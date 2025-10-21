Tigers’ complete effort leads to 41-7 win over Carver

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

AUBURN — For Auburn High School’s seniors, Friday night’s matchup against Carver High School couldn’t have been much bigger. It was senior night and their final regular-season home game at Duck Samford Stadium. The winner was also guaranteed to finish second in Class 7A, Region 2 and host a first-round playoff game.

Despite the bittersweet pregame pageantry, the Tigers (7-2, 5-1) turned in their most complete performance of the season with a commanding 41-7 victory over the Wolverines (5-3, 4-2).

Quarterback Cason Myers finished 16-of-20 for 271 yards and four touchdowns. Three players recorded at least 75 receiving yards and one touchdown each, and the defense surrendered just 196 yards of total offense.

After the game, Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge commended his team for maintaining focus throughout the week and executing both offensive and defensive game plans against a team that had been averaging 16.1 more points per game than it allowed entering the contest.

“Super proud of these guys. We came in here with a purpose,” Etheredge said. “This week, our kids played great. They stayed focused on the game plan. Offensively, defensively, both game plans were unbelievable. Our coaches did a great job of putting our kids in positions where they can make plays. I’m super proud of those guys. I’m super proud of our kids, because when we got in position, we made plays.”

While the offensive fireworks drew plenty of attention, the collective defensive effort to contain Carver’s standout quarterback — Mississippi State commit Zion Crumpton — may have been just as impressive. Crumpton, who averages 160 total yards and more than two touchdowns per game, was held to 130 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

“We knew that he was going to make some plays. You can’t completely stop a kid like that who’s that electric,” Etheredge said. “You’ve just got to keep him from getting in the end zone. If that guy breaks it and gets seven or eight yards, we just have to live with that. We can’t allow them to get the big ball over the top for 50 or 60 yards. I thought our guys did a really good job of that.”

For senior defensive lineman Carnell Jackson, the defense embraced the coaching staff’s message of aggression and physicality. Playing on senior night only added motivation.

“We didn’t have one person sitting around waiting for the play to come to them. Everybody went to the play,” Jackson said. “I think everybody was playing with relentless effort and gave 110% every play, and that’s what helped us stop their athletes on the other side of the ball.

“I love this field. I love being here. Every time we play here, it gives me a motor to play even harder for all the people in the stands who come and watch us play. I just want to give them a show each time I get out here on this field.”

That effort on both sides of the ball was evident from the opening snap. The Tigers forced a three-and-out on Carver’s first drive, then quickly struck with a five-play, 69-yard drive capped by a 29-yard touchdown catch by Antonio Welch, set up by a 24-yard reception from Cash Reif.

With AHS leading 7-0 midway through the first quarter, both offenses struggled to find rhythm as the defenses applied heavy pressure.

Late in the quarter, a timely sack by Greg Williams and a short punt gave Auburn the ball at the Carver 42-yard line. On the next play, Myers hit Joshua Askew on a deep vertical route for a touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0.

After another three-and-out deep in Carver territory, the Tigers took over again inside the Wolverines’ half of the field. Three plays later, Myers ran in a 3-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter.

The Auburn defense continued to dominate, forcing a third straight three-and-out — highlighted by Williams’ second sack of the game. Starting near midfield, the Tigers added to their lead with a grinding drive that ended in a 28-yard touchdown catch by Askew, his second of the night, to go up 28-0 with 7:38 left before halftime.

Carver responded with a seven-play, 80-yard drive, capped by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Crumpton to Tyler Grant, trimming the lead to 28-7.

Auburn answered with a 10-play, 77-yard march that ate nearly four minutes and ended with a Joseph Daniel 29-yard field goal to make it 31-7.

Carver nearly scored before halftime following a 50-yard Crumpton scramble, but the Tigers held firm to take their 24-point lead into the locker room.

Auburn opened the second half with another statement drive — seven plays, 70 yards — capped by a 38-yard touchdown grab by Reif to make it 38-7 with 9:41 left in the third quarter.

As the clock wound down, Daniel added a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, and Graham Forthofer intercepted a Crumpton pass to seal the victory.

What’s next

Auburn will travel to Dothan to face Dothan High School in its final Region 2 game of the season on Oct. 24. The Wolves (5-3, 3-3) are coming off a 48-14 win over Smiths Station.

So far this season, Dothan has averaged 40.3 points per game while allowing 30.5, compared with Auburn’s 28.2 points scored and 12.8 allowed.