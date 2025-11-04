Veteran Spotlight | One soldier’s love story

When the bottle stopped spinning, love took over

BY JERRY BALLAS

FOR THE OBSERVER

Sometimes, love begins with the simplest twist of fate — or, in this case, the spin of a bottle.

Marty Ballas of Miami, Florida, played one year of basketball at the University of Miami before joining the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort Benning and later deployed to serve in the Korean War. After returning from overseas, he continued his service at Fort Benning and, during a day off, decided to visit Flat Rock Park in Columbus, Georgia.

That day would change his life forever.

While walking through the park with an Army buddy, Ballas came across a group of young people playing spin the bottle. A young woman called out, inviting them to join the game. Ballas agreed — and when the bottle stopped spinning, it pointed to that same young woman, Madie Holland, a 1954 graduate of Jordan High School in Columbus.

That spin sparked a romance that would last a lifetime. The two began dating, and after Ballas completed his four years of service, he asked her to marry him. They wed in Miami and built a life together, raising three sons: Jerry, a retired AFLAC photographer in Columbus who now contributes his photography to The Observer, and his brothers, Kenny and Steve.

What began as a simple game on a sunny afternoon at Flat Rock Park became the start of a beautiful love story — one still celebrated by their family today.