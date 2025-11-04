Public Notices | Week of Nov. 3, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

GERRY L. WALDEN, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-605

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that a Petition for Summary Distribution of a Small Estate of said deceased having been filed on Oct. 9, 2025 in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Pamela McCann, Petitioner

Legal Run 10/23/25, 10/30/25 & 11/06/25

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

Asha Leona Stancil, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Brittany Corlise Dowdell’s Complaint arising out of an automobile accident occurring in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama on May 16, 2025 by December 1, 2025 or, thereafter, a judgment by default maybe rendered against her in Civil Action No: CV-2025-900803.00 in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Done this 1st day of October, 2025.

Attorney for Plaintiff

James R. Bowles, Esq.

Law Offices of James R. Bowles

2 South Dubois Avenue

P. O. Box 780397

Tallassee, AL 36078

(334) 283-6548

Legal Run 10/09/25, 10/16/25,

10/23/25 & 10/30/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

ANNE STORY WARD,

Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-543

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Kenneth Franklin Ward, Executor, on the 15th day of October, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Kenneth Franklin Ward

Legal Run 10/23/25, 10/30/25 & 11/06/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF CONNIE LYNN INGRAM,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-604

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 13th day of October, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

PAMELA INGRAM LAMBERT

Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 10/23/25, 10/30/25 & 11/06/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of: Kenneth Ashworth, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Any relatives or interested parties: Lee County OHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Kenneth Ashworth. It is ordered that the 20th day of November, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Said hearing may be conducted electronically. Done this the 14th day of October, 2025.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Margaret A. Mayfield Attorney for Lee County OHR Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

LEGAL RUN 10/23/25, 10/30/25 & 11/6/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF FRANKLIN C. SMITH, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2025-365

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: CASSIE SMITH ADAMS, WILLIAM C. SMITH, KEVIN HARDIN, MARTY SMITH, PAUL COOPER, BOBBY BARBER, AND ANY OTHER POTENTIAL UNKOWN HEIRS

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Letters of Administration with the Will Annexed has been filed by the Petitioner, Bobby C. Smith, by and through his attorney, Marrell McNeal. A hearing has been set for the 20th day of November 2025 at 2:00 p.m. central time at the Lee County Courthouse. Should you intend to contest this, you must appear on the date of the hearing as set above. LEGAL RUN 10/23/25, 10/30/25 & 11/6/25

LEGAL NOTICE

that In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given E. Cornell Malone Corporation,has completed the Contract for Renovation Project: Partial Roof Replacement of Opelika Learning Center, 214 Jeter Ave for the Opelika City Schools, DCM #20240361, ECMC-24-2157,

Alabama and the (County) (City) of Opelika

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Stephen Ward & Associates, Inc.

140 Oxmoor Blvd, Ste 160, Birmingham, AL 35813, E. Cornell Malone Corporation (Contractor)

185 Davis Johnson Drive, Suite A Richland, MS 39218

Legal Run 10/23/25, 10/30/25, 11/6/25 & 11/13/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF VONCILE BIRCHFIELD

CASE NO. 2016-B-014

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE That Stephen Ray Birchfield and Gail Gunn, as Co- Petitioners of the Estate of Voncile Birchfield, filed their Petition for Final Settlement of said Estate on the 11th day of September 2025, and that the 4th day of December,2025 at 10:00 AM has been appointed to hear said settlement.

DONE this 20th day of October, 2025.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 10/23/25, 10/30/25, 11/06/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LARUE B. GODFREY, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-609

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Derek Godfrey and Neil Godfrey as Executors for the Estate of LARUE B. GODFREY, deceased, on October 14, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 14th day of October, 2025.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 10/23/25, 10/30/25 & 11/6/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

RE: In the Matter of the Estate of WINFRED HILBURN FOWLER, deceased.

Estate No. 2025-597

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Ancillary Letters Testamentary of the estate of WINFRED HILBURN FOWLER, also known as W H FOWLER, deceased, having been granted to Joyce Land Fowler, on the 17th day of October, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 10/30/25, 11/6/25, 11/13/25

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2025-581

ESTATE OF PEGGY ANN HINSON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Peggy Ann Hinson, deceased having been granted to Jeffery A. Hilyer this 20th day of October 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Jeffery A. Hilyer, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

