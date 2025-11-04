Auburn-Opelika Tourism honored with Reader’s Choice Award

CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURN-OPELIKA TOURISM

AUBURN-OPELIKA — Auburn-Opelika Tourism has been honored with a 2025 Readers’ Choice Award from ConventionSouth, the national multimedia resource for event planners across the South.

This year marks the tenth time Auburn-Opelika Tourism has received this recognition, celebrating all the front-line hospitality workers who make the destination excellent in customer service, creativity and event support. Each year, ConventionSouth invites meeting professionals from across the United States to nominate and vote for the destinations, hotels and venues that provide outstanding experiences for meetings and events. More than 7,000 votes were cast in 2025, the publication’s most engaging selection process to date.

“ConventionSouth readers and fans have once again voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and it is no surprise to us that Auburn-Opelika Tourism has been selected to receive our annual Readers’ Choice Award,” said ConventionSouth Associate Publisher Tiffany Burtnett. “This prestigious recognition comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have determined that Auburn-Opelika Tourism indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require.”

Auburn-Opelika Tourism will be featured among other recipients in the December 2025 Awards Issue of Convention South Magazine, alongside top destinations and meeting professionals across the South.

For more information, contact Travis Harrison at travis@aotourism.com or (334) 644-6711.