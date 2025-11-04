Miele reaches milestone in Opelika relocation plan

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA – One year after the start of production in Opelika, Miele, a family-owned manufacturer of premium household appliances with more than 125 years of history, has completed the phase one of their relocation plan. The facility is now exclusively producing built-in ovens and ranges for the markets in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“Within one year we relocated six final assembly lines from Germany to our first U.S. facility in Opelika,” said Dr. Uwe Brunkhorst, senior vice president at Miele’s business unit Cooking. “Ahead of the planned relocation schedule, the team in Opelika is now producing 37 different models of built-in ovens and ranges.”

“To ensure the high-quality standard of Miele, we trained American employees in the Oelde plant in Germany,” Ulf M. Kranz, managing director at Miele Manufacturing said. “Also, experts of Germany have been supporting the local U.S.-team in the first weeks of production.”

With outstanding cross-border teamwork, the facility becomes an important part of the Miele group.

To celebrate the success story of Miele in Opelika, Former Mayor Gary Fuller visited the facility with his team.

“We are excited to recognize the early accomplishment of Miele’s relocation schedule,” Fuller said. “More than 50 employees are producing premium kitchen appliances for customers in the U.S. We see a growing company that will also have a positive impact of job creation and economic growth.”

Miele offers a variety of appliances with the choice of single or double built-in ovens. Furthermore, ranges can be ordered in widths of 30-, 36- or 48-inch with a gas or induction cooktop selection. All appliances reach the high-quality standards of Miele and allow the customer to prepare any dish to perfection. Features, as an ergonomic handle for the ranges, multiple accessory sets and all-side easy-clean surfaces round up these premium appliances — exclusively assembled in the U.S.