Attorney at Law

334-745-2564

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, AL 36803-0030

LEGAL RUN 10/30/25, 11/6/25, 11/13/25

Notice of Action by Publication to Bryant Andrew Felton; Winston A. Felton v. Lisa Hammond et al, Case No.: 43-CV-2022-900117.00, was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama on to-wit: April 1, 2022 and an amendment to complaint filed on May 20, 2022 seeking by Declaratory Judgment to Quiet Title in rem and for a Sale for Division to the property located in Lee County, Alabama and described as follows: (Parcel I) Commence at a found iron pin at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama, said pin also being the Point of Beginning of the following described property. From said Point of Beginning, thence North 87 deg. 24’ 02” East a distance of 1930.14 feet to a found iron pin on the West Right-of-Way line of County Road 191 (80’ ROW); thence, along said West Right of Way, South 06 deg. 43’ 49” West a distance of 250.70 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said West Right of Way, along a curve to the left with a radius of 1949.93 feet, a chord bearing of South 05 deg. 15’ 06” West a chord distance of 92.88 feet to a point at the intersection of said West Right of Way of County Road 191 and the North maintenance line of County Road 14; thence, along said North Maintenance line, South 88 deg. 09’ 04” West a distance of 178.38 feet to a found iron pin; thence, leaving said North maintenance line, North 01 degrees 58’ 32” West a distance of 302.56 feet to a found iron pin; thence, South 87 degrees 39’ 42” West a distance of 300.00 feet to a set iron pin; thence, South 02 degrees 00’ 13” East a distance of 300.00 feet to a found iron pin on the said North maintenance line of County Road 14; thence, along said North Maintenance line, South 88 degrees, 09’ 04” West a distance of 125.81 feet to a point; thence along said North maintenance line, along a curve to the left having a radius of 1230.00 feet, a chord bearing of South 78 degrees 19’ 32” West a chord distance of 419.80 feet to a point; thence along said North maintenance line, North 68 degrees 30’ 00” East a distance of 871.93 feet to a point; thence leaving said North maintenance line, North 05 degrees 24’ 30” West a distance of 680,94 feet to the Point of Beginning; all lying in and being a part of the Southeast ¼ of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama and containing 16.60 acres, more or less. (Parcel II) Commence at a found iron pin at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama; thence South 05 degrees 24’ 30” East a distance of 743.39 feet to a found iron pin on the South maintenance line of County Road 14, said pin being the Point of Beginning of the following described property. From said Point of Beginning, along said South maintenance line, thence North 68 degrees 30’ 00” East a distance of 889.24 feet to a point; thence along said South maintenance line, along a curve to the right with a radius of 1170.00 feet, a chord bearing of North 78 degrees 19’ 32” East a chord distance of 399.32 feet to a point; thence along said South maintenance line, North 88 degrees 09’ 04” East a distance of 124.67 feet to a set iron pin; thence leaving said South maintenance line, South 01 degrees 50’ 56” East a distance of 300.00 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 88 degrees 09’ 04” East a distance of 300.00 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 01 degrees 50’ 56” West a distance of 300.00 feet to a set iron pin on the South maintenance line of said County Road 14; thence along said South maintenance line, North 88 degrees 09’ 04” East a distance of 174.27 feet to a point at the intersection of said South maintenance line and the West Right of Way line of County Road 191 (80’ ROW); thence along said West Right of Way along a curve to the left with a radius of 1949.93 feet, a chord bearing of South 09 degrees 12’ 19” East a chord distance of 765.70 feet to a point; thence along said West Right of Way, South 20 degrees 31’ 00” East a distance of 697.28 feet to a point; thence along said West Right of Way along a curve to the left with a radius of 1472.41 feet, a chord bearing of South 36 degrees 40’ 29” East a distance of 817.86 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said West Right of Way, South 52 degrees 44’ 18” East a distance of 154.57 feet to a point; thence leaving said West Right of Way, South 04 degrees 47’ 28” East a distance of 38.27 feet to a found iron pin; thence South 87 degrees 24’ 21” West a distance of 2641.50 feet to a set iron pin; thence North 04 degrees 52’ 03” West a distance of 669.06 feet to a found iron pin; thence North 04 degrees 52’ 03” West a distance of 397.73 feet to a found iron pin; thence North 04 degrees 47’ 25” West a distance of 830.06 feet to the Point of Beginning, all lying and being a part of the Southeast ¼ of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama, and containing 100.19 acres, more or less. (Parcel III) Commence at a found iron pin at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama; thence North 87 degrees 24’ 02” East a distance of 1930.14 feet to a found pin on the West Right of Way of County Road 191 (80’ ROW); thence North 87 degrees 26’ 22” East a distance of 80.56 feet to a found iron pin on the East Right of Way of said County Road 191; said pin being the Point of Beginning of the following described property. From said Point of Beginning, leaving said Eight Right of Way, North 87 degrees 25’ 00” East a distance of 496.63 feet to a found iron pin; thence North 87 degrees 25’ 16” East a distance of 143.59 feet to a found iron pin; thence South 04 degrees 47’ 28” East a distance of 2494.36 feet to a point on the East Right of Way of said County Road 191; thence along said East Right of Way, North 52 degrees 44’ 40” West a distance of 83.32 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said East Right of Way along a curve to the right with a radius of 1397.72 feet a chord bearing of North 36 degrees 38’ 11” West a chord distance of 773.05 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said East Right of Way, North 20 degrees 31’ 00” West a distance of 697.28 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said East Right of Way, along a curve to the right with a radius of 1880.88 feet a chord bearing of North 06 degrees 59’ 05” West a chord a distance of 878.44 feet to a found concrete monument; thence along said East Right of Way, North 06 degrees 45’ 14” East a distance of 262.89 feet to the Point of Beginning; all lying in and being a part of the Southeast ¼ of Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama, and containing 31.46 acres, more or less.

