Beauregard Hornets win in volleyball, football last week

BY SAMUEL JONES

FOR THE OBSERVER

BEAUREGARD — Beauregard bounced back in a big way Friday night, shutting out Holtville 27-0 at home to earn its second win of the season. After both teams suffered losses a week ago, this matchup offered a shot at redemption — and the Hornets delivered with one of their most complete performances of the year on both sides of the ball.

The game opened with early signs of an offensive battle, as sophomore quarterback Dominique Key Jr. found senior receiver Davis Fuller for a touchdown midway through the first quarter. Key finished the night, completing three of his six pass attempts for 57 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were hauled in by Fuller. The senior wideout made the most of his limited opportunities, finishing with 52 receiving yards and averaging 26 yards per catch.

After those opening drives, momentum shifted toward the defenses. Both teams traded punts for much of the first half, with six straight possessions ending without points.

Beauregard held on to their 7-0 lead heading into the break, thanks in large part to a defense that played with energy and discipline from the opening whistle.

Holtville showed a brief glimpse of promise on its opening drive when quarterback Jacob Burgess connected with receiver Brock Godwin for a 27-yard gain, putting the Bulldogs in scoring position. But a stalled series, and costly fumble, allowed Beauregard to take over on downs. The Bulldogs’ offense struggles to sustain drives from there, converting just two of 10 on third downs and failing to expend drives on three fourth-down attempts.

Coming out of halftime, the Hornets wasted no time reestablishing control. Junior running back Jordan Jackson broke through for an 11-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, capping off a strong performance on the ground. Jackson carried the ball seven times for 61 rushing yards, and also added 25 yards on punt returns, finishing with a team-high 91 all-purpose yards.

Later in the third quarter, Beauregard’s offense struck through the air once more. Key led a long, composed drive that ended with his second touchdown toss to Fuller — this time a 30-yard scoring play — to extend the Hornets’ lead to 20-0. In the fourth, Beauregard delivered the final blow when junior JJ Jones punched in an 8-yard touchdown run. That score, along with senior kicker Lane Wilson’s third successful PAT of the night, sealed the 27-0 final.

Overall, Beauregard’s offense generated 312 total yards, including 255 yards on the ground. Tae Foreman led the rushing attack with 81 yards on 16 carries, while Camden Bowen added 59 yards on 10 attempts. Jackson, Jones and Kaleb Lowe also contributed solid runs, giving the Hornets a steady and strong rushing game.

Defensively, Beauregard played its best game of the season, holding Holtville scoreless across all four quarters. The Hornets racked up 60 total tackles, including 10 for loss and three sacks. Linebacker Camden Bowen stood out with a team-high eight tackles and two tackles for loss, while Brody Morand, Nic Lundy and Nehemiah Drummonds each finished with seven total stops. Foreman, Lowe, and Morand each recorded a sack, while the defense as a whole also forced two fumbles and disrupted the passing game with six pass breakups. The front seven consistently collapsed the pocket and clogged running lanes, making life difficult for Holtville’s offense all night long.

Holtville’s defense had its moments — most notably when AJ Reeves forced and recovered a fumble early in the second quarter to swing momentum temporarily in the Bulldogs’ favor. However, that drive ended with a punt, and the Bulldogs never found their rhythm offensively. Burgess was under pressure throughout the night, taking two sacks and completing just 75 passing yards on 17 attempts. Running back Daishaun Zeigler led the ground game with 23 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Special teams also played a key role in the shutout win for the Hornets. Lane Wilson handled both punting and kicking duties, going three-for-three on extra points, and averaging 36 yards on his punts, including one that pinned Holtville deep inside their own 20-yard line.

The 27-point win marked Beauregard’s largest margin of victory since September 2024 and snapped a multi-game losing streak. The Hornets improved to 2-5 on the year, while Holtville dropped its third straight and now sit at 2-4.

Looking ahead, both teams will soon meet the same next opponent in Central of Clay County. Holtville will host the Volunteers this coming Friday, while Beauregard is scheduled to travel to face them on Oct. 17.