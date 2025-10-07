Knights take down Trinity to stay unbeaten

BY ROB DAVIS

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — An explosive offensive attack fueled the Macon-East Academy Knights to a 58-20 victory over Trinity Christian in an AISA eight-man matchup Friday night at Moore Stadium in Opelika.

The win keeps the Knights perfect on the season at 6-0 heading into their much anticipated battle with Springwood. Trinity drops to 2-4 on the season.

“We knew we would need to score a lot of points to win this one,” Macon-East Head Coach Glynn Lott said. “We knew they were capable of scoring a lot of points, so it was important for us to make the most of every possession.”

Trinity scored on the first possession of the game when quarterback William Dooley hit Reid House on a quick slant for a 63-yard touchdown. Nate Riddle ran it in for the two point conversion as the Eagles enjoyed their only lead of the game.

Macon-East would tie the score on the following drive, using 10 plays to go 70 yards in less than two minutes. The drive was capped by a 20-yard touchdown run around right end by runningback Matthew Simpson. Brandon Fitch ran for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at eight apiece. From there the night would belong to the Knights.

Following an interception by Sam Wallace, Macon-East took over at the 37-yard line of Trinity. Keeping it on the ground the Knights drove to the two yard-line before Fitch carried the ball in from the left side.

With 9:41 remaining in the first half Trinity threatened to tie the score. Facing fourth and goal from the five yard-line, Dooley rolled left and tried to connect with Reid House in the back left corner of the end zone. However, Wallace was there once again and snagged his second interception of the game. Five plays later Wallace would be on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Fitch to put the Knights up by two scores.

Trinity and Macon-East both scored on touchdown passes of over 80 yards to end the first half. Dooley connected with Harrison Weeks for an 85-yard touchdown to cut the Knights lead. However on the following possession Fitch would find Connor Wallace for the 82-yard strike that put the Knights back up by two touchdowns.

Macon-East extended their lead early in the third quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run by Matthew Simpson and a 28-yard touchdown run by Wallace. Trinity would answer with a touchdown pass from Dooley to Weeks but it would prove to be too little too late for the Eagles.

Leading 58-20 heading into the final quarter the Knights used a heavy run attack to eat the clock and secure the victory. Macon-East will host Springwood this week while Trinity travels to Heritage Christian.