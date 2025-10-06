Fall and family fun at the AHA Fall Festival

BY KADIE TAYLOR

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Fall and family fun, the Auburn Housing Authority is hosting its Fall Festival on Oct. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Ridgecrest Community Center.

“The AHA Fall Festival is one of Auburn Housing Authority’s biggest events of the year,” said the AHA Executive Business Coordinator Tabitha Griffin. “This year, Auburn Housing Authority partnered with city officials, local vendors, news outlets, food trucks, AUBIE, SPARKY, McGruff, a live DJ and many others to make the 2025 Fall Festival an incredible success. The event was filled with valuable resources, fun games, great music, delicious food and plenty of laughter.”

Griffin said her favorite part of the festival is seeing all the smiling faces and watching everyone come together as one community.

“This event has been a beloved tradition since 2015,” she said. “It was formerly known as National Night Out (NNO), then later renamed Operation CommUnity. About two years ago, we officially rebranded it as the AHA Fall Festival. Each year, the event continues to grow and bring people together. Last year, we welcomed more than 150 attendees, including AHA residents and community guests, all coming together for a fantastic day of fun, fellowship and connection. We are always grateful for the tremendous support and positive response we receive from the community every year.”

The AHA Fall Festival will have a live DJ and line dancing, games, a bounce house, food and community resources for attendees to explore.

“Come with the expectation of having nothing less than a great time,” Griffin said. “ Most importantly, don’t forget to put on your dancing shoes. Bring your friends, relatives and neighbors — everyone is welcome. You’re guaranteed to have an unforgettable day, filled with fun, laughter and plenty of dancing as we put our ‘boots on the ground.’ … The AHA Fall Festival provides a safe and welcoming space for everyone to come together, laugh, learn, enjoy delicious food and even win some fantastic prizes.”

The mission of the AHA is to provide safe housing for families who are in need of transitional housing assistance.

“The Auburn Housing Authority’s (AHA) mission is to provide safe, decent and sanitary housing for individuals and families,” Griffin said. “Our objective is to promote personal, economic and social upward mobility, helping residents make the transition from subsidized to non-subsidized housing… AHA was established to serve the Auburn community and is governed by a five-member Board of Commissioners representing a cross-section of the community, each appointed by the Mayor of the City of Auburn. We proudly partner with several organizations and the City of Auburn to provide valuable resources and support for all our residents.”

With both the housing options offered by the AHA and the Fall Festival, Griffin said the community response has been positive.

“The community’s response has been great,” she said. “We take pride in knowing that we are able to help so many families find a safe and secure place to call home. AHA offers a variety of programs and services to support our residents, including workshops designed to promote personal growth and development. We also provide in-house transportation for all residents, as well as a weekly food pantry where families can receive free food and household items.”

For more information on the AHA Fall Festival, visit www.auburnhousingauth.org.

“We will also be hosting our annual Thanksgiving and Christmas Farmers Markets in November and December,” Griffin said. “For more information, residents and community members can visit our website or follow us on our social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.”