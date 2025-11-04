Auburn’s Veterans Day Ceremony set for Nov. 11

CONTRIBUTED BY THE

CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The Auburn community is invited to honor those who have served our country at the 2025 Veterans Day Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 11. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument, located at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue.

Mayor Ron Anders will officiate the ceremony, and U.S. Army veteran Sgt. Josh Wetzel will be this year’s speaker. Retired U.S. Air Force Chaplain Nathan Tubbs will deliver the invocation, and the East Samford School Choir will perform the national anthem and “Land That We Love.” Auburn Police Sgt. Matt George will conclude the ceremony with a bagpipe performance of “Amazing Grace.”

A reception will immediately follow the event at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, 714 E. Glenn Ave.

Attendees are encouraged to park at Felton Little Park, the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot and at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex. Accessible parking will be available on Ross Street between Glenn Avenue and Harper Avenue, which will be closed to through traffic during the ceremony. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Auburn Council Chamber at 141 N. Ross St.