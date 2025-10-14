Young adults lead resurgence in church attendance

BY ROB DAVIS

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Millennials and members of Generation Z are returning to church in growing numbers, and nowhere is that more evident than in the Auburn-Opelika community.

Known as the “Quiet Revival” in the United States and the United Kingdom, the movement reflects a subtle but steady increase in young people attending church across many Christian denominations. The “quiet” label refers to the gradual, grassroots nature of the trend.

Auburn University senior Patrick Meadows attends St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Auburn. He also participates in Wednesday evening classes that will lead to his confirmation in the Catholic Church this Easter.

According to Meadows, his journey to St. Michael’s was literally an answer to prayer.

“I was diagnosed with major depressive disorder years ago, and it’s something that I’ve been struggling with here at Auburn,” Meadows said. “I had tried several churches in the past and didn’t find anything that really spoke to me. I had been researching the Catholic Church and praying about it. One night I was praying and asking God if this was the right path for me, and a sense of peace came over me. It felt like my depression was lifted and God was calling me toward this.”

Meadows said he also has friends who have found their spiritual homes at other local churches and denominations.

“Some of my friends go to other churches like ACC (Auburn Community Church) and Church of the Highlands,” he said. “We like to have conversations about the similarities and differences.”

According to USA Today, the emptiness of secularism and the instability of recent years have led many young people to seek answers to fundamental questions about existence, purpose and hope in ancient religious traditions. A growing sense of isolation has also driven many to look for human connection and deeper community within faith groups.

“I think if you look at the terrible things that have happened in the past few weeks, including the assassination of Charlie Kirk, people are realizing that we need God in our lives,” Meadows said. “The only way to fight evil is with good and with love.”

Research by Barna Group, which studies trends within Christianity, shows that for the first time in American history, young men are outnumbering young women in church attendance. The data suggests that many young men are seeking escape from what they describe as the emptiness of social media, video games and pornography.

At Auburn University, Christian support groups offer open discussion and accountability for students who want to reduce their time online or limit social media use. Some use an app called Covenant Eyes, which filters web activity and blocks access to adult websites.

The Rev. Monsignor Michael Farmer of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church said he has noticed the demographic shift firsthand.

“It’s been a growing trend, but this year in particular our congregation is much younger,” Farmer said. “A lot of it has to do with our campus ministry at Auburn University. Friends can meet somewhere on campus in a casual setting and talk about God and the Bible in a relaxed way.”

Barna’s research indicates that Millennials and Gen Z are driving the resurgence in church attendance, largely seeking meaning and structure in a world that often feels chaotic and shallow.

“When I talk to them, they always seem to say that the church gives them a structure that’s missing in their lives,” Farmer said. “At first they may not enjoy sitting through Mass, but after a while they come to appreciate the rhythm and structure. What’s happening is they’re falling in love with the literature of the Bible.”

Early signs of the revival in Auburn date back to September 2023, when a spontaneous mass baptism took place at a lake near the Red Barn following the Unite Auburn campus event. Hundreds of students, joined by pastors and coaches, walked from campus to the lake, where many were baptized.

Since that night, several local churches have reported noticeable increases in attendance among young adults.

“I’m amazed at the number of young people who have fallen in love with God and are coming to Mass,” Farmer said. “I tell them that they are encountering Jesus Christ — and Jesus Christ never leaves you worse off.”