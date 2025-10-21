Trinity defeats Snook for big Homecoming victory

BY ROB DAVIS

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA —Trinity Christian School improved to 4-4 on the football season with a 53-34 Homecoming victory over Snook Christian Academy on Friday night at Moore Stadium in Opelika.

The Eagles scored 24 points in the second quarter to pull away from Snook and secured the win with a stout defensive effort in the second half. Quarterback William Dooley led the way with 281 passing yards, while his go-to receiver Reid House totaled 156 receiving yards. Nate Riddle anchored the defense, recording 11 tackles.

It is no small feat that Trinity sits at .500 in its inaugural year of fielding a high school football team. Composed mostly of athletes with little or no previous football experience, the Eagles have relied on athletic ability and creative play-calling to put points on the board.

“We encourage them to have fun and play to the best of their ability,” head coach Mike Adams said. “We remind them to rely on God’s strength and that through Christ they can overcome any challenge.”

After a couple of early season losses, the Eagles found their groove against Coosa Valley Academy, winning 60-46. Trinity followed that with a 31-22 victory over Evangel Christian Academy before dropping the next two games to undefeated Escambia and Macon East. The team has since regrouped and won its next two contests.

Trinity travels to North River Christian this Friday. With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Eagles have a golden opportunity to finish their first campaign with a winning record.

“This is a learning process,” Adams said. “Most of our guys play both ways. I’m just so proud of these young men and how much they have improved over the course of the season.”

With last week’s victory, Trinity moved up to No. 12 in the state among six-, eight- and nine-man football teams.