban forestry. AUFA promotes proper selection, planting and tree care, tree protection and other tree issues in the urban setting. Through our partnership with Arbor Day Foundation and our Alabama Re-Leaf program we have planted and given away tens of thousands of trees across the state.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. It is a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united in the belief that trees bring people together to do great things. For more than 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has answered critical need by activating a vast network of individuals and organizations to plant trees with purpose and scale. To date, it has planted more than 500 million trees in forests and communities in more than 50 countries. And this is only the beginning.

Niagara Cares is the heart of what we do and who we are at Niagara Bottling. For more than 60 years, we have been making a difference for our Team Members, consumers and communities through philanthropic giving, volunteering, water donations and disaster relief. As a family-owned business, we are committed to creating meaningful change for our communities through a spirit of giving back both big and small. For more information, visit niagarawater.com/niagara-cares.

Niagara Bottling, LLC has been family owned and operated since 1963. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, Calif., Niagara operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading U.S. beverage manufacturer, Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling, vitamin and flavored water, teas, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks and non-dairy milk products. For more information, visitwww.niagarawater.com.

[Fred Kapp]

[Alabama Urban Forestry Association]

[205-862-2588]

[fkapp@bellsouth.net]