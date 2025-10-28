Patriots power past Stewart County, 48–12

BY JEFF MILLER

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Southern Christian Patriots gave their fans plenty to cheer about Friday night at Moore Stadium, closing out their regular-season home slate with a commanding 48–12 win over the Stewart County Royal Knights on Senior Night.

The Patriots honored eight seniors — Jedd Scott, Jagger Scott, Braiden Jerkins, Luke Rudd, Elijah Bailey, Gabriel Phinney, Brandon Bell and Lawton Curran — each of whom has played a major role in building the program into what it is today.

From the opening whistle, Southern Christian set the tone with explosive offense and physical defense. Senior quarterback Elijah Bailey led the way, completing 10 of 16 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns while adding 84 rushing yards on 16 carries. His dual-threat ability kept Stewart County off balance all night.

Senior receiver Jedd Scott turned in one of the most complete performances of the season, catching four passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns while also recording three interceptions on defense. His impact on both sides of the ball helped fuel the Patriots’ momentum from start to finish.

Senior running back Jagger Scott added power and explosiveness on the ground, rushing for 85 yards on just eight carries and providing key defensive stops that helped control the line of scrimmage.

Junior Gabriel Decker gave the home crowd another highlight to remember, returning a kickoff for a touchdown to extend the Patriots’ lead and keep the energy high inside Moore Stadium.

“Decker’s one of those guys who brings instant energy,” said offensive coordinator Jeff Miller. “He’s a junior, but he plays with the confidence and intensity of a senior. That return gave us a real spark.”

Southern Christian’s defense dominated throughout the night, tallying eight and one-half sacks and forcing multiple turnovers. The defensive front pressured the quarterback relentlessly, while the secondary — led by Scott’s three interceptions — shut down the passing game. On special teams, senior Braiden Jerkins handled kickoffs with consistency and power, sending eight kicks for 382 total yards and keeping Stewart County pinned deep.

“These seniors have set the standard for what it means to be a Patriot,” said head coach Jason Scott. “They’ve shown up every day with toughness and leadership. What they’ve built will carry on long after they graduate.”

With the win, Southern Christian improved to 9–1 on the season and now turns its focus to the postseason. The Patriots will host East Central this Friday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. at Moore Stadium in the first round of the playoffs.

For the seniors, it was the perfect sendoff — a dominant performance on their home field surrounded by family, teammates and fans who’ve watched them grow into leaders. For the rest of the Patriots, it was a glimpse of what’s still to come.