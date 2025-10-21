Council delays votes on proposed subdivision again

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — For the second time in as many meetings, the Auburn City Council on Oct. 21 postponed a series of votes that would determine the future of a massive mixed-use development on the city’s northern outskirts.

Now, the future of Greenwood Village – which features 146 single-family homes, two commercial lots and roughly 21 acres of green space on W. Farmville Road – will remain up in the air until at least Nov. 18.

While the council did not provide extensive reasoning as to why they were postponing the vote, the Planning Commission recommended denial on one of the three votes associated with the project. The commission also voted to recommend approval for a second item connected to Greenwood Village by a 5-4 margin.

At the top of the list of agenda items postponed until the council’s second meeting in November were to proposal to pre-zone 53.5 acres from rural to development district housing and pre-zone that same tract of land as a planned development district.

The Planning Commission voted to recommend denying approval of pre-zoning the property from rural to development district housing since the city’s future land use map designates the property as rural. That designation allows for a single-family home to be built on lots that are at least three acres.

Under the current proposal, single-family homes in Greenwood Village would be built on lots averaging just over 0.2 acres in size. The proposed site also sits directly across the road from Woodland Pines Elementary School, which serves 358 kindergarten through second-grade students according to Public School Review.

If approved next month, the city would also enter a public infrastructure agreement with 68V Greenwood Village 2026 that would require the developer to help fund a portion of the improvements to Pepperwood Trail and the intersection of Farmville Road and North Donahue Drive.

In addition to those road improvements, the developer would have to acquire drainage and utility easements to the existing sanitary sewer system south of Farmville Road, dedicate those easements to the city and construct a gravity sanitary sewer pipe.

In other business