SCA battles defending champs Evangel in hard-fought game

LEE COUNTY — The Southern Christian Patriots stepped into one of the toughest environments in 8-man football Friday night, taking on the defending state champion Evangel Lightning in Alabaster. The matchup featured two of the top-ranked programs in the Southeast, and although the Patriots ultimately fell 50–24, they once again proved they belong among the elite.

From the opening kickoff, the game was physical and fast-paced. Evangel struck early, but Southern Christian answered with big plays of their own. Quarterback Elijah Bailey led the charge, throwing for two touchdowns and adding another score on the ground. His composure and leadership kept the Patriots’ offense steady against a disciplined and experienced Evangel defense.

Bailey’s first touchdown pass found Ash Forman, who recorded his second touchdown catch of the season — a precise route and strong finish in traffic. Later, Bailey connected deep with Jedd Scott, who made several tough grabs throughout the night, including a highlight-reel touchdown down the right sideline that energized the Patriots’ sideline.

In the ground game, Jagger Scott continued his impressive season, rushing for over 100 yards against one of the most physical defensive fronts Southern Christian has faced all year. His balance and vision allowed the Patriots to control drives and stay competitive deep into the game.

Special teams also contributed to the scoring effort, as Braiden Jerkins went a perfect three-for-three on extra points and added a field goal, giving the Patriots valuable points and stability in the kicking game.

While Evangel’s firepower eventually pulled them ahead, the Patriots’ resilience and effort were clear throughout. The defense tightened in the second half, forcing long drives and showing the kind of determination that has defined Southern Christian’s season.

“I’m proud of the way our guys battled tonight,” said Head Coach Jason Scott. “Evangel is a championship-caliber team, and games like this show us exactly where we need to grow. Our players never backed down, and we’ll use this bye week to refocus and get ready to finish strong at home.”

The Patriots will have a bye week this Friday before returning home to Moore Stadium in Opelika on Friday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. to face Stewart County (Georgia) for Senior Night. The matchup will mark the final regular-season appearance for this year’s senior class — a group that has set the tone for toughness, leadership, and commitment within the Southern Christian program. Fans are encouraged to pack Moore Stadium and celebrate these seniors as the Patriots look to close the regular season with a statement win heading into postseason play.