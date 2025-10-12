AACT Bringing Stephen King’s ‘Misery’ to life just in time for spooky season

CONTRIBUTED BY AACT

AUBURN — Beginning Oct. 24 and running through Nov. 2, Auburn Area Community Theatre (AACT) will take audiences on a suspenseful journey through one of Stephen King’s most chilling tales, “Misery.”

The story follows Paul Sheldon, a successful romance novelist rescued from a car wreck by his self-proclaimed “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. As Paul recovers, Annie reads his unpublished manuscript and becomes enraged to discover he has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Forcing him to rewrite the story, Annie’s obsession spirals into madness, leaving Paul trapped in a terrifying fight for his life.

This psychological thriller promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats as Paul races to finish his story — or become its final chapter.

Performances will be held at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, 222 E. Drake Ave. in Auburn. Showtimes are Oct. 24, 25, 30 and 31 and Nov. 1 at 7 p.m., with matinees Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.

A talk-back with the cast will follow the Oct. 30 performance, and a costume contest will be held on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets and information are available at AuburnACT.org

. The show is recommended for ages 16 and up due to strong language, simulated violence, blood and gunshot effects. Students 15 and under should be accompanied by an adult. For group rates, email info@auburnact.org

.

About AACT

AACT is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization offering numerous opportunities for community involvement. To learn more or volunteer, visit AuburnACT.org or email info@auburnact.org

. Follow AuburnACT on Facebook for updates on auditions, events and ticket information.