TO: BRYANT ANDREW FELTON, a named Defendant in said action. You are hereby notified that the above-styled action was filed against you on April 1, 2022, and an amendment to complaint on May 20, 2022 and that by Order entered by the Court, you are hereby commanded to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint within 30 days from last publication, the 22nd day of December, 2025, or thereafter suffer judgment to be rendered against you because this notice shall be used to perfect service against you. Your response must be filed with Mary B. Roberson, Clerk, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, Lee County Justice Center, 2311 Gateway Drive, Suite 104, Opelika, Alabama 36801, and served upon attorneys for the Plaintiff, Wilson & Jackson, LLC, 1785 Taliaferro Trail, Montgomery, Alabama 36117. Plaintiff’s Attorney’s phone number is (334) 260-9998.

Done this the _day of September, 2025

/s/ Mary B. Roberson, Clerk of the Lee County, Alabama, Circuit Court

The Observer, Oct. 30, 2025, Nov. 06, 2025, Nov. 13, 2025 and Nov. 20, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JAMES THOMAS HUDMON, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case No.: 2025-625

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Kalop Braden Taylor, Personal Representative on the 23rd day of October, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be banned.

Kalop Braden Taylor

LEGAL RUN 10/30/25, 11/06/25, 11/13/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GREGORY KARL GARBE, Deceased

2025-511

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to ANDREW RYAN GARBE on the 20th day of October, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ANDREW RYAN GARBE

Legal Run 10/30/2025, 11/6/2025 & 11/13/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of BRUCE BUCHANAN, Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-619

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to GWENDOLYN SISTRUNK, as Personal Representative of the Estate of BRUCE BUCHANAN, deceased, on the 22 day of October, 2025, by Jere Colley, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

GWENDOLYN SISTRUNK

Personal Representative of the Estate of BRUCE BUCHANAN

Legal Run 11/6/25, 11/13/25 & 11/20/25

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. ____

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS RELATED TO SANITARY SEWER SERVICE

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described (the “Property”), so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-1 District (Rural District) to a C-3 District (General Commercial District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Section 33, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, thence South 89°09’43” West, a distance of 335.58 feet to a found 3/4”open top iron pin under a tree root, said point being in the Western right of way of Alabama Highway 51 and being the Northeast corner and the Point of Beginning of the property described herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING, thence along Alabama Highway 51 South 30°00’49” East, a distance of 182,77 to a set ‘/z” rebar by Precision Surveying (CA788) and the beginning of a curve tangent to said line; thence along said curve of the West right of way of Alabama Highway 51 southeasterly an arc distance of 362.64 feet along the curve concave to the southwest, having a radius of 2553.82 feet and a central angle of 8°08’09” to a set ‘Z2” rebar (CA788) to a point of compound curvature; thence southerly an arc distance of 191.87 feet along the curve concave to the west, having a radius of 961.04 feet and a central angle of 11°26’21” to a found °/4” open top iron pin; thence leaving Alabama Highway 51 South 84°28’09” West, a distance of 131.53 feet to a found 1” open top iron pin; thence South 48°44’09” West, a distance of 161.94 feet to a calculated point in a creek; thence South 41°38’02” West, a distance of 79.10 feet to a set ‘/2” rebar (CA788) in the centerline of a creek; thence South 83°49’27” West, a distance of 106.48 feet to a calculated point in a creek; thence North 84°39’29” West, a distance of 109.20 feet to a set ‘/2” rebar (CA788); thence South 87°43’25” West, a distance of 2033.87 feet to a found disturbed 3/4” crimp top iron pin; thence North 02°38’42” West, a distance of 887.37 feet to a found disturbed 3Z4”crimp top iron pin; thence North 88°56’31” East, a distance of 2290.08 feet to the Point Of Beginning.

Said parcel contains 48.06 acres, more or less, and lies in Section 33, Township 198 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described parcel is located at 2051 Alabama Highway 169, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. That the rezoning of the Property described in Section 1 is subject to and conditioned upon the following conditions and requirements:

(a) No new building permit or permit for an addition to the existing 1,400 square foot building located on the property shall be allowed until sanitary public sewer is accessible to the property.

(b) Any change in use that increases the demand for sanitary sewer services shall require a connection to the public sewer.

Section 3. If the owner or any successor owner fails to comply with the conditions set forth in Section 2, the rezoning and all approvals granted under this ordinance shall be null and void. The Property shall revert back to the original R-1 District zoning classification.

Section 4. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 5. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 6th day of November, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC, CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 11/6/2025

Storage Treasure

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 10

C25

C30

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Nov. 6, 2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 1069

Unit B97

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Nov. 6, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARCUS JORDAN, DECEASED

Case Number: 2025-626

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Beverly Christian-Jordan as Administrator of the Estate of Marcus Jordan deceased, on the 31st day of October, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Beverly Christian-Jordan

Personal Representative of the Estate of Marcus Jordan

Legal Run 11/6/25, 11/13/25 & 11/20/15

