Red Clay Brewing to host Freedom Fest Kickoff Nov. 7

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Red Clay Brewing partners with Flags for Vets to host day one of the second annual Freedom Fest on Nov. 7, 2025. The brewery will host a meet and greet with four medal of honor recipients and feature multiple bands performing at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Red Clay Brewing, a local brewery situated in downtown Opelika, crafts their offerings in-house and will be offering a specialty brew in honor of the Freedom Fest. The event will feature multiple food trucks and live performances by Blane Rudd and the Ryan Walther band. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet four medal of honor recipients.

The first day of the Freedom Fest, Nov. 7, will take place at Red Clay and will span to nearby locations the following day. On Nov. 8, Flags for Vets and other local businesses will host a Veterans Day parade and a breakfast for veterans.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $25. Other packages such as VIP admission and a combo package with the Salute to Veterans Bowl are also available.

To learn more about Freedom Fest or purchase a ticket, visit the Auburn-Opelika Tourism website.