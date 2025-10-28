Trinity routs North River Christian Academy

BY ROB DAVIS

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Trinity Christian School traveled to Tuscaloosa Friday night and came home with a lopsided 48-0 shutout victory over the Chargers from North River Christian Academy.

Six players scored touchdowns for the Eagles who improved to 5-4 on the season. Anderson England, Elijah Pitt, Hudson Weeks, Luke Dean, Roy Washburn and Nate Riddle all had touchdowns as the Eagles scored through the air and on the ground.

“We saw some opportunities in their defense that allowed us to spread the ball around,” Trinity Head Coach Mike Adams said. “We had great field position all night because our defense really stepped up.”

England and Washburn led the way on the ground with 52 and 55 rushing yards. Reid House had 40 yards receiving and Pitt recorded 33 yards. Eagles quarterback William Dooley had one of his best games passing for 121 yards.

“Over the course of the season we’ve become a football team,” Adams said. “I’ve seen progress and growth each week. I just tell the guys to do their best and leave the rest to God.”

After winning their third game in a row the Eagles are now 5-4 and sit in fourth place in the AISA Eight-Man Region. All of this in the school’s first year of fielding a football team.

“It’s really a testament to the work these young men have put in since our first practice,” Adams said. “When I look back to where we were when we started compared to where we are now it’s really amazing.”

One of the keys to victory for the Eagles is the quarterback to receiver duo William Dooley and Reid House. The two have combined for 14 touchdowns as Dooley currently sits at 50% passing with a quarterback rating of 110.6. House has 42 receptions and is averaging 139.3 yards per game.

On the other side of the ball the Riddle brothers lead the team in tackles with Nate posting a gaudy 76 tackles and Josh adding 56. Roy Washburn has 36 tackles and Harry Price has posted 26 so far.

Trinity will try to make it four in a row this Friday when they travel to Camp Hill for a Halloween matchup with Southern Prep Academy.